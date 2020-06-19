To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill's 12:30 Report: DC moves toward Phase Two of reopening | Juneteenth | GOP worried Biden's low-key campaign is working | Nasdaq tops 10k | Klobuchar drops out of VP consideration | GOP rift over qualified immunity | 'Into the Wild' bus removed | Man runs through every DC street and alley

NEWS THIS MORNING

Phase Two, Phase Two, Phase Two!:

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the district will ease restrictions by moving to “Phase Two” amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/3ejPFtJ

What that means: “Restrictions on indoor dining, services at houses of worship, nail salons, playgrounds and more will be loosened under phase two, Bowser said Wednesday. Gatherings of up to 50 people will be permitted. Indoor dining will be permitted at 50% capacity.” Details: https://bit.ly/3ejPFtJ

Read Bowser’s announcement: https://bit.ly/2CpcUEH

Breakdown of what Phase Two means: https://bit.ly/3hJoSct

Nasdaq topped 10,000 points:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “Stocks opened with gains Friday, sending the Nasdaq composite above 10,000 points for the second time in its history.” https://bit.ly/3eiqeZo

It's Friday and today is Juneteenth.

LATEST WITH POLICE REFORM

Qualified immunity is becoming a touchy subject with Republicans:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, a rift has opened in the Republican Party over whether to change qualified immunity for police officers as part of the reform bill. https://bit.ly/3fDnki9

What is qualified immunity?: A legal doctrine that protects police officers from civil lawsuits.

Where Democrats stand: Democrats want to scale back the legal protections.

Where Republicans stand: “Getting rid of qualified immunity altogether is viewed as a nonstarter for Senate Republicans, but there are ongoing conversations among senators about the doctrine that has been thrust into the national spotlight following the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police last month … Some Republicans, while stressing they do not support ending qualified immunity, are signaling they are open to discussing changes if they’re part of negotiations on a larger police reform deal.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3fDnki9

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Republicans want Joe Biden out there letting gaffes fly left and right:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley and Amie Parnes, “Joe Biden hasn’t held a press conference in 77 days, but Democrats aren’t feeling much pressure to put their presumptive presidential nominee front and center at the moment.” https://bit.ly/3eiDKfB

What Biden has been up to: “Biden has, for the most part, kept a low profile throughout the coronavirus pandemic and weeks of demonstrations for racial justice across the country. Over that time, Biden has built up a healthy lead in the polls and emerged as the heavy favorite for now to be the next president.”

Why Republicans are nervous: “Republicans have watched with growing alarm as President Trump’s polling numbers have fallen to frightening new lows for an incumbent. The Trump campaign is desperate to draw Biden into the fray, believing the gaffe-prone former vice president would make some potentially game-changing mistakes during unscripted moments in the public eye.”

Trump’s biggest worry in November:

In an interview with Politico’s Alex Isenstadt, President Trump has described mail-in voting as the biggest threat to his reelection. https://politi.co/2YgYzTq

In Trump’s words: “My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits,” Trump said. “We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don’t win those lawsuits, I think — I think it puts the election at risk.”

In the veepstakes:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester and Scott Wong, “Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is coming under intense scrutiny from progressives over her record as Orlando police chief a decade ago, posing a potential hurdle to her prospects of becoming Joe Biden’s running mate.” https://bit.ly/2V16rpV

Keep in mind: “Many Democrats have pointed to Demings, a second-term Florida congresswoman, as someone who could straddle the emotional divide over police reform: a former police chief who can speak personally about police brutality and systemic racism against blacks but who insulates Democrats from GOP charges they are soft-on-crime liberals.”

^ Yeah, but: “As Demings’s star rises, some Black Lives Matter (BLM) and other progressive activists are taking aim at her tenure as Orlando’s first female police chief, which spanned 2007 to 2011, and they are questioning whether someone who spent a decades-long career in law enforcement is right for this moment.”

MEANWHILE — KLOBUCHAR TAKES HER NAME OUT OF THE RUNNING:

Via The New York Times’s Reid Epstein, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced that she is withdrawing her name as a potential running mate to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Biden. https://nyti.ms/2YSP7V8

In Klobuchar’s words: “After what I’ve seen in my state and what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment. I truly believe, as I told the vice president last night, that I believe that this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.”

WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?:

Via The New York Times’s Derrick Bryson Taylor, “On June 19, 1865, enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free. Now, 155 years later, people in cities and towns across the U.S. continue to mark the occasion with celebrations.” Q&A of what you should know about the holiday: https://nyti.ms/30Un1vu

INTERESTING READ:

Via The Atlantic’s Kellie Carter Jackson, “Black Joy—Not Corporate Acknowledgment—Is the Heart of Juneteenth: Companies and state governments are finally recognizing Emancipation Day as an official holiday, but black Americans have honored its significance all along.”

WHY PRESIDENT TRUMP KEEPS COMING UP IN HEADLINES ABOUT JUNETEENTH:

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Trump said he made the holiday “very famous” by originally scheduling a campaign rally on that date. https://bit.ly/2V1ZmFs

In Trump’s words: “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous. It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”

Keep in mind: Trump was widely criticized for choosing that date for his campaign rally, so he postponed it until Saturday. https://bit.ly/2V1ZmFs

More from Trump’s Wall Street Journal interview: https://on.wsj.com/2YPoJvs

THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES APPEARS TO HAVE FOUND THE ORIGINAL JUNETEENTH ORDER:

Via The Washington Post’s Michael E. Ruane, “The National Archives on Thursday located what appears to be the original handwritten ‘Juneteenth’ military order informing thousands of people held in bondage in Texas they were free. The decree, in the ornate handwriting of a general’s aide, was found in a formal order book stored in the Archives headquarters building in Washington. It is dated June 19, 1865, and signed by Maj. F.W. Emery, on behalf of Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger.” Photos: https://wapo.st/2Cfe31p

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,191,371

Deaths in the U.S.: 118,436

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: This time last week, 2,027,521 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 113,899 had died. https://bit.ly/2zQHOFa

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Remember this bus from ‘Into the Wild?’:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2YeR7I6

VALID point:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Nb7GOZ

The full giraffe photos for reference: https://bit.ly/2NelhFo

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump receives an intelligence briefing in the Oval Office.

2:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence meets with Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and John “Jay” Raymond, the chief of space operations.

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

Today: Juneteenth. Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2zOV7G4

3 p.m. EDT Monday: The Senate meets. The Senate’s full schedule on Monday: https://bit.ly/3hKyNhO

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: The House Oversight & Reform Committee is holding a virtual briefing on structural racism in policing. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2AQwFVg

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2Nf45Q1

8 p.m. EDT Saturday: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2YdRkvl

9 p.m. EDT Sunday: ABC News’s Martha Raddatz exclusively interviews former national security adviser John Bolton. https://bit.ly/37HDqop

