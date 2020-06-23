The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Fauci testifies on Capitol Hill

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Fauci testifies | Protesters attempt to topple Jackson statue in D.C. | Trump issues threat | Plans to enforce monument vandalizing laws | Election Day in New York, Kentucky | Incumbents brace | Surge in mail-in voting may take days to count | MLB owners to announce 60-game season | Djokovic gets coronavirus | Trump visits Ariz. | Prehistoric monument discovered near Stonehenge

HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL

Fauci, give us the scoop, the 411, the dish:

Top Trump health officials are testifying on Capitol Hill today about the coronavirus response.

Who is testifying: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn and the administration’s testing czar, Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir.

Livestream of the hearing: It began at 11 a.m. EDT: https://bit.ly/2NoPXUw

It’s Tuesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

ELECTION DAY IN NEW YORK, KENTUCKY

Brace yourselves for whatever happens in New York:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley and Julia Manchester, “House Democrats in New York are bracing for a turbulent election day, with incumbents feeling the heat from upstart primary challengers while open seats attract huge fields of candidates.” https://bit.ly/3dm4JFW

How so: “The coronavirus pandemic and protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody have created a volatile backdrop for Tuesday’s elections. Challengers to longtime lawmakers, led by progressive candidates, have received bursts of momentum and key endorsements in the run-up to the election, potentially making for a tense few days or weeks of vote counting.”

What to watch: https://bit.ly/3dm4JFW

WHY WE MAY NOT KNOW THE RESULTS TODAY:

It may take days of counting votes in Kentucky in New York because of a surge in absentee and mail-in voting. https://bit.ly/2NjPfro

Keep in mind: “Dozens of states have moved to expand absentee balloting for the primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic, fearing that high turnout and crowded polling places could pose a massive threat to public health.”

NINE THINGS TO WATCH TODAY:

https://politi.co/3eEKFAh

IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Protesters tried to take down the Andrew Jackson statue:

Protesters unsuccessfully attempted to topple the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square last night. https://wapo.st/2VahuwS

What protesters chanted: “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go.”

Video of a few protesters: https://bit.ly/2VcRYqX

THIS IS UNUSUAL — WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS WAS ASKED TO LEAVE THE GROUNDS:

The Secret Service ordered White House media members to immediately leave the White House grounds during a clash between protesters and the police.

What happened: “Several journalists, including two CNN employees, were told they had to leave the White House grounds immediately via the south side of the complex, which is not the normal entrance/exit for the press. Typically in security situations at the White House, the press corps is locked down inside the complex.”

Full account of what happened from CNN’s Paul LeBlanc: https://cnn.it/2VbmQYP

REACTION FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP:

The president tweeted this morning, “I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent…” Read Trump’s full tweets: https://bit.ly/2VbFa4b

Trump also issued a threat: “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President,” Trump tweeted. “If they try they will be met with serious force!” https://bit.ly/2VcJK23

NEWS THIS MORNING

The MLB’s plan to return — a 60-game season:

Via The Associated Press’s Ronald Blum, “Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.” https://bit.ly/2YqXVCH

Potential timing: “Given the need for three days of virus testing and 21 days of workouts, opening day likely would be during the final week of July.”

Djokovic gets COVID-19:

Tennis star Novak Djokovic announced this morning that he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus after he participated in an exhibition event in Croatia. https://es.pn/2zXdTLn

Who else tested positive: “The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.”

What happened: “Djokovic found himself defending the lax arrangements of his Adria Tour exhibitions, which were meant to raise money to help those affected by the pandemic but where the stands were packed and players casually interacted with fans and each other off the court. Djokovic and other players were seen hugging each other and partying in nightclubs and restaurants. After Dimitrov said he tested positive over the weekend, the final of the competition in Croatia — in which Djokovic was supposed to play — was canceled. Next week’s tour stop in Bosnia has been called off, too.”

Full story from ESPN: https://es.pn/2zXdTLn

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,313,445

U.S. death toll: 120,451

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is it. President Trump is in Arizona today and Vice President Pence is in Wisconsin.

8:50 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Milwaukee, Wis.

9 a.m. EDT: President Trump left for Yuma, Ariz.

12:30 – 2:15 p.m. EDT: Senators meet for weekly caucus luncheons. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2Yqw5q7

1:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence speaks at the “Faith in America Tour” in Pewaukee, Wis.

3:40 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a commemoration of the 200th mile of the new border wall.

5:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence gets back to Washington, D.C.

12:25 a.m. EDT Wednesday: President Trump gets back to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: Top Trump health officials will testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2NoPXUw

11:45 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence participated in a roundtable on school choice in Waukesha, Wis. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3dvbMfw

2:20 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a roundtable briefing on border security. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Np7Cve

2:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on China and the coronavirus pandemic. Livestream: https://cs.pn/37W6EQh

6:40 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers an address to young Americans in Phoenix, Ariz. Livestream: https://bit.ly/37TY8Bk

