The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Yoho apologizes for accosting AOC

NEWS THIS MORNING

Having to apologize on the House floor must be fun:

Via The Hill’s Juliegrace Brufke, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) apologized to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on the House floor this morning after accosting her on the Capitol steps on Monday.

In Yoho’s words: “I rise today to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does not mean we should be disrespectful. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language.”

Yoho denied using profanity though: “The offensive name-calling, words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for the misunderstanding.”

Watch Yoho’s apology:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2WLjOLY

What happened — That wasn’t the most neighborly thing to do:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis, Yoho confronted Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps on Monday, slamming her on the issues of crime policing. https://bit.ly/2WLiCrG

The exchange: “In a brief but heated exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was ‘disgusting’ for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic. ‘You are out of your freaking mind,’ Yoho told her. Ocasio-Cortez shot back, telling Yoho he was being ‘rude.’”

And after they parted ways: Walking with Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), Yoho said, “fucking bitch.”

REACTION FROM HOUSE LEADERS — CAN’T WE ALL BE FRIENDS?:

House leaders in both parties called for civility. https://bit.ly/3jyGEQK

From House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.): “We need to pursue this kind of conduct and make it very clear it is unacceptable. I think it was despicable conduct that needs to be sanctioned.”

And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) summoned Yoho to his office: “We think everybody should show respect to one another, and not knowing what took place I’ll have a discussion with him to see what happened,” McCarthy told reporters.

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

BREAKING

A mask mandate in Washington, DC:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser just issued a stronger mask requirement in Washington, D.C. amid the coronavirus outbreak. https://wapo.st/2WNrVaF

The gist: People are required to wear a face covering when leaving the house.

From Bowser, via WTOP: “Basically it says, if you leave home, you should wear a mask. This means, if you’re waiting for a bus, you must have on a mask. If you are ordering food at a restaurant, you must have on a mask. If you’re sitting in a cubicle in an open office, you must have on a mask.” https://bit.ly/30IrFLs

Exceptions:

“You are under the age of 3.”

“Vigorously exercising outdoors and not close to anyone else.”

“You are actively eating or drinking.”

“You are in an enclosed office and alone.”

Read the full rules: https://bit.ly/30IrFLs

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

President Trump changes his tune:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, President Trump held a coronavirus-focused press briefing yesterday for the first time since April, where he shifted to a more somber tone. https://bit.ly/39hCpE8

The sober assessment: Trump acknowledged that the coronavirus would “unfortunately get worse before it gets better.”

And this was a big deal: On Monday, Trump tweeted a picture of himself in a face mask, touting it as “patriotic.” The tweet and photo of Trump in a face mask: https://bit.ly/3fU1ZBJ

FIVE TAKEAWAYS FROM TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING:

Via The Washington Post’s Amber Phillips: https://wapo.st/32IZq1D

IN CONGRESS

A spending smorgasbord:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his party are trying to keep the next coronavirus relief package at $1 trillion, but it’s already looking like it could exceed $2 trillion. https://bit.ly/2WK0LS5

McConnell’s plan: “McConnell is trying to get out in front of what he fears could turn into spending smorgasbord by trying to set a firm cap on the size of the package, according to Republican senators who attended a Tuesday briefing by the GOP leader and senior administration officials. “

Yeah, but: “He’s drawing fire from conservatives within his ranks.”

WILL THE $600 UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS BE EXTENDED?:

Via The Los Angeles Times’s Don Lee, “Recent negotiations suggest lawmakers on both sides are open to extending only reduced or a more restrictive version of the payment.” What we know: https://lat.ms/30EJyL1

A spending smorgasbord of another kind:

Via Politico’s Jake Sherman and John Bresnahan, “Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has privately engaged in several spending practices in his nearly four years in office that appear to be in conflict with the House’s ethics rules, a POLITICO investigation has found.” https://politi.co/2WLNpof

How so: “Gaetz, a close ally of President Donald Trump from the Florida Panhandle, improperly sent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to a limited liability company linked to a speech-writing consultant who was ousted from the Trump administration, in direct conflict with House rules.”

Oh and: “In another possible violation, a private company installed a television studio in his father’s home in Niceville, Fla., which Gaetz uses when he appears on television. Taxpayers foot the bill to rent the television camera, and the private company that built the studio — which Gaetz refuses to identify — takes a fee each time he appears on air, his office said. It’s unclear how much it cost the private company to construct the studio.”

Details and why this could be a violation: https://politi.co/2WLNpof

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 3,903,684

U.S. death toll: 142,095

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Two months ago today, 1,577,758 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 94,729 had died. https://bit.ly/36HF4pF

HOW TESTING DELAYS ARE HAMPERING THE COVID-19 RESPONSE:

https://bit.ly/30Bo1CT

If the federal government wants to give you nearly $2 billion, you must be doing something right:

Via CNBC’s Will Feuer, “The U.S. will pay Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech $1.95 billion to produce and deliver 100 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine if it proves safe and effective, the companies announced Wednesday.” https://cnb.cx/3htCB6q

For context: “It was the largest such deal between the government and companies racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine.”

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C. today.

12:10 p.m. EDT: Three roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/3huFpjD

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump swears in Russell Vought as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

12:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump and Vice President Pence have lunch together.

2 p.m. EDT: President Trump receives an intelligence briefing.

2:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

3 – 5 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/32IzNOt

4:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence meets with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R).

Invite for Thursday, July 23: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Diabetes and the COVID Threat.” Featured speakers: Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Diabetes. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/2DMi7XK

WHAT TO WATCH:

2:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the integrity of college sports. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3eKBQUE

3:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks on “Operation Legend: Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fRoMOp

Just announced — 5:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a news conference.

