The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – States are pausing reopening

STILL IN THE TIME OF THE CORONAVIRUS

States are pausing reopening:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, Texas on Friday became “the first state in the country to reimpose a lockdown that had previously been lifted” after halting its reopening due to COVID-19 cases in the state jumping past 130,000. https://bit.ly/3i0PE0d

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel: Now “Florida is shutting down bars in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, after the state reported a single-day record of new infections.” Florida’s cases jumped by a one-day high of 8,942 on Friday. https://bit.ly/387YwfY

Multiple states are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases and hitting the brakes on what had been a steady process to reopen the economy:

“Arizona is on pause” according to Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who urged people to once again stay home. The state reported more than 3,000 new cases every day this week. https://bit.ly/2B1NTiH

New Mexico has also taken a beat before moving into the next phases of its reopening plans after cases increased every day this week. https://bit.ly/3fURCx4

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) on Wednesday paused that state’s reopening and instituted a mandatory mask requirement starting Friday. https://abc11.tv/2BCjaIM

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Thursday that the state will “reserve the right” to pause its reopening schedule as cases there pass 195,000. https://bit.ly/2YAS4Ll

A SURPRISE NO ONE ASKED FOR:

CDC: Coronavirus may have infected 10 times more Americans than known https://bit.ly/2BHTSc5

THIS CALLS FOR A HAIL MARY:

Trump health officials are considering a “dramatic” shift to “pool testing” for coronavirus cases. https://wapo.st/383F5Vg

NEWS FROM CONGRESS THIS MORNING

Your flag might need a new star:

Via The Hill’s J. Edward Moreno and Marty Johnson, “The House is poised to pass legislation Friday that would make Washington, D.C., the 51st state, the first time such a bill has ever been approved.” https://bit.ly/2ZaR937

What next? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has ruled out bringing the bill to the Senate floor, and President Trump opposes it.

MORE FROM CONGRESS

Protests lead to congressional action:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Juliegrace Brufke, “The House on Thursday passed sweeping criminal justice reforms aimed at curbing the use of excessive force by law enforcement after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police one month ago.” https://bit.ly/3g1R48J

The vote: 236 to 181.

How many Republicans voted for the bill? Three: Reps. Will Hurd (R-Texas), Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.).

What’s in the bill? House Democrats’ bill would curb qualified immunity, increase requirements for the use of lethal force, ban chokeholds, require body cameras, prohibit no-knock warrants in drug cases, make lynching a federal crime and create a federal registry of officers with histories of misconduct.

What next? The legislation is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate. Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C..), have their own bill.

REFORM IS TRENDING:

This TikTok on qualified immunity has more than half a million views. https://bit.ly/2NtyGtl

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

On wielding that executive power:

Via Pittsburgh’s KDKA, former Vice President Joe Biden says he would mandate wearing a mask as president, pledging: “I would do everything possible to make it required [that] people had to wear masks in public.” https://cbsloc.al/2VjM1Zx

I HOPE YOU’RE SMILING UNDER THERE:

Here are the states requiring masks in public. https://bit.ly/2YyXN3Z

NEWS FROM THE SUPREME COURT

ObamaCare (still) under fire:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “The Trump administration on Thursday night argued in a legal brief filed to the Supreme Court that the entire Affordable Care Act (ACA) should be invalidated.” https://bit.ly/3eCog6u

It’s getting real: The move makes official the Trump administration’s position against the health law. President Trump says he wants to introduce a better health care policy.

What next? The case will likely be decided in Spring 2021.

What it means to you: Health care will become an even more significant topic heading into the general election. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and allies are already hammering President Trump on the issue, particularly noting the timing during a global pandemic, and we’re likely to see even more critical ads in the coming months.

IN OTHER NEWS

Awkward dinner conversation:

Via The Hill’s Aris Folley, “The daughter of a candidate running for a seat in the Michigan state House has drawn viral attention online after taking to Twitter earlier this week to plead with voters not to elect her father to office.” https://bit.ly/2BFdfTh

YOU CAN’T CHOOSE YOUR FAMILY:

President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, is describing him as “the world’s most dangerous man” in a new book to be released next month — unless the White House successfully blocks its publication. https://wapo.st/3eCQkGX

Because we didn’t have enough going on this year:

A massive dust storm from the Sahara has reached the U.S., affecting air quality in Louisiana and Texas on Thursday and moving further into the southeast on Friday. https://n.pr/3g2e2fX

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out until Monday.

President Trump is in staying in Washington, D.C., after canceling his weekend trip to New Jersey tonight for the weekend. Vice President Pence is in Washington.

10:45 a.m. EDT: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hosted her weekly press conference.

11:30 p.m. EDT: Joe Biden held a press call with Black lawmakers to discuss President Trump’s attempt to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

2:40 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks to the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting at the White House.

Tuesday, June 30: The Hill Virtually Live hosts a Pride month summit to discuss the fragility of civil rights in America today with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community. Featured speakers: Olympic medalist Adam Rippon, Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas), Chasten Buttigieg, Alphonso David, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and more. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/2VjOfrQ

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence will lead a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services. Livestream: https://bit.ly/31lLDxs

Early this afternoon: The House is expected to vote on a measure that would make D.C. the 51st state. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2ZbQ1w3

July 28: Attorney General Bill Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee. Details: https://bit.ly/319Gsk2

