The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump visits Florida amid coronavirus surge

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump visits Florida amid coronavirus surge | Fauci pushes back on Trump’s 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are ‘harmless’ claim | ‘Obviously not the case’ | Two-thirds disapprove of Trump’s pandemic handling | Fla., Texas, Calif. hit record death toll | Disney World reopens Saturday | What to expect | Trump says he ‘very recently’ ‘aced’ cognitive test | Neighbors troll loud Trader Joe’s customers in line | Americans buying more chocolate

NEWS THIS MORNING

Anthony Fauci: ‘Welllllll…’:

In an interview with The Financial Times, the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci pushed back on President Trump’s claims that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “harmless.” https://bit.ly/3fnNlCI

In Fauci’s words: “I’m trying to figure out where the president got that number. What I think happened is that someone told him that the general mortality is about 1 percent. And he interpreted, therefore, that 99 percent is not a problem, when that’s obviously not the case.”

Tidbit: Fauci said he has not seen the president since early June.

NEW POLL — TWO-THIRDS DISAPPROVE OF TRUMP’S HANDLING OF THE CORONAVIRUS:

According to the latest ABC-Ipsos poll, 67 percent of respondents say they disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak; 33 percent say they approve. https://bit.ly/2ZhaPnc

It's Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

BREAKING

Trump cancels his New Hampshire rally:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, President Trump just canceled his Saturday rally in Portsmouth, N.H., because of storms expected in the area. https://bit.ly/3fmtUtO

Will it be rescheduled?: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters the rally will happen in a “week or two.”

Keep in mind: The rally would have happened outdoors for coronavirus safety precautions. https://bit.ly/2OeBKd6

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

A somber day in California, Florida and Texas:

Florida, Texas and California hit a record yesterday for coronavirus deaths in a single day. https://bit.ly/2Ogb0Zu

The numbers: Florida reported 120 deaths yesterday, Texas reported 105 new deaths and California reported 149 deaths.

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 3,131,953

U.S. death toll: 133,520

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump spends the day in the Sunshine State:

Via Bloomberg’s Justin Sink and Jennifer Jacobs, “President Donald Trump is heading to coronavirus-stricken Florida for a high-dollar campaign fundraiser hosted at the Hillsboro Beach home of Troy Link, chief executive officer of Link Snacks Inc.” https://bloom.bg/3fgGjj3

Keep in mind: “The president’s visit to Florida also coincides with a surge in coronavirus cases in the state, where Republicans will gather for their party convention next month. On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health announced 8,935 new cases, bringing the state’s total to over 230,000. In Miami-Dade County some 92% of intensive care hospital beds were full.”

BAM. Aced it.:

President Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he “very recently” took a cognitive test at Walter Reed Medical Center. https://bit.ly/2C0HQeD

In Trump’s words: “I actually took one very recently. The radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ and I proved I was all there because I aced it, I aced the test.”

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

A raucous Zoom party is what I’m imagining:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, “Democrats are ironing out how to make the biggest splash with their party’s convention, which some see as a chance to bolster presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s chances for the White House despite the unusual circumstances.” https://bit.ly/3gJFnE4

Keep in mind: The Democratic National Convention was originally scheduled to begin next week.

Where it stands, from a Biden ally: “It’s a clusterf—. That much is clear. It will all come together, I’m sure, but there aren’t many answers right now.”

What we know: https://bit.ly/3gJFnE4

HAPPENING TOMORROW

The happiest place on earth may look a little different under the face masks:

Walt Disney World is reopening tomorrow for the first time in four months. https://cnn.it/2O9Kkd2

WHAT TO EXPECT AS A GUEST:

Here are some of the safety precautions: https://bit.ly/38IybFq

SIX THINGS TO WATCH AT THE REOPENING:

Via CNN’s Forrest Brown: https://cnn.it/2CoNUxa

MEANWHILE — CINDERELLA’S CASTLE HAS A NEW LOOK:

Here are photos: https://bit.ly/3ft2xOA

IN CALIFORNIA — HUNDREDS LINED UP AROUND 5 A.M. FOR THE DOWNTOWN DISNEY REOPENING:

https://fxn.ws/3fgBmqt

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Getting traction:

This tweet has nearly 60,000 likes so far.

The full photo of the obituary: https://bit.ly/3fnDNrm

This is pretty impressive:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2AQ6JJs

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Florida today. Vice President Pence is in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Trump left for Miami.

11 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence led a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a roundtable in Doral, Fla. on “supporting the people of Venezuela.”

5:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a roundtable with supporters in Hillsboro Beach, Fla.

9:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:35 p.m. EDT: President Trump receives a briefing on SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counternarcotics Operations. Livestream: https://bit.ly/38Irt2c

1:40 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks on SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counternarcotics Operations. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3edRpnr

8 p.m. EDT: The Congressional Black Caucus holds a virtual town hall on police reform. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3ffvOwo

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Pina Colada Day!

I laughed out loud at this — this is SO New York:

Via The New York Times’s Judith Newman, Shoppers line up outside the Trader Joe’s on the Upper West Side hours before opening — and their loud conversations started annoying neighbors. Several neighbors started making signs from the conversations they overheard. https://nyti.ms/2Zg5ahd

For example: “Chad, We are so sorry your wife is leaving you. And we are SURE the ‘Everything but the Bagel’ Seasoning will help you. But … is this really the place to discuss it? Love, #TraderJoesLineUWS”

Another example — omg: “Claire, we don’t think you should be bragging that you don’t watch the news and your parents think NYC is, like, some sort of a war zone. It is not. We are NY STRONG. We do however appreciate your double mask while you’re in for your groceries since you’re like 6 ft. away. Might we suggest you pick up the Reduced Guilt Spinach and Kale Greek Yogurt Dip? Xoxo #TraderJoesLineUWS”

The full article — it’s very funny: https://nyti.ms/2Zg5ahd

Can personally confirm this is true:

Via CNN’s Alicia Wallace, Americans have been buying more chocolate since mid-March. “During the 17-week period that ended on June 27, consumers bought $3.7 billion worth of chocolate, a 6.3% increase from the comparable period last year, according to Nielsen.” https://cnn.it/2Of78It

Is everyone looking at me? I feel like everyone is looking at me.: “And when people bought M&M’s, they bought bigger bags of them, [Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America] said.”

via GIPHY

And to get your weekend off to the right start, here’s a cat who very politely asks for back rubs: https://bit.ly/3eikQVA