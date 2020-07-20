The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Supreme Court denies request to expedite Trump’s financial record case

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Nah, dawg:

The Supreme Court denied House Democrats’ request to fast-track the court battles over President Trump’s financial records. https://bit.ly/3hnoX4F

The request from Democrats: “The bid by lawmakers came in response to the court’s landmark 7-2 ruling earlier this month to shield a trove of Trump’s financial records from several Democratic-led House committees and return the dispute to lower courts for further litigation.”

What Democrats wanted: “Under regular Supreme Court procedure, the court’s ruling would not reach the lower courts until Aug. 2, a delay Democrats sought to avoid by asking the justices to expedite the process.”

Just announced — the 5 p.m. coronavirus squad will be back on your TVs:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President Trump [just] said he will resume giving regular coronavirus briefings this week, reviving a practice that is controversial among some aides as infections surge across the United States.” https://bit.ly/3fL9hYB

When first briefing: Tuesday at 5 p.m. EDT

It’s a stifling hot Monday in the District. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook launches Global State of Small Business Report At Facebook, we are committed to helping small businesses succeed. We partnered with the World Bank and the OECD to survey businesses in 50+ countries and regions to understand the challenges they face and ways we can better support them. Go further: Read the first report.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Good news on the vaccine front:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University showed positive results in early trials, triggering an immune response, researchers said Monday.” https://bit.ly/2OIwq1S

For context: “The Oxford vaccine is one of the furthest along of a wide range of vaccines being developed. Oxford researchers have even previously said it is possible it could be ready this fall, an extremely ambitious timetable.”

What’s next: “The results released Monday are from Phase I/II trials. A larger, Phase III trial will be needed to fully show that the vaccine is effective.”

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 3,774,769

U.S. death toll: 140,563

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Your phrase is, ‘Food item.’ … Can I please get the definition and language of origin?:

Via The New York Times’s Dana Rubinstein and Sean Piccoli, New York City begins Phase 4, but with confusion. https://nyti.ms/3haTr9U

For example: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “announced that restaurants and bars across the state would be barred from selling alcohol unless drinks were accompanied by a ‘food item,’ a term whose definition has been hotly contested.”

And now: “One bar suddenly listed grilled cheese on its menu. Another made orders of hot dogs compulsory.”

What to know about the food rule: https://nyti.ms/3haTr9U

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2CPnkxx

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Getting traction — Trump had a lot to say yesterday:

Via The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker and Felicia Sonmez, “President Trump said in an interview aired Sunday that the rising number of U.S. deaths from the coronavirus ‘is what it is,’ defended his fumbled management of the pandemic with a barrage of dubious and false claims, and revealed his lack of understanding about the fundamental science of how the virus spreads and infects people.” The full analysis from the Post: https://wapo.st/39fnzy6

Watch the interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday”: https://bit.ly/2CUKT8o

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Guess who’s back, back again:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke, the House and Senate are back in town this week to begin negotiations for a fifth coronavirus relief bill. https://bit.ly/3hkgJdy

Happening as soon as Tuesday: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will unveil a relief bill to his Republican colleagues.

What to expect from McConnell’s bill: “[The] main themes will be liability protections, returning kids to school, jobs and healthcare … Some parts of the GOP proposal are already taking shape: The GOP bill is expected to have five years of liability protections, from December 2019 through 2024, from lawsuits for businesses, schools, hospitals, government agencies and other institutions.”

Happening today: “Before Republicans can begin negotiations with Democrats they first need to work on an agreement among themselves. McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will go to the White House on Monday to discuss the forthcoming proposal.”

More on what to expect from the coronavirus relief showdown: https://bit.ly/3hcJ05A

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK:

Confederate statues: “The House is set to move forward with its plan to remove statues of Confederate figures from the Capitol.”

Defense bill: “Both the House and Senate are set to consider their competing versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), paving the way for an eventual conference committee.”

Pardon powers: “The House Judiciary Committee will vote this week on two bills to limit the president’s pardon powers after he commuted the sentence of Roger Stone, a long-time ally.”

Government funding: “The House is slated to take up a minibus consisting of four fiscal 2021 spending bills: State & Foreign Operations; Military Construction & Veterans Affairs; Agriculture; and Interior & Environment, at the end of the week.”

Nomination: The Senate will vote this evening on Russ Vought’s nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/3hkgJdy

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook helps small businesses with the Summer of Support Program As many storefronts remain closed, Boost with Facebook’s Summer of Support program is helping millions of people and small business owners gain skills and find resources they need to grow and transition online. Learn more about the program.

REMEMBERING JOHN LEWIS

Rest in peace to an American hero:

“Representative John Lewis, a son of sharecroppers and an apostle of nonviolence who was bloodied at Selma and across the Jim Crow South in the historic struggle for racial equality, and who then carried a mantle of moral authority into Congress, died on Friday. He was 80.” Read his full obituary in The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/30rpWdf

IF YOU WATCH ONE THING TODAY — THIS WILL MAKE YOU SMILE:

Here’s a video of the late John Lewis dancing to Pharrell Williams’s “Happy” in 2018. Watch: https://bit.ly/3hgrMEu

TODAY’S EPISODE OF THE NEW YORK TIMES PODCAST ‘THE DAILY’ IS ABOUT LEWIS’S LIFE AND LEGACY:

Listen: https://nyti.ms/3jgfLAG

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED IN:

Here are just a few, via NPR: https://n.pr/3fJZzWc

On Capitol Hill this morning:

The full size photos: https://bit.ly/30x01AC

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Tidbit:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2ZK6QQp

This is not wrong:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3hjJLd6

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are back in Washington, D.C. today. President Trump and Vice President Pence are also in Washington.

9 a.m. EDT: The House returned.

2 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a video conference with governors to discuss the COVID-19 response.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate votes on Russell Vought’s nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/3f45uFl

6:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a joint fundraising committee roundtable at the trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

You’re invited — Tuesday, July 21: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Advancing America’s Economy: The Role of Private Capital.” Featured speakers: Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3eCGZOx

You’re invited — Thursday, July 23: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Diabetes and the COVID Threat.” Featured speakers: Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Diabetes. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/2DMi7XK

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:30 p.m. EDT: A House Oversight subcommittee hearing on federal IT systems in the coronavirus outbreak. Livestream: https://cs.pn/30phA5M

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Lollipop Day.

A lot of funny business is happening:

Here’s a list of clever signs at shops and businesses. No. 20 made me laugh out loud: https://bit.ly/2CT7Jgk

And to brighten your Monday afternoon, here’s a very cozy dog couple watching the fire together: https://bit.ly/39cciP0