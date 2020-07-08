The Hill’s 12:30 Report- Presented by Facebook – Trump threatens schools’ funding over reopening

Presented by Facebook

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Very nice funding you have there … be a shame if something happened to that funding…:

President Trump threatened to cut off federal funding for schools that don’t return to in-person classes in the fall. https://bit.ly/3gFzoAc

Trump tweeted: “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!” Read Trump’s full tweet on schools: https://bit.ly/2DnaI0Y

Trump also slammed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): “I disagree with [the CDC] on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!” https://bit.ly/2VZmULF

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Dr. Patrice Harris

Harvard and MIT are pretty intimidating plaintiffs:

Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit to prevent President Trump’s administration from forcing international students whose classes are entirely online to leave the U.S. https://bit.ly/2DnHfnB

Reasoning: “Their lawsuit alleges that [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE)] decision appears designed to ‘force universities to reopen in-person classes,’ thereby increasing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, while scrambling carefully laid plans to conduct courses online and upending foreign students’ lives.”

NEWS THIS MORNING

But where would congressional staff buy their suits?:

Via CNBC’s Lauren Hirsch, clothing retailer Brooks Brothers has filed for bankruptcy protections as the company searches for a buyer. https://cnb.cx/38AzhmH

Dressed 40 U.S. presidents?!: “The retailer, founded in 1818, boasts of having dressed 40 U.S. presidents and countless investment bankers. Early to the office-casual look, it became known for its crisp oxfords and jaunty sports jackets.”

Details: https://cnb.cx/38AzhmH

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Just now — A few updates from the task force:

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force just held a press briefing to update Americans on the COVID-19 response. Livestream of the briefing — it began at 11:30 a.m. EDT: https://cs.pn/31T929H

NEWS FROM THE PRESS BRIEFING:

All members of the task force are wearing face masks, including Vice President Pence: Here’s a photo: https://bit.ly/2W0bGqh

Pence on schools: “It’s time for us to get our kids back to school.” https://bit.ly/2ZJE6pG

Pence on PPE: Personal protective equipment “we hear, remains very strong but we’re encouraging health care workers to begin now to use some of the best practices….to preserve and to reuse the PPE supplies.” (Via CQ’s Mary Ellen McIntire) https://bit.ly/3iISnM0

Notable: Anthony Fauci is not at the briefing. https://bit.ly/2ZS8JZU

Interesting read — Why we’re falling behind:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “The United States is falling further behind the rest of the world in fighting the coronavirus as cases set new domestic records.” https://bit.ly/3iJnPcU

The U.S.’s cases versus the European Union: “New daily cases in the U.S. have spiked to a high of around 50,000, a glaring contrast with the European Union, where new case growth has largely been flattened and suppressed. The EU is averaging around 4,000 new cases per day, according to Our World in Data, less than a tenth of the new cases in the U.S., despite having about 100 million more people.”

What those countries are doing differently: “Major European countries for the most part had much stricter and more sustained lockdowns than the U.S. did, allowing the virus to be suppressed to low levels before they tried to reopen. Elsewhere, notably South Korea, an aggressive system of testing, treatment and isolation was able to suppress the virus without resorting to a full lockdown. Other places have had success in part due to mandatory mask requirements throughout the country.”

The full story – it’s worth reading: https://bit.ly/3iJnPcU

NEW RECORD — MORE THAN 60K NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES IN A DAY:

The U.S. recorded 60,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday, setting a somber record. https://bit.ly/38DlA6e

The previous single-day record: 54,000, which was set on Thursday

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases:3,009,611 (!) https://bit.ly/324gley

U.S. death toll:131,594

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: One month ago today, 1,946,144 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 116,929 had died. https://bit.ly/2Y1HaxG

IN THE SUPREME COURT

A ‘W’ for the Trump administration:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Trump administration’s expansion of ObamaCare birth control exemptions for employers.” https://bit.ly/2O8QoCu

The decision: 7-2

Back story: “The … decision stemmed from a highly litigated question that first arose in the early days of the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA): Do employers who oppose birth control have to pay for workers’ contraception? In the Obama era, religious nonprofits could claim an exemption from contraceptive coverage. Under the Trump administration, eligibility was extended to companies that voiced religious or moral objections.”

Read the decision: https://bit.ly/2O4Fv4y

A ‘W’ for two Catholic schools:

“The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a pair of Los Angeles-area Catholic schools are immune from discrimination suits brought by two former teachers in a decision that expands the scope of First Amendment safeguards for religious employers.” https://bit.ly/3fbQnJV

The decision: 7-2

The case: “The former teachers are Agnes Morrissey-Berru, who claims she suffered age discrimination, and now-deceased Kristen Biel, whose widower said Biel’s school fired her in violation of disability laws while she battled breast cancer.”

Read the decision: https://bit.ly/3ecd53c

Tidbit — John Roberts was hospitalized last month:

Via The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes, 65-year-old Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts fell while he was at a country club last month and spent the night in the hospital after receiving sutures. https://wapo.st/38BHqXU

Keep in mind about Roberts’s health: “Roberts has twice experienced seizures, in 1993 and in 2007, but Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said doctors ruled out that possibility in the latest incident. Doctors believe he was dehydrated, she said.”

Where the incident happened: Chevy Chase Club in Maryland

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

I don’t even know anymore. Anything is possible.:

Billionaire rapper Kanye West, who has been a vocal supporter of President Trump, announced on the Fourth of July that he is running against him in 2020.

West gave a free-wheeling interview to Forbes. https://bit.ly/3gIoJop

Kanye West’s political party: the “Birthday Party” “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

His advisors: His wife Kim Kardashian-West and Elon Musk.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS FROM KANYE WEST’S FORBES INTERVIEW:

On no longer supporting Trump: “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.” He added on why he supported Trump: “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”

On Joe Biden: “I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And [former Vice President] Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

The full interview — it does not disappoint: https://bit.ly/3gIoJop

The word progressives are worried about — ‘compromise’:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Jonathan Easley, Biden is increasingly signaling that he is willing to work with Republicans as he runs a centrist presidential campaign against President Trump, which is worrying progressives. https://bit.ly/3gCe3ri

How some progressive activists are feeling: “Biden is transparently taking a bet to win over a group of anti-Trump Republicans but at the expense of what?” said progressive activist Nomiki Konst. “Potentially losing some of the largest movements in history?”

Another reaction: “It’s very hard to understand why after going through eight years of the Obama administration that Joe Biden thinks we’ll be able to carve out grand deals with Republicans,” said Neil Sroka, the communications director at Democracy for America.

Why this is important: https://bit.ly/3gCe3ri

A HEADLINE THAT GOT MY ATTENTION THIS MORNING:

Via Politico’s John F. Harris and Daniel Lippman, “Trump drops out. Biden gets sick. Pence is fired. What if 2020 gets really crazy?” What would happen: https://politi.co/38F1Rn2

NOTABLE TWEETS:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence led a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting at the U.S. Department of Education.

2 p.m. EDT: President Trump meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the White House.

6:35 p.m. EDT: President Trump and Mexican President López Obrador deliver a joint press statement.

6:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump hosts a working dinner with Mexican President López Obrador.

Thursday: The Hill Virtually Live is hosting an event, “Health Reimagined: The Future of Healthcare.” Featured speakers: Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), Dr. Patrice Harris and more. Sign up for the livestream: https://bit.ly/3e7twOj

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a news conference. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3gPVpwn

11:30 a.m. EDT: The White House Coronavirus Task Force held a press briefing. Livestream: https://cs.pn/31T929H

Noon: The House Homeland Security Committee is holding a hearing on the coronavirus response. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2O7levi

3:35 p.m. EDT: President Trump and the president of Mexico sign a joint declaration in the Rose Garden. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2Dh5pjr

