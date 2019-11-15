The Hill's 12:30 Report: Former Ukraine envoy offers dramatic testimony

To view past editions of The Hill's 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

Breaking – Jury finds Roger Stone guilty of lying to Congress | Day two of public impeachment hearings | Former Ukraine ambassador offers dramatic testimony | Says 'color drained' from her face when she saw call transcript | Trump criticizes Yovanovitch during testimony | Dems decry 'witness intimidation' | White House releases transcript of earlier Ukraine call | Buttigieg surging in Iowa

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

To the tapes!:

Right before today's impeachment hearing, the White House released the transcript of President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE's first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. http://bit.ly/37dDoEf

When this call happened: April 21, right after Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine.

The gist of the call: "The 16-minute call is largely congratulatory and genial, as it took place on April 21, the day Zelensky won his election. The Ukrainian president invites Trump to attend his inauguration, while Trump raises the possibility of a White House visit for Zelensky." http://bit.ly/37dDoEf

Why it matters : The release was not a surprise. Over the weekend, Trump teased that he would release a transcript of the April phone call. But the president and his allies believe the call will be favorable to his case.

Read the transcript: http://bit.ly/2QlVnSP

Trump got a sucker punch in right before the impeachment hearing:

President Trump railed against Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump knocks testimony from 'Never Trumpers' at Louisiana rally Jordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery 'ridiculous' USMCA deal close, but not 'imminent,' Democrats say MORE (D-Calif.) and accused her of wasting her time on a "witch hunt." http://bit.ly/32Pn4G3

He tweeted -- ouch: "Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who should be home cleaning up the dangerous & disgusting Slum she is making of her District in San Francisco, where even the ... filth pouring into the Pacific Ocean is rapidly becoming an environmental hazard, is getting NOTHING DONE."

He also said: "She is a Do Nothing Democrat as Speaker, and will hopefully not be in that position very long. Approve USMCA, which has been sitting on her desk for months!"

Read Trump's full tweets: http://bit.ly/2qZtPrv

BREAKING

Roger Stone is convicted on all counts:



Via The Hill’s Harper Neidig, “Roger Stone, the right-wing provocateur and longtime associate of President Trump, was convicted on Friday in his trial over allegations of lying to Congress and witness tampering.” http://bit.ly/2NNYG3s

Why this is important: “The verdict is another victory for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSpeier says impeachment inquiry shows 'very strong case of bribery' by Trump Gowdy: I '100 percent' still believe public congressional hearings are 'a circus' Comey: Mueller 'didn't succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency' MORE, whose legal team alleged that Stone had tried to conceal from Congress his contacts with the Trump campaign and people he believed were feeding him inside information about WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign.”

HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL

Another day of millions watching congressional programming:

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchLive coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing Ex-Trump Russia expert told lawmakers she's gotten death threats Giuliani lawyers up amid impeachment inquiry MORE is testifying on Capitol Hill today in the impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump.

Hearing livestream: https://cs.pn/2OaT7eh

Live blog of updates: http://bit.ly/2qfSBnp

NEWS FROM THE HEARING:

She described the State Department as a 'crisis': "[T]he attacks are leading to a crisis in the State Department as the policy process is visibly unravelling, leadership vacancies going unfilled, and senior and mid-level officers ponder an uncertain future and head for the doors," Yovanovitch testified. "This not a time to undercut our diplomats." http://bit.ly/2NPdgaJ

On her being mentioned in the July 25 call: "I was shocked, absolutely shocked, and devastated frankly," she said about being mentioned in the call between Trump and Zelensky. "I was shocked and devastated that I would feature in a phone call between two heads of state in such a manner, where President Trump said that I was 'bad news' to another head of state." http://bit.ly/2qTkyBs

She said the color drained from her face: "A person who saw me reading the transcript said that the color drained from my face. I think I even had a physical reaction. Even now words kind of fail me." http://bit.ly/2qTkyBs

Read Yovanovitch's opening statement: http://bit.ly/2XrJNap

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

On the screen in the hearing room: Highlighted parts of President Trump's call with Ukraine President Zelensky. Photo: http://bit.ly/2NPQ8cp

Photo of Yovanovitch being sworn in: http://bit.ly/33QvGNT

^And from another angle: http://bit.ly/2NRZaW4

^And from another angle: http://bit.ly/33WVUPa

Throwback: Here is the front page of the Washington Post on the first day of the Watergate hearings. (Via The Washington Post's Jacqueline Alemany) Photo: http://bit.ly/2QoOqAm

Op-ed: http://bit.ly/2NPCDt1

REACTIONS TO THE HEARING:

President Trump tweeted during the hearing: "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors." http://bit.ly/2XrJ4Gd

^ House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump on Schiff: 'He will not make the LSU football team' Trump knocks testimony from 'Never Trumpers' at Louisiana rally Johnson opens door to subpoenaing whistleblower, Schiff, Bidens MORE (D-Calif.) paused the hearing to allow Yovanovitch to respond to Trump's tweet: "It's very intimidating," Yovanovitch said. "I can't speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating." http://bit.ly/342SDgU

From Fox News's Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: Taylor testimony 'very damaging to President Trump' Republicans, Democrats brace for first public testimony in impeachment inquiry Intelligence panel Democrat: 'I think we will end up calling' some witnesses on GOP list MORE: Wallace said Yovanovitch's testimony was "very powerful" and that those not moved by her testimony "don't have a pulse." http://bit.ly/2qfSBnp

From former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyNikki Haley fires the first shot in the GOP's post-Trump war Sanford: 'It carries real weight' to speak against Trump 'while in office' Haley seeks to quell talk she could replace Pence MORE on the whistleblower": "I mean, I believe in whistleblower laws. I think you have to protect a whistleblower, and then I think, in turn, the whistleblower has to abide by those laws and the fact that they don't allow any sort of partisan leaking or anything like that to have happen." http://bit.ly/2XgFONH

HOW THE DEBATE OVER STYLE VS. SUBSTANCE SHADOWS IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS:

Via The Hill's Niall Stanage: http://bit.ly/32Ofs6L

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

It's Pete's time:

Via The Hill's Amie Parnes, "Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field MORE is surging in the 2020 primary, capitalizing on a Democratic Party wrestling with its political identity." http://bit.ly/2qXdR16

How so: "In a year when Democrats are struggling to choose between a string of septuagenarian candidates, strategists say the 37-year-old South Bend, Ind., mayor has become an alternative choice, tapping into a desire for a fresh face in Washington ... Political observers and strategists say this appeal is one of the main reasons Buttigieg, who is a veteran and also gay, has surging toward the top of polls."

What is helping Buttigieg: "Democrats are ... battling over how far left to go in the primary, but Buttigieg may be a candidate who appeals to centrists without turning off liberals."

IN CONGRESS

Lol, this photo:

Via The Hill's Bob Cusack Robert (Bob) CusackThe Hill's Morning Report — Public impeachment drama resumes today Tester: Our forefathers would not have tolerated Trump asking Ukraine to investigate Biden Hill editor-in-chief: Hunter Biden investigation only a 'matter of time' MORE, Reps. Judy Chu Judy May ChuDemocrats see whistleblower report as smoking gun Lawmakers urge DNC to name Asian American debate moderator US must stay true to its values and fight the public charge rule MORE (D-Calif.) and Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsGOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse House to vote on bill to ensure citizenship for children of overseas service members GOP lawmaker: Schiff should be first witness Republicans call to testify in impeachment inquiry MORE (R-Ga.) squared off Thursday in an armed battle on Capitol Hill. Well, kind of.

How and where: "Movie and TV Magic Day" in Rayburn Office Building where attendees could pose as superheroes, act in a scene with "West Wing" alum Melissa Fitzgerald and enjoy a Spider Man virtual experience.

Chu and Collins, who are co-chairs of the Creative Rights Caucus, spoke to the crowd before their mock jousting. Another VIP who showed up for the festive event was House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton Hoyer Hoyer calls GOP efforts to out whistleblower 'despicable' Live coverage: House holds first public impeachment hearing Congress hunts for path out of spending stalemate MORE (D-Md.), who touted the American film and television industry.

Photo from The Hill's Bob Cusack

