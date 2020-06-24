The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – NYC marathon canceled

Presented by Facebook

The Hill's 12:30 Report – Senate police reform bill hits a roadblock | GOP likely short on the 60 votes needed | 2020 New York City Marathon canceled | Republicans warn against scaling down COVID-19 testing after Trump comments | Polish president at the White House | Adams Morgan becomes pedestrian zone this weekend

NEWS THIS MORNING

This year’s New York City Marathon is canceled:

Via WABC-TV, “The New York Road Runners (NYRR), the event organizer, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York, have made the decision to cancel the world’s largest marathon due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event.” https://7ny.tv/2YvCalf

When the next New York City Marathon will take place: November 2021

What happens to runners who have signed up?: Runners will have the option to receive a refund or can defer registration to the marathon in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

What we know: https://7ny.tv/2YvCalf

Drop it, drop it low. Drop it, drop it low:

Via The Hill’s Harper Neidig, “A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered a judge to grant the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) unusual move to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.” https://bit.ly/2Bxwr5w

Breaking — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are requiring some visitors to quarantine:

Via CNN’s Eric Levenson, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) just issued a travel advisory for anyone visiting their states after having been in a state with high coronavirus rates. https://cnn.it/2Yvv00i

From Cuomo: “We have to make sure the virus doesn’t come in on a plane … We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down, and we don’t want to see it go up.”

Details: https://cnn.it/2Yvv00i

NEW — U.S. CORONAVIRUS CASES ARE THE HIGHEST SINCE APRIL (!):

34,700 new cases of coronavirus were reported today, the highest single day total since April. https://bit.ly/2YsdWID

Which days reported more new coronavirus cases than today: Just April 9 and 24.

Keep in mind: “New York, the former epicenter of the virus in the country, has seen a steady decrease in its cases. But states that began their reopening process earlier, including Arizona, Florida, Texas and California, all saw their worst days to date on Tuesday.”

It's Wednesday — we're halfway there! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN CONGRESS

A rock in the road:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Alexander Bolton, “The Senate is headed for a stalemate on police reform with the prospects for a bipartisan deal unraveling ahead of a Wednesday vote.” https://bit.ly/37ZKM6A

Unless something magically changes: Democrats are prepared to block the Senate bill because of disagreements with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over the potential amendment process.

How many Democrats do Republicans need on board: At least seven.

Republicans have the majority — why do they need seven Dems?: To overcome the procedural hurdle, Republicans need 60 votes to open debate.

How many Dems seems interested in voting with Republicans to open debate?: Just one — Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.), a red-state Democrat who is up for reelection in November.

Why Democrats are not on board: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters yesterday: “The bill, as has been outlined by my colleagues, is fundamentally and irrevocably flawed. It will never get 60 votes in the Senate. … It is a cul-de-sac cynically designed by Leader McConnell so that he can say that he can do something but do nothing.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/37ZKM6A

TIM SCOTT SHARED SOME OF THE THREATS HE HAS BEEN RECEIVING:

Via NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell, “Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s lone Black Republican who is leading the party’s efforts on police reform legislation, shared some of the hateful and racist voicemails he has received in recent days with colleagues at a closed-door GOP lunch on Tuesday.”

“A sampling of the voicemails, shared with NBC News, revealed profanity laced tirades that include threats against Scott’s life as well as references to Confederate flags and the KKK. One caller labeled Scott an ‘Uncle Tom,’ and another said he’s going to die because he’s a Black man in the South.” https://nbcnews.to/3fNGfXI

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,347,598

U.S. death toll: 121,232

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: This time last week, 2,141,276 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 117,030 had died. https://bit.ly/2Ve0PZz

IN TEXAS:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “Texas reported more new #COVID19 cases yesterday (5,489) than all but 4 other states (CA, FL, NC, SC) did in the last week.” https://bit.ly/2AVZEao

THE PANDEMIC MAY BE MESSING WITH YOUR SLEEP:

Via TIME’s Jeffrey Kluger: https://bit.ly/2B5pbxK

Republicans: ‘We ain’t there yet’:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, Senate Republicans are warning that coronavirus testing should not be ramping down amid an increase of cases. https://bit.ly/37VJE4d

Why that’s an issue: Over the weekend, President Trump said he asked staff to “slow down the testing, please.” That sparked confusion.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) was asked whether the U.S. should reduce testing: “No, no, no. We need tests and we need … millions of them, tens of millions of them, especially when we start opening up this fall … Until we have a vaccine, the only way people are going to feel comfortable, I think — going outside, doing all the things that we want them to do — is to have just massive amounts of tests.”

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee chair Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.): “They help us contain the disease, number one. And number two, they build confidence that we can go back to school, back to work and out to eat. So, in fact we’re dramatically expanding the number of tests in the country and we should do that.”

Where others stand: https://bit.ly/37VJE4d

PROGRESSIVE INSURGENT LEADS REP. ENGEL BY DOUBLE DIGITS:

Progressive candidate Jamaal Bowman is leading 16-term incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) with 85 percent of precincts reporting. If Bowman wins, this would be a huge win for progressives. https://bit.ly/2B3J48g

HOUSE OVERSIGHT CHAIR CAROLYN MALONEY IS HANGING ON:

House Oversight and Government Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) is leading by 500 votes with thousands of votes to still be counted. https://bit.ly/2CDJoLx

IN THE RACE TO TAKE ON MITCH MCCONNELL:

Democratic establishment favorite Amy McGrath is leading progressive challenger Charles Booker by around 8 points in the hotly contested Kentucky primary to take on Senate Majority Leader McConnell in November. When the race is expected to be called: Next week. https://bit.ly/2VuVvkP

THE LIVE RESULTS:

Via The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/2Z84Z6r

ON TAP:

The House is out. The Senate is in. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2NsgVKU

1 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence attends the Senate Steering Committee lunch on Capitol Hill.

2:20 p.m. EDT: President Trump and Vice President Pence meet with the president of Poland.

5 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a news conference on the 2019 Country Reports on Terrorism. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2Nwu8SF

3:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a joint press conference with the president of Poland. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Nrp8Pi

