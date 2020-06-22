The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Fallout from Trump’s weekend rally

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Inside Trump’s rally fiasco | Reelection becoming an uphill climb | House, Senate take up dueling police reform bills | Kamala Harris’s police reform path littered with land mines | Kudlow predicts no second wave of COVID-19 cases | White House releases Fourth of July plans

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

What happened behind-the-scenes of Trump’s campaign rally fiasco:

Via Politico’s Alex Isenstadt, “The partly empty arena was the biggest embarrassment and has received the lion’s share of media attention. But the issues surrounding the rally — an event that his advisers unanimously saw as a turning point for Trump — extended beyond crowd size and raised questions about the strength of his campaign less than five months until the election.” https://politi.co/313CUzA

The story of what happened behind-the-scenes: From an event-planning perspective, this sounds like a nightmare. https://politi.co/313CUzA

It’s Monday — welcome back! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

In the words of Miley Cyrus, ‘it’s the climb’:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Trump’s path to reelection is getting steeper and steeper.” https://bit.ly/3dpIQpk

How so: “The coronavirus, the economic devastation it has caused and a spate of street protests amid racial strife have all taken their toll on a president whose approval ratings were mediocre to begin with. Supporters of the president — and Trump himself — hark back to 2016, when he defied opinion polls to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. But that victory does not necessarily mean Trump is immune to the laws of political gravity.”

What about polling?: “Recent polling has been almost universally dire for the president.” Examples: https://bit.ly/3dpIQpk

MEANWHILE — HERE ARE 12 WOMEN BEING CONSIDERED AS JOE BIDEN’S RUNNING MATE:

Via The New York Times’s Alexander Burns: https://nyti.ms/2CnL2ka

HAPPENING ON TUESDAY:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “Expectations on the left are rising for what could be a huge night of victories Tuesday in separate primaries in Kentucky and New York.” Details: https://bit.ly/3epHqfF

NEWS THIS MORNING

Take the profits, SEC:

Via The Hill’s Harper Neidig, “The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) practice of seeking to seize profits obtained illegally from fraudulent companies.” https://bit.ly/2zYACqA

The decision: 8-1 — Clarence Thomas was the only justice to dissent.

Yes, but: “Still, the decision, authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, limits the SEC’s authority to seize such profits, ruling that the agency can’t seek more than the amount of net income generated through a fraudulent scheme and should use the funds to provide relief for victims.”

Keep in mind about the Supreme Court cases coming up:

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Say ‘police reform’ three times fast:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke, both chambers of Congress are taking up police reform bills this week, with Senate Republicans and House Democrats offering dueling bills. https://bit.ly/2B1i2OR

What makes the bills different: “The use of no knock warrants and whether to make changes to ‘qualified immunity,’ which shields police officers from civil lawsuits.”

Wednesday in the Senate: Without a deal with Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will likely set up a vote to end debate on Wednesday. McConnell will need seven Democrats to vote with Republicans to move forward with the bill.

What are Dems thinking?: “Democrats want a deal on amendments and have not said if they will block the legislation if they don’t get it. In addition to the differences on no knock warrants and qualified immunity, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) singled out the language in the GOP bill on chokeholds, which would eliminate some federal grants if a state or local department does not have a ban.”

Thursday in the House: The House will take up the Democratic police reform bill. The legislation is expected to pass along party lines.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK:

Justice Department fallout: “The fallout over the decision by Attorney General Bill Barr to oust former Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman is likely to have reverberations on Capitol Hill this week.”

D.C. statehood: “The House is slated to take up controversial legislation aimed at granting Washington, D.C., statehood on June 26. If Democrats are successful in having the historic measure pass the House, it would mark the first time legislation to make D.C. the 51st state passed either chamber.” Keep in mind: The bill would face a major uphill battle in the Senate.

Veto override: “The House will try to override Trump’s veto of a resolution rebuking a Department of Education rule that critics argue will hinder student loan borrowers’ ability to seek loan forgiveness from predatory institutions.”

Nominations: “The Senate is expected to take up Cory Wilson’s nomination to be an appeals judge on the Fifth Circuit. Wilson, if he’s confirmed, will be the 200th judicial nominee confirmed for Trump since he took over the White House in January 2017.”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/2B1i2OR

HOW SEN. KAMALA HARRIS’S (D-CALIF.) PATH ON POLICE REFORM IS LITTERED WITH LANDMINES:

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,281,903

U.S. death toll: 119,997

For context: A month ago today, 1,577,758 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 94,729 had died. https://bit.ly/36HF4pF

EVERYONE HAS A PREDICTION THESE DAYS:

Seeking to tamp down concerns over coronavirus case spikes, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow predicted that there won’t be a ‘second wave’ in the coronavirus. https://bit.ly/2Ypi9fW

Kudlow said on CNBC: “There are some hot spots. We’re on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now, we’ve come a long way since last winter and there is no second wave coming.”

Timing of Kudlow’s remark: On Sunday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the Trump administration is preparing for a potential second wave. https://cnn.it/3dp6Bhl

What the experts are saying: “Health experts say that current spikes are not indicative of a second wave but are the result of states reopening businesses amid the first wave of the virus. Experts have also said that spikes in cases, which have primarily been seen in states in the southern and western parts of the country, cannot be attributed to increases in testing alone.”

THE WHITE HOUSE IS SCALING BACK TEMPERATURE CHECKS:

https://bit.ly/3139HVC

In Manhattan:

ON TAP:

The Senate meets this afternoon. The House is out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

11 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence led a video conference with governors to discuss the COVID-19 response.

1 p.m. EDT: President Trump has lunch with Vice President Pence.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EDT: One roll call vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/3hKyNhO

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: The House Education and Labor Committee is holding a virtual hearing on the coronavirus and racial inequalities. Livestream: https://cs.pn/31cm1Tk

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Z0dKzg

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Chocolate Eclair Day.

The plan for the Fourth:

Via Washingtonian’s Andrew Beaujon, the White House released its plans for the Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C. The gist: “This year’s events will take place on the White House’s South Lawn and on the Ellipse. A press release promises ‘music, military demonstrations, and flyovers’ and that President Trump will deliver remarks. And there will be fireworks over the Mall, even though there won’t be a parade.” https://bit.ly/3dsfNRU

