The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump takes victory lap after strong jobs report

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: US adds staggering 4.8M jobs in June | Trump touts economy | Stocks jump | US hits record, 50K+ single-day COVID-19 cases | Mnuchin ‘absolutely’ doesn’t regret pushing reopening | Experts worry about Fourth of July weekend spread | Trump endorses face masks | Says he looks like the ‘Lone Ranger’ in a mask | Pence visits Tampa | How to safely celebrate the Fourth

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Can I get a whoop whoop?!:

President Trump held a last-minute news conference this morning after the announcement of a strong jobs report.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM TRUMP’S NEWS CONFERENCE:

Trump on the outbreak: “The crisis is being handled.” https://bit.ly/2VG7zj8

On handling the coronavirus: “It’s like life — if you don’t have confidence, you’re not going to do very well.” https://bit.ly/2BvZ7fs

He also added: “We’re putting out flames and fires, and it’s working out very well.” https://bit.ly/3glupEI

On medical equipment: “[Vice President] Pence made a call just yesterday and said, ‘What do you need?’ Not one governor needed anything. They don’t need anything. They have all the medical equipment they can have.” https://bit.ly/3gehBQe

On the economy: “You’re going to have a fantastic third quarter; it’ll be a third quarter the likes of which nobody has ever seen before, in my opinion.” https://bit.ly/2VBJTw3

Trump did not take any questions at the press conference: https://bit.ly/2BwdaBF

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was asked whether he regrets pushing states to reopen: “No, absolutely not. I think we’ve had a very careful plan working with the states — this is primarily the states’ responsibility — but working with the states,” he said. https://bit.ly/3gpbUiF

LIVESTREAM OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S REMARKS:

https://cs.pn/31EC7p1

REACTION — THE STOCK MARKET UNSURPRISINGLY LIKED THAT NEWS:

Stocks jumped after the news of the strong June jobs report. https://bit.ly/2Zyu5vc

The numbers: “The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 450 points Thursday morning, climbing about 1.7 percent after the Labor Department reported a June gain of 4.8 million jobs. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq composite rose roughly 1.4 percent.”

Major 2020 endorsement — Trump supports face masks:

“President Trump on Wednesday endorsed mask-wearing in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, saying he is ‘all for masks’ despite resisting wearing one in public himself.” https://bit.ly/2Zyp59U

Trump told Fox Business: “I’m all for masks. I think masks are good.” Trump also said he would wear a mask: If he were in a “tight situation” with people.

Trump said he thinks he looks like the “Lone Ranger” in a mask: “I mean, I’d have no problem. Actually, I had a mask on, I sort of liked the way I looked.” Trump then said he thought he looked like the “Lone Ranger.”

Trump on why he doesn’t wear face masks: He said it’s because the people he sees are first tested for COVID-19.

It's Thursday — it's almost the Fourth of July weekend!

NEWS THIS MORNING

Well hot dang!:

The U.S. economy added 4.8 million (!) jobs in June, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department. https://bit.ly/2NOrNCP

The unemployment rate: It fell to 11.1 percent, down from an astronomical 15 percent in April.

For context: Economists had predicted a jobs gain of 1 to 3 million.

Jeffrey Epstein’s associate was arrested:

Via NBC’s Jonathan Dienst, Joe Valiquette, Tom Winter and Sarah Fitzpatrick, “Federal authorities arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime confidant of Jeffrey Epstein, on Thursday in New Hampshire in connection with the late, accused sex trafficker, senior law enforcement officials said.” https://nbcnews.to/3ioDM8f

“She was taken into custody … and she’s expected to be charged with allegedly conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.”

Keep in mind about Maxwell: “Multiple young women have accused Maxwell, 58, the youngest daughter of the late British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, of complicity in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. They say she either recruited them directly or provided logistical support, like scheduling visits to Epstein’s home.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,686,928

U.S. death toll: 128,064

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

GETTING TRACTION — ‘HOW WE BOTCHED THE REOPENING’:

Via Politico’s Joanne Kenen, “America’s told-you-so moment: How we botched the reopening. The resurgence of COVID-19 was preventable, but the country’s rush to end shutdowns triggered disaster.” https://politi.co/2VDcEsm

It won’t be just the dogs who are having severe anxiety about the Fourth this year:

Via The Hill’s Jessie Hellmann, experts are worried about the spread of COVID-19 as people gather for the Fourth of July weekend. https://bit.ly/3eUbHU1

“Memorial Day weekend — when people flocked to beaches, pools, parties, restaurants and bars after a weeks-long lockdown — helped spur many of the outbreaks the U.S. is seeing across parts of the country. But now the stakes are even higher.”

Where we stand: “The U.S. is averaging 40,000 new cases a day, exceeding the numbers seen in May. This is partially because of increased testing, but the percentage of tests coming back positive is also going up, an indicator of a growing outbreak.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3eUbHU1

The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day:

The U.S. reported more than 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day. https://bit.ly/2YR9l2M

The previous single-day high: 45,300 cases

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2VGn2jc

ON TAP:

The House is out. The Senate is in. President Trump is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Pence is on his way to Tampa, Fla. for the afternoon.

12:10 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Tampa, Fla.

1:30 p.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2YUYkOa

3 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence meets with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in Tampa to discuss the COVID-19 response.

3:45 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a press gaggle with DeSantis.

6:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence participated in a naturalization ceremony at the White House. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2ZydNCy

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Trump spoke at the Spirit of America Showcase in the Grand Foyer of the White House. Livestream: https://bit.ly/31AI3Q4

