The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington baffled by classified document discoveries

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

What a time to be a special counsel:

The plot thickens.

On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence was added to the list of presidents and vice presidents who had classified materials found in their personal residences.

Politically: This complicates Republicans’ attacks on President Biden. “The revelation came just as Republicans in Congress were digging in on Biden, painting the president as careless and possibly jeopardizing sensitive information.”

What separates Biden and Pence’s cases from Trump’s: Biden and Pence’s lawyers each quickly contacted the Department of Justice and National Archives. Former President Trump’s team failed to voluntarily turn over classified government documents, which resulted in an FBI search last summer to recover the materials.

HOW TRUMP REACTED TO THE PENCE NEWS:

“Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

NEW SURVEY — MOST AMERICANS SUPPORT A SPECIAL COUNSEL IN THE BIDEN CASE:

84 percent of Americans polled support Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate the classified documents found after President Biden’s time after vice president, according to a new CNN survey.

‘SENATORS BEWILDERED BY PENCE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT REVELATION’:

‘AMERICA’S SYSTEM FOR HANDLING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IS BROKEN, SAY LAWMAKERS AND FORMER OFFICIALS’:

‘CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS GET MISPLACED ALL THE TIME. A FORMER NATIONAL ARCHIVES OFFICIAL EXPLAINS WHY’:

It’s Wednesday, the 287th day of January. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

In Congress

House — *Cranks up the thermostat to 80 degrees.*

Senate — *The annoyed parent who pays the heating bill and turns it back down*:

House conservatives are eager to avenge former President Trump’s two impeachment trials and have their sights set on President Biden’s classified document controversy.

But Senate Republicans are not entertaining the idea, even before they knew about former Vice President Mike Pence’s documents, as well.

For example — Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) told The Hill: “I don’t think you want to get into where it’s a tit for tat, every two years or four years you’re dealing with impeachment proceedings in the House and Senate. There has to be a really good reason, obviously, the constitutional reasons and grounds for that. So we’ll see where it goes.”

Bumping that ‘to-do list’ item:

“Some senators are eyeing a divided Congress as an opportunity to tackle reforms to Social Security, as the program faces significant solvency issues in little more than a decade.”

It’s a tricky one: “Changes to Social Security are a perpetually heavy lift for Congress, but they’ve gained traction as some House Republicans float cuts to it as part of debt ceiling negotiations.”

But there has been some rumbling: “Senate Republicans are generally leaving debt ceiling negotiations to the GOP-controlled House. But separately, there has been growing chatter from both parties in the upper chamber about potential ways to help protect Social Security, which some estimates say is on track to becoming insolvent in about 12 years.”

“ ‘I FELT LIKE WE WERE IN “GOODFELLAS”: HOW GEORGE SANTOS WOOED INVESTORS FOR ALLEGED PONZI SCHEME’ ”:

“Accounts gathered by The Post provide fresh insight into how [Rep. George] Santos [R-N.Y.] pitched Harbor City to investors, including a real estate agent who says he lost $50,000.”

🏃‍♂️ 2024

I can see the bumper stickers now — ‘Put Don and Marj in charge’:

NBC News’s Jonathan Allen reports that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is hoping to be former President Trump’s running mate in 2024.

From former Trump aide Steve Bannon: “This is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be … She sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back.”

We knew this was coming, but McCarthy officially blocked Schiff and Swalwell:

Watch McCarthy’s response when asked about Schiff and Swalwell: Video from C-SPAN

‘FIREBRAND APPOINTMENTS TO RULES PANEL MAY HAUNT MCCARTHY’:

MCCARTHY ALSO WANTS TO DENY OMAR A COMMITTEE SEAT, BUT THAT’S MUCH MORE DIFFICULT:

“Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) said she will not back Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) attempt to keep Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

🗓️ In other news

Tidbit — imagine a world with a four-day workweek:

WTOP’s Luke Lukert reports that a bill in Maryland would incentivize employers to shift to a four-day workweek for private and public workers.

The incentive: A tax credit

