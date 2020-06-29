The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court ruling marks big win for abortion rights groups

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana’s abortion restrictions:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana abortion law, handing a win to abortion rights advocates who feared the conservative court would break with past rulings to rein in protections that emerged from the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade.” https://bit.ly/31rg8Sx

The decision: 5-4

Keep in mind: This is the first big abortion ruling in President Trump’s administration.

Why this decision is so big: “The ruling Monday is also the clearest indication yet that the court, which now tilts more conservative with the addition of President Trump’s two nominees, is pursuing a more restrained approach than many abortion rights advocates feared.”

Read the decision: https://bit.ly/3gfabwl

It’s Monday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

ALSO FROM THE SUPREME COURT

Can’t be fired:

Via The Hill’s Harper Neidig, “The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional, striking down the protections that prevented the agency’s director from being fired at will.” https://bit.ly/2YFyXzw

The decision: “The court said in a 5-4 decision that the firing protections are an unconstitutional restraint on the president’s ability to oversee executive branch agencies.”

Read the decision: https://bit.ly/3dKKt0M

THE HILL EVENTS

Register today for The Hill’s LGBTQ+ Virtual Event, Unfinished Business

America’s Unfinished Business: An LGBTQ+ Summit

On Tuesday, June 30, The Hill Virtually Live hosts a Pride month summit to discuss the fragility of civil rights in America today with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community. Olympic medalist Adam Rippon, Rep. Sharice Davids, Chasten Buttigieg, Alphonso David, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and more join Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons. Register Now!

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,550,848

U.S. death toll: 125,824

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: A month ago today, 1,724,873 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 101,698 had died. https://bit.ly/30b1vCj

Oh, gee, great. Another thing to worry about:

The good news: The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said over the weekend that he is “cautiously optimistic” that a coronavirus vaccine will be available by the start of 2021.

The bad news: Fauci warned if a large portion of Americans refused to take the vaccine, the U.S. will likely not reach herd immunity.

The potential numbers: “CNN asked Fauci whether a vaccine with 70 percent to 75 percent efficacy taken by only two-thirds of the population would provide herd immunity to the coronavirus.” Fauci’s response: “No – unlikely.” https://cnn.it/2NE2uDt

More from the CNN interview: https://cnn.it/2NE2uDt

WHAT IS HERD IMMUNITY?:

“Herd immunity is a situation where a sufficient segment of the population is immune to an infectious disease through vaccine or prior illness, making its spread unlikely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” https://bit.ly/2BnBohj

HERE’S A LIST OF COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN WASHINGTON, D.C.:

https://bit.ly/31qZ0MI

IN CONGRESS

Dems are saying, ‘sayonara, filibuster!’:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democrats are stepping up talks about reforming or abolishing the filibuster if they win back the Senate and White House.” https://bit.ly/3g6IoxV

Who is leading the discussions: “Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), an outspoken liberal who has long championed revamping the procedural tactic that Democrats see as a serious obstacle to passing legislation and confirming nominees.”

Why the talks are picking up steam: “Merkley has floated various proposals with colleagues in recent days as polls show former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Trump and Democrats increasing their odds of picking up the three Senate seats needed for majority control if Biden wins.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3g6IoxV

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

I’m sorry, did you say Russians offered bounties for American troops?:

Via The New York Times’s Charlie Savage, Eric Schmitt and Michael Schwirtz, “American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there, according to officials briefed on the matter.” https://nyti.ms/31r16w1

What then happened in the White House: “The intelligence finding was briefed to President Trump, and the White House’s National Security Council discussed the problem at an interagency meeting in late March, the officials said. Officials developed a menu of potential options — starting with making a diplomatic complaint to Moscow and a demand that it stop, along with an escalating series of sanctions and other possible responses, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the officials said.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/31r16w1

REACTIONS:

From President Trump: “Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!” https://bit.ly/3eIFAXn

From House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): This morning, Pelosi requested a full House briefing from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and CIA Director Gina Haspel. https://bit.ly/3dKPS8j

The White House says Congress will be briefed: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on “Fox & Friends” that members of Congress will be briefed, but did not give any details on who would attend. https://bit.ly/2ZqHcyS

From Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.): “Imperative Congress get to the bottom of recent media reports that Russian GRU units in Afghanistan have offered to pay the Taliban to kill American soldiers with the goal of pushing America out of the region.” https://bit.ly/3g64512

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

It’s not all rainbows and butterflies anymore:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Trump is struggling to gain traction with his reelection message, as the death toll from the coronavirus crisis mounts and the economy reels. Trump had been expected to make the economy the centerpiece of his message earlier this year, until unemployment soared amid the pandemic.” https://bit.ly/2VvZk94

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Oh yiiiikes:

Watch: https://bit.ly/31qd74O

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is meeting this afternoon. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

11 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence lead a teleconference with governors to discuss the COVID-19 response.

1 p.m. EDT: President Trump and Vice President Pence have lunch together.

2:30 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/3ifSHl1

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

5:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate votes on the motion to proceed on the National Defense Authorization Act. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/3g3P2os

7:30 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds a press conference. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3eKbfIa

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3gaB8Be

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Almond Buttercrunch Day. Sure?

And to brighten your Monday afternoon, here’s a baby koala trying its first eucalyptus leaf: https://bit.ly/2BkJJ5w

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2BkJJ5w