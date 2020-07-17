The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Public debate on face masks ramps up

Presented by Facebook

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Now let’s give a D.C.-summer warm welcome to … face masks!:

Via The Hill’s Jessie Hellmann, “The political momentum behind mask mandates is growing quickly, with more governors issuing orders that people wear face coverings in public and major retailers uniting behind them.” https://bit.ly/2CGntU7

Where states stand with face coverings: “Cloth masks or face coverings are now required in public in about half of the states, but some governors — mostly Republicans — are still resisting calls to issue statewide mandates, leading to a patchwork of rules across the country.”

INTERESTING MAP OF WHERE PEOPLE ARE WEARING MASKS:

Via The New York Times’s Josh Katz, Margot Sanger-Katz and Kevin Quealy, here’s a map showing the “chances all five people are wearing masks in five random encounters:” https://nyti.ms/2CMHEiV

Oh. Lovely. We broke another record:

Via The New York Times, The U.S. reported more than 75,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking the record for new cases in a single day. https://nyti.ms/32q2504

Feels like we’ve broken a lot of records lately, huh?: This is the 11th time in the last month that the U.S. has broken the single-day record.

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 3,578,593

U.S. death toll: 138,384

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Happy Friday! Today is World Emoji Day. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

This is pretty funny:

This was tweeted from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) official Twitter account.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3fH610m

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Establishment Republicans can feel a little relieved:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “[42-year-old Bill Stepien,] the longtime operative President Trump has tapped to revive his moribund campaign has deep ties to top Republican strategists and activists across the country, offering a measure of calm to a party that is increasingly worried about Trump’s political prospects in November.” https://bit.ly/32rKmFv

How Stepien differs from Trump’s last campaign manager: “He regularly briefs Trump on the state of the race, offering a more candid and sober assessment of the hurdles Trump faces than others who paint a rosier portrait, sources with knowledge of the discussions said. And unlike Trump’s now-ousted campaign manager, Brad Parscale, Stepien is not a public personality.”

What to know about Bill Stepien: https://bit.ly/32rKmFv

INTERESTING READ — CAN TRUMP’S NEW CAMPAIGN MANAGER HELP HIM?:

https://bit.ly/3eHsGYW

NEW POLL — 60 PERCENT DISAPPROVE OF TRUMP’S HANDLING OF THE PANDEMIC:

According to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, 60 percent of Americans disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, while 38 percent of Americans approve. For context: 46 percent of respondents in May said they approved of Trump’s handling and 51 percent approved in March. https://bit.ly/2DNbRip

Tidbit from Gallup:

IF I HAD TO SEE THIS, THEN SO DO YOU MY FRIENDS.:

Billionaire rapper Kanye West tweeted a photoshopped Mount Rushmore photo featuring … himself. The caption: “2020” Photo of Mount Rushmore with Kanye West’s face: https://bit.ly/3eDhJYr

MEANWHILE IN THE HOUSE — REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MINN.) RALLIES TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST PRIMARY CHALLENGE:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley: https://bit.ly/394AsLa

IN CONGRESS

When the Senate returns on Monday:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Republicans are preparing to ramp up their Obama-era probes, pushing the controversial investigations back into the spotlight as the 2020 elections heat up.” https://bit.ly/3eyYz5P

Pushback from Democrats: “The efforts have sparked high-profile tensions with Senate Democrats and public rebukes from former Vice President Joe Biden’s orbit. They view the efforts as an attempt to meddle in the 2020 elections, where Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee.”

Yes, but: “But with the Senate coming back to Washington on Monday, and the number of legislative days quickly dwindling, Republicans are preparing to step up their efforts.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3eyYz5P

IN ROYAL NEWS — YOU KNOW, IMPORTANT STUFF!

A ~secret~ royal wedding:

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi earlier today in a private ceremony after canceling their May wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/2BdCOes

Where was the wedding: at All Saint’s Chapel, in Windsor Great Park

How many people attended?: About 20 family members and friends

Including: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the bride’s father, Prince Andrew.

Are there photos?: Sadly, no. Not yet. But here are the couple’s engagement photos, including a photo of her ring. https://bit.ly/2BdCOes

BUT THERE ARE PHOTOS FROM THE QUEEN’S FIRST IN-PERSON ENGAGEMENT SINCE THE LOCKDOWN:

The queen knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore right after leaving Beatrice’s wedding. https://bbc.in/2WucAfb

NOTABLE TWEETS:

It’s worth zooming in on this photo to see all the details:

The full size photo: https://bit.ly/32p19cl

It had been watching too much Fox News:

I’ll see myself out.

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C. today and Vice President Pence is visiting Wisconsin.

9:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Oshkosh, Wis.

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Trump participated in a credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington, D.C.

12:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence spoke at Ripon College about the danger of socialism.

2:45 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for La Crosse, Wis.

4:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence tours Morning Star Dairy Farm in Onalaska, Wis.

4:45 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence participates in a roundtable at Morning Star Dairy Farm to discuss trade.

8:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence gets back to Washington, D.C.

3 p.m. EDT Monday: The Senate reconvenes. The Senate’s full schedule on Monday: https://bit.ly/3f45uFl

Invite for Tuesday, July 21: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Advancing America’s Economy: The Role of Private Capital.” Featured speakers: Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3eCGZOx

Invite for Thursday, July 23: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Diabetes and the COVID Threat.” Featured speakers: Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Diabetes. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/2DMi7XK

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: Former Federal Reserve Chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen testify on economic inequalities of COVID-19. Livestream: https://cs.pn/30z7cbV

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Peach Ice Cream Day. Tomorrow is National Caviar Day and National Sour Candy Day.

*Clears throat* — ^ I have a very important announcement ^:

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! I repeat, Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! Here’s a list of where to find free ice cream and deals to celebrate: https://bit.ly/393C9J1

By the way, TikTok-ers thought Howie Mandel was being held captive:

Via BuzzFeed’s Tanya Chen, “[Comedian] Howie Mandel says he is ‘fine’ after teens on TikTok posted genuine concern that he was being held captive.” https://bit.ly/3h3CLB0

Watch the video in question: https://bit.ly/2DSvsxU

Why people thought he was in trouble: “According to one of the most viral conspiracy videos, user @baldiyadi claims his video is ‘full of secret messages.’ For one, she said, Mandel is wearing a lifeguard hoodie that reads ‘Santa Monica,’ which she believes to be a signal of his location. Next, she noted, Mandel points to the letters ‘SOS in a triangle’ on his ‘shoe stuff’ label.”

Lol, reaction from Howie Mandel: “If I was held captive — and I’ve never been held captive before — I would imagine they would not allow me on TikTok.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/3h3CLB0

And to get your weekend off on the right paw, here’s an important meeting of the minds: https://bit.ly/3jnSwVA