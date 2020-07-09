The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump wins by losing in the Supreme Court

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court grants prosecutors access to Trump’s taxes | Shields Trump’s financial records from Congress | Court rules that half of Oklahoma is an Indian Reservation | Upended 2020 helps Biden | Florida becomes new COVID-19 epicenter | Trump’s Jacksonville convention plans look bleak | Jacksonville attorneys sue to block convention | Jobless claims fall | Biden campaigns in Pa. | National Sugar Cookie Day

FROM THE SUPREME COURT

A good news, bad news situation:

“The Supreme Court in a split decision on Thursday granted New York state prosecutors access to President Trump’s tax returns, even as it shielded a trove of his financial records from Congress.” https://bit.ly/38GpwmL

The decisions: 7-2. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinions on both cases. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented in both. https://bit.ly/320Fqaz

What this means: Via NBC’s Pete Williams: “The rulings … represent a mixed bag for the president … both matters will go back to lower courts, meaning it is unlikely anything would be decided before Election Day in November.” https://nbcnews.to/2Ci5Ppl

Read the Trump v. Vance opinion: That’s the case granting New York state prosecutors access to Trump’s taxes. https://bit.ly/38ERf7D

Read the Trump v. Mazars opinion: That’s the case shielding Trump’s financial records from Congress. https://bit.ly/2O60Vym

For context:

The other ruling today — Nearly half of Oklahoma is an Indian reservation:

Via The New York Times’s Adam Liptak and Jack Healy, “The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled by a 5-4 margin that nearly half of Oklahoma is an Indian reservation in the eyes of the criminal-justice system, preventing state authorities from prosecuting offenses there that involve Native Americans.” https://nyti.ms/3iJ2mkl

The ruling: 5-4

Read the full opinion: https://bit.ly/307rngT

HOW THE SUPREME COURT EXPANDED RELIGIOUS RIGHTS WITH A TRIO OF RULINGS:

Throwback to simpler times — I dearly miss the running of the interns:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2W4GAxX

It's Thursday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

HAPPENING NOW

What do Fauci, Redfield and Azar have to say?:

The Hill Virtually Live is hosting an event, “Health Reimagined: The Future of Healthcare.” Tune in — here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/3efvaxA

FEATURED SPEAKERS:

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Dr. Patrice Harris

NEWS THIS MORNING

Some of the beds and some of the baths are going to the beyond:

Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close 200 stores in the next two years. https://bit.ly/3iET88K

For context: That is 21 percent of its stores.

Jobless claims are falling:

The number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims is falling even as the cases of coronavirus are continuing to spike. https://bit.ly/3iNADPJ

The numbers: 1.3 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, down from 1.427 million the week before.

Yes, but: “But the number of people applying for help under the expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program spiked, rising by 42,000 to more than 1 million claims.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Florida has become the new epicenter:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “Florida has emerged as a global epicenter of the latest coronavirus surge, raising questions about the safety of major events that relocated to the state.” https://bit.ly/2ObDi7M

In April and May: “As coronavirus cases surged throughout much of the Northeast in April and May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared victory. Florida was one of the last states to impose a stay-at-home order, and one of the first to reopen. DeSantis earned praise from President Trump for his response to the pandemic and attacked the media for fearmongering after the state reopened its beaches.”

Let’s not forget: The NBA and Major League Soccer have even moved their seasons to Florida. And the Republican National Convention moved to Jacksonville.

And now…: “Weeks later, infections are skyrocketing. Some sports teams have already arrived in the state, and league leaders are facing questions about whether it’s safe to continue with their plans.”

Where we go from here: https://bit.ly/2ObDi7M

TIDBIT FROM THE MLS RETURN LAST NIGHT:

“Almost 200 Major League Soccer players stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in Florida to honor George Floyd Wednesday night before the first MLS game since the pandemic shutdown.” https://bit.ly/3iMgwBm

Video: https://bit.ly/2Drth47

In Washington, DC — cases are rising a bit:

Via The Washington Post’s Dana Hedgpeth, Julie Zauzmer and Erin Cox, “The daily influx of new coronavirus cases increased slightly in the Washington region Wednesday, with hospitalizations rising in Virginia for the second consecutive day and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan saying he was closely watching surrounding states for a surge to cross the border.” https://wapo.st/2ZayoxX

Yes, but keep in mind: “It was not clear whether the more than 1,110 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths reported by Virginia, Maryland and the District on Wednesday represent a blip or change in a trajectory.”

Some good news this morning:

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 3,057,431

U.S. death toll: 132,360

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: A month ago today, 1,963,828 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 111,139 had died. https://bit.ly/3ek26G9

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

In a normal universe, the Democratic National Convention would have been next week:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “[Former Vice President Joe Biden] may miss out on the publicity boost from an early, larger convention — but he is also in a much stronger position than many pundits had predicted.” https://bit.ly/2W1nTuZ

How so: “Biden has … jumped into a significant polling lead as Trump has come under fire for his response to the coronavirus.”

Yesterday: “On Wednesday, Biden and his main rival for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), announced that their representatives had finalized agreed positions on key issues for the Democratic platform.”

How Biden’s lead is partly from President Trump’s missteps: https://bit.ly/2W1nTuZ

And the Republican National Convention is also looking pretty bleak:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, Jonathan Easley and Julia Manchester, “President Trump’s plans for a full-scale GOP convention in Jacksonville, Fla., next month are looking increasingly bleak amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases.”

Where that stands: https://bit.ly/2BLkLg1

JACKSONVILLE ATTORNEYS ARE SUING TO BLOCK THE CONVENTION:

A group of lawyers in Jacksonville are suing to block the Republican National Convention from happening in their city. https://bit.ly/2VZOWGQ

From the suit: “To avoid community spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and welfare of Plaintiffs and the community, it is necessary and essential that all super spreader events where large numbers of people congregate in close proximity indoors not occur.” Read the full lawsuit: https://bit.ly/32cYjqX

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Oh!:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is at the White House today and Vice President Pence visits Pennsylvania.

10:25 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Pennsylvania.

12:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence speaks at a Trump Victory luncheon in Manheim, Pa.

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a roundtable in the Cabinet Room with Hispanic leaders.

2:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence participates in a roundtable discussion in Philadelphia, Pa., on reopening America.

4:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence participates in a COVID-19 briefing with health care providers in Philadelphia.

8:25 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence arrives in Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Happening now: The Hill Virtually Live is hosting an event, “Health Reimagined: The Future of Healthcare.” Featured speakers: Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), Dr. Patrice Harris and more. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3e7twOj

2:30 p.m. EDT: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks a in Dunmore, Pa. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2BK0k32

3 p.m. EDT: President Trump signs an executive order, the “White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.” Livestream: https://cs.pn/2W1Jvay

5:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence speaks at a “Back the Blue” rally in Philadelphia. Livestream: https://bit.ly/31YAfro

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Sugar Cookie Day. This feels like a December holiday to me, but I’ll never say no to a sugar cookie. 😉

