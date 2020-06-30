The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Fauci ‘aspirationally hopeful’ of a vaccine by winter

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Fauci testifies | Says he’s ‘aspirationally hopeful’ for 2021 vaccine | Dems, GOP both demand Russian bounty answers from Trump | White House officials aware in 2019: AP report | GOP cringes at Trump’s race controversy | Carl Reiner dies | Iowa permanently allows to-go cocktails | 3D printed plant-based steaks

HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL

Give us the scoop, Tony:

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield are testifying before the Senate Health Committee this morning to discuss the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

NEWS FROM THE HEARING:

On timing of a COVID-19 vaccine: Fauci says he hopes a vaccine will be available in the winter. https://bit.ly/2VwA7eR

Fauci on the chances of an effective vaccine: “There’s no guarantee” of “a safe and effective vaccine.” Fauci says he’s “aspirationally hopeful” that a vaccine will be ready by 2021. Watch the full clip in Fauci’s words: https://bit.ly/3dKBGvV

On hospitalizations: Redfield told the committee that hospitalizations have increased in 12 states. https://bit.ly/2VuKYWM

LIVESTREAM OF THE HEARING:

https://bit.ly/38c1mk0

It’s Tuesday and the last day of June. Wow, that flew by! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

THE HILL EVENTS

WATCH NOW: The Hill’s LGBTQ+ Virtual Event, Unfinished Business

America’s Unfinished Business: An LGBTQ+ Summit

Today, The Hill Virtually Live is hosting a Pride month summit to discuss the fragility of civil rights in America today with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community. Olympic medalist Adam Rippon, Rep. Sharice Davids, Chasten Buttigieg, Alphonso David, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and more join Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons. WATCH NOW!

NEWS FROM THE SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court enters July with eight (!) outstanding cases.

Today’s ruling: A win for religious schools:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a Montana policy that excludes religious schools from a general student aid program violates religious freedoms protected under the U.S. Constitution.” https://bit.ly/3iftgjv

The decision: 5-4 along ideological lines. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion.

Read the opinion: https://bit.ly/31vEvyA

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:

Via SCOTUSblog, “That’s it for today, folks. No more opinions. 8 cases outstanding, and we are headed for July opinions for the first time since 1996. We’ll let you know as soon as we do about the next opinion day. We expect orders on Thursday.” https://bit.ly/2VwN4oW

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

You knew what you knew when you knew it, you know?:

Via The Associated Press’s James LaPorta, “Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.” https://bit.ly/2VyLyCH

How so: The intelligence was written in at least one of President Trump’s daily intelligence briefings in 2019. “Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019.”

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER ROBERT O’BRIEN SAYS TRUMP WAS NOT BRIEFED:

O’Brien said in a statement: “Over the past several days, the New York Times and other news outlets have reported on allegations regarding our troops in Afghanistan. While we do not normally discuss such matters, we constantly evaluate intelligence reports and brief the President as necessary.” https://bit.ly/2NK92QV

He added: “Because the allegations in recent press articles have not been verified or substantiated by the Intelligence Community, President Trump had not been briefed on the items. Nevertheless, the Administration, including the National Security Council staff, have been preparing should the situation warrant action.”

The response has been pretty bipartisan — everyone wants answers:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Kheel and Olivia Beavers, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers after reports that the U.S. intelligence community knew about Russian bounties for U.S. troops in Afghanistan. https://bit.ly/2VyLyCH

From Rep. Mac Thornberry (Texas), the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee: “Anything with any hint of credibility that would endanger our service members, much less put a bounty on their lives, to me, should have been briefed immediately to the commander in chief and a plan to deal with that situation.”

Keep in mind — the White House briefed at least seven Republicans yesterday: Including Thornberry, House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul (Texas), and Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Jim Banks (Ind.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Elise Stefanik (N.Y.).

And happening today: A group of Democrats will be briefed at the White House.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,683,000

U.S. death toll: 129,545

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Why some spread the coronavirus more than others:

Via The New York Times’s Carl Zimmer, “Most People With Coronavirus Won’t Spread It. Why Do a Few Infect Many?: Growing evidence shows most infected people aren’t spreading the virus. But whether you become a superspreader probably depends more on circumstance than biology.” The full story: https://nyti.ms/2BN99bP

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2YNWs9U

Millions are worried about eviction in late July:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis, millions of renters are fearful of receiving eviction notices in late July, when coronavirus protections that were put in place in late March are set to expire. https://bit.ly/3dPW92q

What would need to happen to protect those tenants: An extension to the measure that protects tenants from evictions during the pandemic.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Republicans are cringing a bit:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Republican discontent with President Trump’s racial rhetoric is getting louder after a new storm.” https://bit.ly/3dFH8Ag

How so: “On Sunday, Trump retweeted a video in which a supporter shouted, ‘White power!’ Amid uproar, Trump reversed course — but by then the damage had been done. … He has branded the coronavirus the ‘kung flu.’ He has defended the honoring of the Confederacy with statues and monuments. And he has made several inflammatory comments — such as ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ — in reference to the protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.”

How many Republicans are feeling: “The cumulative impact has dispirited and angered many Republicans.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/3dFH8Ag

‘We’re gonna need a giant map and lots of colored pins’:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, Democrats think former Vice President Joe Biden should expand his map to give him several paths to victory in November. https://bit.ly/3ePRyie

Keep in mind: “A number of recent polls have indicated Biden has a healthy, double-digit national lead over Trump, and several of the surveys have also pointed to close races in states such as Texas and Georgia, where Republican presidential candidates in recent years have been confident of victory.”

What Democrats are saying: https://bit.ly/3ePRyie

IN OTHER NEWS

Cheers, Iowa!:

Iowa has become the first state to permanently allow to-go cocktails to be served. https://bit.ly/3gdGjQY

I.e.: Alcoholic beverages can be sold for takeout and delivery.

But I thought other states had done this?: Yes, but Iowa is the first state to make the temporary measure that allowed alcohol to be sold to-go during the coronavirus closures permanent.

Rest in peace, Carl Reiner:

Via TMZ, actor, producer and director Carl Reiner died Monday night at the age of 98. https://bit.ly/2Bf8oZl

His son Rob Reiner tweeted this morning: “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.” https://bit.ly/2CVLeHO

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Well, this is terrifying:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3gdVKsk

I finally found all of them!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3dMutvh

See it?

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump is in Washington, D.C.

11:30 a.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2ZiJRdI

12:30–2:15 p.m. EDT: Senators meet for weekly caucus luncheons. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2Zr8PI5

3:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump receives an intelligence briefing.

5:30 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield testified before a Senate committee. Livestream: https://bit.ly/38c1mk0

12:30 p.m. EDT: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify before a House committee on the COVID-19 response. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3ifHrVM

IN LIGHTER NEWS…:

Today is National Mai Tai Day!

3D printing steaks — you may have lost me there:

Via Reuters’s Tova Cohen and Silke Koltrowitz, an Israeli start-up is planning to make plant-based steaks using a 3D printer. See the details for yourself, because I’ve heard enough already: https://reut.rs/2ZpNAWS

That photo looks vile: https://reut.rs/2ZpNAWS

And because you made it this far, here’s a monkey grooming a pup: https://bit.ly/3eIK940