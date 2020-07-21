The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Coronavirus relief negotiations underway with lawmakers back in Washington

Presented by Facebook

IN CONGRESS

McConnell gives a lil teaser of his coronavirus relief bill:

Speaking on the Senate floor, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave a few details of the soon-to-be-released Republican coronavirus relief proposal.

WHAT WE KNOW:

It will include another round of stimulus checks: “Speaking of building on what worked in the CARES Act, we want another round of direct payments, direct payments to help American families keep driving our national comeback,” McConnell said.

^What we know about those stimulus payments: “McConnell, during his floor speech, did not provide details on who would be able to qualify for the next round of stimulus checks. But traveling across Kentucky during the two-week July 4 recess he repeatedly referenced individuals who make up to $40,000 per year, suggesting Republicans could place a lower income ceiling to qualify for the direct assistance in the fifth coronavirus bill.”

Money for schools: McConnell said the Republican coronavirus relief bill will also include $105 billion for schools. https://bit.ly/2E6GD6f

Happening this afternoon — a little pow-wow:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) are meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to begin negotiating the next coronavirus relief bill face-to-face. https://bit.ly/2WGw4NG

Timing of the next bill: “Administration officials have said they want a deal by the end of the month, to line up with the soon-to-expire federal increase in unemployment benefits. The Senate is scheduled to leave town on Aug. 7, giving negotiators more flexibility.”

WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH THE $600 UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS?:

Via CNN’s Tami Luhby, “Congressional lawmakers are beginning to work this week on the next economic stimulus package. But it’s unlikely they’ll agree on — much less approve — the next step to help unemployed Americans before the payments lapse.” What we know: https://cnn.it/32GFWuo

HOW TRUMP’S PAYROLL-TAX CUT PUSH IS CREATING A NEW HEADACHE FOR REPUBLICANS:

Via The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda: https://bit.ly/32IQQzU

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 3,832,714

U.S. death toll: 140,937

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

INTERESTING READ — THE FUTURE OF CITIES:

Via The New York Times’s Eduardo Porter, “Coronavirus threatens the luster of superstar cities: Urban centers, with a dynamism that feeds innovation, have long been resilient. But the pandemic could drive a shift away from density.” https://nyti.ms/30Mvkb9

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

The GOP is a melting snow cone in Trump’s hands:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Trump faces the prospect of growing dissent within his own party unless he can arrest his slide in the polls.”

How so: “Trump has fallen a significant distance behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in recent weeks, as the coronavirus has become resurgent. Republicans are eyeing their electoral futures with increasing nervousness.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/2E57HCS

2020 is the year of ‘add tele- to the beginning of any regular activity and we’ll pretend it’s all normal and dandy’:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, President Trump began holding “tele-rallies” last weekend for his reelection campaign as the coronavirus outbreak has impeded the feasibility of large in-person rallies. https://bit.ly/32EyfVN

Details of the tele-rallies: “Trump held virtual rallies targeted at supporters in Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina across three days, speaking over the phone for roughly 25 minutes in each case. The events were broadcast live on Facebook … The initial slate of virtual rallies targeted four critical swing states in the upcoming election. Each drew roughly 1 million viewers on Facebook.”

IN OTHER NEWS

An update to the horrible story in New Jersey:

The suspect in a shooting at U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’s New Jersey home was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.

The suspect: “Anti-feminist” lawyer Roy Den Hollander

What to know about Hollander: “Hollander gained a level of notoriety having sued over ladies’ night drink specials, which he claimed were discriminatory. He also had a years-long case before Salas in which he was contesting the government’s refusal to allow women to register for the military draft.”

What happened: The gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery person and shot and killed Salas’s 20-year-old son Daniel. The jurist’s husband, 63-year-old Mark Anderl, was shot and injured.

What we know, from The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/3jxzXyn

Anthony Fauci wearing Washington Nationals face masks has finally paid off:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, will throw the opening pitch for the Washington Nationals at Thursday’s Opening Day game. https://nbcnews.to/2WEMqq8

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump is in Washington, D.C. and Vice President Pence is visiting South Carolina today.

9:25 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence left for Columbia, S.C.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence participated in a COVID-19 briefing with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and his wife Peggy McMaster.

12:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump signed a memorandum in the Oval Office.

1:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a press briefing in Columbia, S.C.

3:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence leave for Charleston, S.C.

5:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence campaigns for Nancy Mace in Charleston. Details: https://bit.ly/39dvsnM

7:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence land in Washington, D.C.

Invite for Thursday, July 23: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Diabetes and the COVID Threat.” Featured speakers: Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Diabetes. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/2DMi7XK

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/39dJCoX

1 p.m. EDT: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Advancing America’s Economy: The Role of Private Capital.” Featured speakers: Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) Livestream: https://bit.ly/3hhRF6I

1:45 p.m. EDT: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks in New Castle, Del., on economic recovery. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3eQi75X

2:30 p.m. EDT: A Senate hearing on COVID-19 scams. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2ZMI4yX

5 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/39egBJA

