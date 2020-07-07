The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook- Schools weigh reopening options

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: McConnell opens door to more coronavirus checks | The Hill hosts Fauci, Redfield, Azar for virtual event | U.S. ‘looking at’ banning TikTok | Schools face tough road to fall reopening | Florida requires public schools to reopen in August | Trump renews culture war, puts GOP on edge | Dunkin closes 450 stores inside Speedway gas stations

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Opening schools in the fall is a touchy subject:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “Just weeks before fall classes are scheduled to begin, school districts across the country are racing to implement new measures meant to protect teachers, students and parents from the coronavirus.” https://bit.ly/3f2ErtY

The worry: “As they prepare for socially distanced lunch hours, constant hand-washing and possibly even staggered attendance to minimize the number of students in the building at one time, education officials are watching with concern as schools in other nations become epicenters of new flare-ups.”

What could happen: https://bit.ly/3f2ErtY

ICE TELLS STUDENTS ON VISAS THEY MUST LEAVE THE U.S. IF SCHOOLS ARE ONLINE-ONLY:

Via The Hill’s Rafael Bernal, “Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Monday that international students in the U.S. whose schools switch to online classes for the fall semester will have to leave the country or risk violating their visa status.” https://bit.ly/2Cgtoi9

MEANWHILE IN FLORIDA — PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE REQUIRED TO REOPEN:

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is requiring all public K-12 schools to reopen in August. https://bit.ly/3f97goL

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2O9b9hj

THE LATEST NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 2,948,397

U.S. death toll: 130,430

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

It’s Tuesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK How Facebook is combating hate and voter suppression in the US 2020 election Facebook is taking critical, new steps to protect its platforms and the upcoming election: — Strengthening policies against hate

— Expanding voter interference policies

— Launching new Voting Information Center Get the latest.

IN CONGRESS

McConnell is open to more direct payments for Americans:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is open to giving Americans another stimulus check amid the coronavirus outbreak. https://bit.ly/3e28UHi

In McConnell’s words: “I think the people that have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 or less. Many of them work in the hospitality industry. …. That could well be a part of it.”

Where the White House and House Democrats stand on another round of checks: “The Trump administration has pushed for a second round of the direct payments to be included in the next coronavirus relief package taken up by Congress. House Democrats passed a nearly $3 trillion bill in May that included a $1,200 check for individuals, similar to the March bill, but that legislation is not expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate.”

^ I.e.: Republican lawmakers are the holdup, so McConnell supporting another round of payments is big.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Trump waded anew into racial controversy on Monday, criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its events … The Monday tweet was the latest example of how hard Trump has leaned into racial politics as his poll ratings have slid during the coronavirus crisis.” https://bit.ly/3iFoL28

The problem for Trump: “There is little indication his tactics are working, however. There has been no sign of an upswing in Trump’s polling numbers, and opinions of his handling of racial issues have generally been disapproving.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3iFoL28

HOW TRUMP RENEWING A CULTURE WAR HAS HIS PARTY ON EDGE:

https://bit.ly/2VS4RHu

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

How the GOP convention will work:

Via CNN’s Caroline Kelly and Fredreka Schouten, guests attending the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Jacksonville, Fla., will be tested for the coronavirus daily. https://cnn.it/2Z6DzPF

The schedule is pretty up in the air: “The schedule is unclear for the Jacksonville portion of the convention, but if Republicans stick to the itinerary they previously planned, Trump will give his acceptance speech there at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on August 27, the last day of the convention.”

Keep in mind: “Florida, now the nation’s No. 1 hot spot for the virus, set a record on Saturday for the most new coronavirus cases in a single day for any state during the pandemic, with a total of 11,458, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.”

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Every vote is a voice heard Facebook is building the largest voter information efforts in US history, starting with the new Voting Information Center, where you can find the latest resources about voting in the 2020 election. Learn more about our efforts.

IN OTHER NEWS

Getting traction — The U.S. is considering banning TikTok:

Via CNN Business’s Jill Disis and Jennifer Hansler, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is “looking at” banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps. https://cnn.it/31UoWR8

Pompeo told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham: “With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura. I don’t want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Reasoning from Pompeo: Pompeo warned that downloading the app will put “your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

WATCH POMPEO’S FULL REASONING:

https://bit.ly/3iy0drP

Back to work, back to work!:

MASN’s Mark Zuckerman tweeted this morning, “The Nationals will return to work out this morning, per a club source.” https://bit.ly/31ZVwRs

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Heeeeelp, I still can’t tell which one!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/38zeFLv

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C.

11 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence led a video conference with governors to discuss the COVID-19 response.

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump has lunch with Vice President Pence.

2 p.m. EDT: President Trump receives an intelligence briefing.

Thursday: The Hill Virtually Live is hosting an event, “Health Reimagined: The Future of Healthcare.” Featured speakers: Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), Dr. Patrice Harris and more. Sign up for the livestream: https://bit.ly/3e7twOj

WHAT TO WATCH:

3 p.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools” in the East Room of the White House. Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence also attend. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3gtHtYu

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Macaroni Day.

America better keep running on Dunkin:

Dunkin’ is permanently closing 450 stores by the end of the year. https://on.today.com/3iDl1y3

But before you panic: “The stores permanently closing, however, are all located in Speedway gas stations. The closure announcement follows the termination of the coffee chain’s partnership with Hess, which was acquired by Speedway in 2014.”

I.e.: Don’t worry about the standalone stores.

And because you made it to the end, here’s a dog who makes a fantastic workout buddy: https://bit.ly/38BIlrp