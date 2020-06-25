The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US breaks daily COVID-19 case record

Presented by Facebook

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

We broke the record for new COVID-19 cases today:

The U.S. reported 36,880 new coronavirus cases today, breaking the record for the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day since the outbreak started. https://bit.ly/2BE52yR

How many new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday: 34,700

The record before today: On April 24, the U.S. reported 36,739 new cases.

The surges causing the high numbers: “The new surge in cases is focused largely in the South and West, with Arizona, Florida and Texas reporting their largest single-day totals on Tuesday. Cases have risen in nearly two dozen states in total, including California and Washington state, which both received praise after effectively tackling some of the country’s earliest outbreaks.”

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,382,134

Deaths in the U.S.: 121,996

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: A month ago today, 1,646,495 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 97,794 had died. https://bit.ly/3dptzp5

It's Thursday. Christmas Day is six months from today! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I will be off tomorrow for a long weekend. The Hill's Alicia Cohn will be taking the reins of the 12:30 Report tomorrow.

NEWS FROM THE SUPREME COURT

A win for the Trump administration:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a win on Thursday by ruling that asylum seekers have no right to a federal court hearing before being removed from the U.S.” https://bit.ly/3ibLv9M

The decision: 7-2. Conservative Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion.

The two justices who dissented: Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Read the opinion: https://bit.ly/31gdJtH

IN CONGRESS

Dems are voting while making constant eye contact with their GOP colleagues:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Cristina Marcos, “House Democrats are poised to pass historic police reforms on Thursday, setting the stage for a showdown with Republicans in the Senate where efforts to strike a bipartisan deal are dwindling.” https://bit.ly/2Vfu9yE

Timing: Yesterday, the Senate failed to advance a Republican police reform bill.

How easily is the House expected to pass?: Very easily, even without Republican support.

Then in the Senate: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is certain to shelve it in favor of the Republican alternative, a measure authored by Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only Black GOP senator.”

What next?: “Some lawmakers predicted the competing House and Senate proposals are destined for a conference, where designees from each party are charged with ironing out the differences.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/2Vfu9yE

Before the House vote:

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

The bad news bears:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “The bad news is piling higher for President Trump, who is having a dismal time in opinion polls. Trump would almost certainly lose his reelection battle if voters went to the polls today. But Republicans still have reasons for hope — and Democrats to fear — more than four months before Election Day.” https://bit.ly/2BDOF5c

For both sides, the prospect of a Trump comeback rests on two possibilities:

“Signs of resurgence in the economy” “The potential for Trump’s presumptive Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to be weakened by months of attacks.”

What the polls are showing: https://bit.ly/2BDOF5c

WHAT REPUBLICANS THINK — COUGH COU- *COURSE CORRECTION* -GH, COUGH:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Republicans say President Trump should make a course correction and shift his strategy after a series of dismal polls showed him badly trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.” https://bit.ly/2A0B8Ei

How so: “Republican senators thought Trump was cruising to reelection only a few months ago but they now worry his relentless focus on revving up his party’s base is hurting his chances, as well as their own of staying in control of the upper chamber.”

New polling — Biden is leading Trump in six (!) swing states:

According to a New York Times-Siena College survey, Biden is leading President Trump in six battleground states. https://nyti.ms/3dBLgRI

The six states — all of which Trump won 2016: North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The full poll: https://nyti.ms/3dBLgRI

REMEMBER CARLY FIORINA?:

The former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and CEO of Hewlett-Packard? Yeah, well she said in an interview published today that she is voting for Biden. https://bit.ly/3i32ZF2

IN OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

Bad day for the Cheese family:

Chuck E. Cheese filed for bankruptcy protection this morning. https://bit.ly/2CDudBX

Keep in mind: “CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 of its 612 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, but did not elaborate on how willing parents are to again host birthday parties and other gatherings with so many cities still under tight restrictions on crowds. It did say Thursday that it will continue to reopen locations while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.”

And a reopening delay from another jolly rodent:

Disneyland Resort is delaying its planned July 17 reopening. https://gma.abc/31idTAW

The company said in a statement: “The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I can decide for everyone — we love it:

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Bomb Pop Day. This is so festive!

Just a bear chilling in a car. Nothing to see here:

Via ABC News, a mother bear in Alaska jumped through an open car window as her two cubs watched. Video: https://bit.ly/2YzPtkN

And because you made it this far, here’s why dogs are potentially better than humans: https://bit.ly/2Nvb6wg