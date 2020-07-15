The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Fauci touts COVID-19 vaccine news

Presented by Facebook

NEWS THIS MORNING

Some great news on the vaccine front:

Via The Associated Press’s Lauren Neergaard, “The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday — as the shots are poised to begin key final testing.” https://bit.ly/30ac x9a

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert told AP: “No matter how you slice this, this is good news.”

The vaccine: This vaccine has been developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

The next step — on July 27: “A 30,000-person study to prove if the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.”

Keep in mind about this vaccine: “The vaccine requires two doses, a month apart … There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year — record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.”

REACTION FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP:

“Great News on Vaccines!” the president tweeted. https://bit.ly/30fm7Ym

THE STOCK MARKET JUMPED:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis, “The stock market surged on Wednesday, following a strong showing from Goldman Sachs in quarterly earnings and positive COVID-19 vaccine news from Moderna.” The numbers: “The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 380 points, or 1.4 percent, and the S&P 500 increased 35 points, or 1.1 percent.” https://bit.ly/30bX0FY

HAPPENING NOW

What’s the deal with our national security?:

The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “New Threats, New Defense: The Future of National Security.”

Tune in to the livestream: https://bit.ly/3h5tA3d

Featured speakers:

Mike Pompeo, secretary of state

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Chairman of the House Committee on Armed Services

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), House Committee on Armed Services

Details and full list of speakers: https://bit.ly/2WoYuvv

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Mary’s message to Uncle Don:

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, President Trump’s niece Mary Trump called for the president to “resign.” https://abcn.ws/2Cc2F6M

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked her: “If you’re in the Oval Office today, what would you say to him?”

Mary Trump’s response: “Resign.”

On visiting her uncle in the Oval Office in 2017: “He already seemed very strained by the pressures … and I just remember thinking, ‘He seems tired. He seems like this is not what he signed up for.’”

Video of the interview: https://abcn.ws/2Cc2F6M

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

You gotta wear a mask to Walmart:

Via CNN Business’s Nathaniel Meyersohn, beginning next week, Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks. https://cnn.it/2DO16N7

What the fall could look like:

Via The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley and Ben Casselman, “The United States economy is headed for a tumultuous autumn, with the threat of closed schools, renewed government lockdowns, empty stadiums and an uncertain amount of federal support for businesses and unemployed workers all clouding hopes for a rapid rebound from recession.”

Why: A ‘failure to suppress a resurgence of confirmed infections.” https://nyti.ms/3hebjAT

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 3,434,636

U.S. death toll: 136,493

For context: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

IN CONGRESS

Do you feel it? The tension brewing? The storm coming?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “A lack of oversight for more than $2 trillion in COVID-19 spending approved by Congress is creating uncertainty about whether relief programs are working as planned, adding a new layer of complications to the next coronavirus package.” https://bit.ly/3fwX0a0

How so: “The three independent oversight panels set up by Congress in the bipartisan CARES Act almost four months ago have all encountered serious obstacles — sometimes because of resistance from the White House, other times due to drafting oversights in the authorizing legislation. As a result, lawmakers and the public may not have a full understanding of how coronavirus relief aid is being spent until after the election.”

In the meantime: “Congress and the White House are moving toward another pandemic bill that’s expected to carry a price tag of at least $1 trillion.”

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Trump’s happy about what happened in Alabama

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lost in the runoff election yesterday to reclaim his old Senate seat from before he served in the Trump administration. https://bit.ly/2ZvfMsI

Who beat Sessions: Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville

Who Tuberville will now face in the general election: Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who is considered the most vulnerable Democrat up for reelection.

Why President Trump is enjoying this news: Trump endorsed Tuberville and has been publicly attacking Sessions for months … well, years.

Happening today — off to the land of the peaches:

“President Trump will travel to Georgia on Wednesday, his 10th trip to a 2020 battleground state since May as he tries to reinvigorate a reelection campaign that has stalled out with the coronavirus crisis.” https://bit.ly/3gZr6mP

Keep in mind: “His falling poll numbers have alarmed Republicans, who worry the party could end up losing the Senate majority. The White House has sought to get Trump out on the road more often in the last several weeks, something past presidents have used to rejuvenate themselves.”



KEEPING ME ENTERTAINED

