–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: First major step in partisan debt ceiling talks

TALK OF THE MORNING

Talk debt limit to me:

President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are planning to meet on Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling.

Why this is big: The White House signaled earlier this month that Biden would not entertain compromises to raise the debt limit. McCarthy wants spending cuts, while Democrats want a clean bill to increase the limit.

SENATE REPUBLICANS’ FUN METERS ARE PEGGED:

Senate Republicans are staying out fight to raise the debt limit, letting Senate Democrats negotiate with House Republicans.

The gist: “After a bruising year-end battle to pass the omnibus government spending package; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) using up a large chunk of political capital to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling in 2021; and Republicans taking control of the House, McConnell and members of the Senate GOP caucus neither need nor want to lead the current talks.”

More from The Hill’s Al Weaver

‘BIDEN GETS TO KNOW NEW PARTNER IN HOUSE IN HAKEEM JEFFRIES’:

From The Hill’s Alex Gangitano

It’s Monday, January 434th. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

In Congress

Getting traction — ‘What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules Committee’:

“The addition of Republican Reps. Chip Roy (Texas), Ralph Norman (S.C.), and Thomas Massie (Ky.) to the House Rules Committee — one of the concessions from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that helped him secure the gavel — means that the frequent antagonists of leadership have the opportunity to create significant barriers to getting legislation to the House floor.”

We’re starting to see what that could look like: “Lawmakers got their first taste of a more open rules process last week with a modified open rule on a bill to limit the president’s ability to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Any member could submit an amendment for the first time in seven years. More than 140 amendments were submitted, and 56 of them got votes in fast-moving marathon floor sessions over two days.”

What this dynamic could look like, via The Hill’s Emily Brooks

‘MATT GAETZ, POLITICAL ARSONIST, HAS NEW POWERS. WHAT WILL HE DO WITH THEM?’:

Full read from The New York Times’s Robert Draper

The name’s Joe. Messenger Joe:

Now that Democrats have some cushion for votes with a 51-49 majority, Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) role as the power broker has simmered a bit.

Manchin’s new role: The Hill’s Alexander Bolton writes how Manchin is embracing his new role as a shuttle diplomat between Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

From Manchin: “I’ve always had a good, friendly relationship with Kevin, and he’s in a position now where if we try to work together we can do a lot of good for our country.”

Keep in mind: Manchin met with McCarthy in the U.S. Capitol last week.

How this could play out during legislative negotiations

In the White House

Annnnnd break!:

President Biden is in Baltimore this afternoon delivering remarks on a project funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law to replace a 150-year-old tunnel. Details

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris is in Raleigh, N.C., today to discuss Latino small businesses at a public forum. Details from The Hill’s Rafael Bernal

🙏 Tyre Nichols’ death

The world is outraged:

Officials released the footage on Friday of Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Black man, Tyre Nichols, who later died.

Warning: The footage is very difficult to watch. Here it is if you want to see

‘Thousands protest Tyre Nichols’ death in cities across the US’

‘[Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)] says he’s uncertain reform can stop ‘evil’ seen in Tyre Nichols video’

‘BLACK MEMPHIS POLICE SPARK DIALOGUE ON SYSTEMIC RACISM IN THE U.S.’:

From The Washington Post’s Robert Klemko, Silvia Foster-Frau and Emily Davies

TYRE NICOLS’ PARENTS ARE ATTENDING THE STATE OF THE UNION:

The parents of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols have accepted an invitation to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address next month.

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 102.1 million

Death toll: 1,103,615

Current hospitalizations: 27,802

Shots administered: 668 million

Fully vaccinated: 69.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Lol, I’m here for the court’s enthusiasm:

@sbbaicker tweeted, “My friend in Philly has jury duty tomorrow. He just got this text reminder.” Screenshot of the jury duty text

Jill Biden went to the Eagles game on Sunday:

The first lady tweeted a photo from the game. Photo

And here’s a photo of her sporting Eagles’ gear as she walks off Marine One, via The Daily Mail’s Nikki Schwab

Lol: The official Twitter account of the Empire State Building tweeted, “That hurt us more than it hurt you. We’re now lit for the @chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship Win.” Photo

^ The building also lit up in green and white to celebrate the Eagles’ victory: Photo

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C., today. Vice President Harris is in North Carolina for the afternoon.

9 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 10:45 a.m. : Harris left for Raleigh, N.C. What to expect during her visit

: Harris left for Raleigh, N.C. 12:50 p.m. : Biden leaves Delaware and travels to Baltimore.

: Biden leaves Delaware and travels to Baltimore. 3 p.m. : The Senate meets.

: The Senate meets. 4:05 p.m. : Biden arrives at the White House.

: Biden arrives at the White House. 4:55 p.m. : Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

: Harris returns to Washington, D.C. 5:30 p.m. : The Senate holds a roll call vote. Today’s Senate agenda

: The Senate holds a roll call vote. 6:30 p.m.: First and last House votes. Today’s House agenda

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

1:10 p.m. : Harris delivers remarks on small businesses at an event in Raleigh, N.C. Livestream

: Harris delivers remarks on small businesses at an event in Raleigh, N.C. 2:45 p.m.: Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will replace the 15-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends. Livestream

🥐 In lighter news

Today is National Croissant Day!

This is A) very cool but B) brutal:

CNN’s Ben Morse writes that “Donna Kelce becomes first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.” The full story

Keep in mind: “Although they won’t actually take the field at the same time as they both play on offense – Jason is an All-Pro center and Travis is an All-Pro tight end – the game will likely prove difficult to watch for Donna as each of her sons will look to claim their second career Super Bowl.”

Bahaha — this line in the New York Times:

The Times’s Daniel Victor writes, “Giants fans were in no mood to see reminders that Philadelphia sports fans would experience a rare moment of joy. Now, every Giants fan who works with that jabroni from Fishtown is going to have to listen to him go on and on for the next two weeks, and he’ll probably wear a Dawkins jersey to work, that monster. The less said about it, the better.” The full read

And to leave you with a smile, here is an example of all of the fun of getting a new sibling.