The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democratic proposal to extend $600 unemployment checks

IN CONGRESS

OK, so what happens to those additional $600 unemployment checks?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced legislation to extend the additional unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/2BkeW97

The proposal: “The Schumer-Wyden proposal would extend the $600 increase in weekly unemployment insurance (UI) benefits past July 31 until a time when a state’s three-month average total unemployment rate falls below 11 percent. The federal benefit would drop from $600 a week by $100 for every percentage point decrease in the state’s unemployment rate, until that rate falls below 6 percent, according to a summary of the proposal provided by their offices.”

Where Senate Republicans stand: “Senate Republicans are rallying around a plan sponsored by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) to instead provide a $450-a-week bonus to people who leave the unemployment rolls and return to work, but Schumer says that won’t help people who can’t return to their old jobs or find new ones.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/2BkeW97

You have until Aug. 8 to apply for a small-business loan:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, the Senate voted unanimously to extend the deadline for businesses to apply for a loan until Aug. 8. https://bit.ly/3dTbKhI

When the program would have expired without the extension: Yesterday

Keep in mind: The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) still has around $130 billion in unspent funds.

WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL?:

The House is set to vote today on a $1.5 trillion green infrastructure plan. https://bit.ly/38i3Q03

What would likely happen in the Senate: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Wednesday that an infrastructure bill set to get a vote in the House will not be taken up in the Senate.”

It's Wednesday and it's July! We are officially in the second half of 2020. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

2.4 million jobs added in June:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “U.S. private-sector businesses added nearly 2.4 million workers in June, according to the monthly employment report from the ADP Research Institute and Moody’s Analytics released Wednesday.” https://bit.ly/31yLTZP

The numbers: “Almost 1.9 million of which were at service-sector businesses shuttered by the pandemic throughout Spring … The leisure and hospitality industry led all other sectors with a gain of 961,000 jobs, followed by construction (394,000), trade and utilities (288,000) and education and health (283,000).”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,636,856

U.S. death toll: 127,427

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Trump is on a lonelier no-mask island:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos and Juliegrace Brufke, Republican leaders are increasingly embracing and encouraging Americans to wear face masks as coronavirus cases spike across the country. https://bit.ly/2CW75id

From Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee: “Unfortunately this simple lifesaving practice has become part of a political debate that says if you’re for Trump, you don’t wear a mask. If you’re against Trump, you do. That is why I have suggested the president should occasionally wear a mask even though there are not many occasions when it is necessary for him to do so.”

Other top Republicans asking for people to wear masks: Senate Majority Leader McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.)

The elephant in the room: Trump still refuses to wear a mask and hosts rallies where face coverings are optional.

How the GOP-Trump fractures on masks are opening up: https://bit.ly/2CW75id

Interesting perspective on the first half of 2020:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “In the six months since the World Health Organization (WHO) detected a cluster of atypical pneumonia cases at a hospital in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic has touched every corner of the globe, carving a trail of death and despair as humankind races to catch up.” https://bit.ly/2NKRRyP

“At least 10.4 million confirmed cases have been diagnosed worldwide … [and] a staggering 500,000 people around the globe have died in just six months.”

Where we now stand: https://bit.ly/2NKRRyP

Op-ed from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.): https://bit.ly/2VAjpLG

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Pence is in Arizona today.

9:30 a.m. EDT: The Senate met. No votes are scheduled for today. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2NHftEq

10 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Phoenix.

1 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/38oq40z

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump has lunch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

2:45 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence meets with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).

3:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and Gov. Ducey hold a press gaggle.

4 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

8:55 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence gets back to Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: The House Intelligence Committee is holding a hearing on the U.S.-China relationship after the coronavirus. Livestream: https://cs.pn/31Ay1OS

