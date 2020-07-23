The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Mnuchin previews GOP coronavirus relief package

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

HAPPENING TODAY (WELL, MAYBE)

Republicans lay their cards on the table:

Senate Republicans are expected to unveil their coronavirus relief bill today.

What won’t be in the bill: A pay roll tax cut, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But Mnuchin did say: A payroll tax cut could be part of a later coronavirus relief package. https://bit.ly/3jIpmka

A possible holdup: Politico’s Jake Sherman tweeted last this morning that the bill is still being reviewed and may not be released today, according to Mnuchin. https://bit.ly/3juE91E

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — NOT MUCH:

The Washington Post’s White House economics reporter Jeff Stein tweeted this morning: “I regret to say my sourcing is not good enough at the moment to even suggest what is going to happen in the bill with unemployment insurance. We know it’ll likely be somewhere b/w $100 and $400 — beyond that, almost all the ppl I normally ask say they don’t know … Mnuchin this morning said they were looking at 70% wage replacement — or ~$175-$200/week, down from $600, which is in line with what we’ve been hearing for awhile.” https://bit.ly/2OLIsYm

INTERESTING READ — TEA PARTY TYPES ARE ALREADY MAD ABOUT MCCONNELL’S $1T PLAN:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “The debate over the size of the next coronavirus relief bill is reopening the same divisions within the Republican Party that spawned the Tea Party movement more than a decade ago, putting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a delicate spot.” https://bit.ly/2ZT69nR

It’s Thursday — there is only one week left in July. Yikes. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook launches Global State of Small Business Report At Facebook, we are committed to helping small businesses succeed. We partnered with the World Bank and the OECD to survey businesses in 50+ countries and regions to understand the challenges they face and ways we can better support them. Go further: Read the first report.

BREAKING

Michael Cohen will be released from prison:

“A federal judge on Thursday said he intended to order that Michael Cohen be returned to home confinement, after the former Trump attorney was sent back to prison earlier this month over a dispute with federal corrections officials.” https://bit.ly/2EgrS0R

Keep in mind: “Cohen had been writing a book about his time working for President Trump and the ACLU filed a lawsuit this week alleging that he was sent back to prison in retaliation for the tell-all.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/2EgrS0R

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Both parties are interested in another round of stimulus checks:

Via The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda, Republicans and Democrats are both interested in a second wave of direct payments to Americans in the next coronavirus relief package, but disagree about the details. https://bit.ly/30Ea1sb

What Democrats want: The same parameters as the last stimulus checks. Which is: “Individuals with incomes of up to $75,000 and married couples making up to $150,000 qualified for the full amount, with the amount reduced for those with higher incomes. Individuals with incomes above $99,000 and married couples with no children and incomes above $198,000 are not eligible for any payment.”

What Republicans want: Lower income limits for the stimulus checks. It’s unclear how much lower but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier this month, “I think the people that have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 or less.”

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 3,973,370

U.S. death toll: 143,224

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/39qx2CW

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Person. Camera. Man. TV— … No, Person. Woman, TV— … No, Camera, TV, Person— … No,—:

In an interview with Fox News, President Trump bragged about the results and ease of the cognitive test he took. https://bit.ly/32O5beo

“The first questions are very easy, the last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s like, you’ll go, ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ So they’d say, ‘Could you repeat that.’ So I said, ‘Yeah. So it’s person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ “

“It’s actually not that easy. But for me it was easy. And that’s not an easy question. In other words, they ask it to you, they give you five names and you have to repeat them. And that’s OK. If you repeat them out of order, that’s OK. But, you know, it’s not as good. But then when you go back about 20, 25 minute later and they say go ‘Go back to that question…’ and you go, ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ ”

Trump then said: “I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” the president concluded. “Because I’m cognitively there.”

Watch Trump explain the cognitive test. It really is mesmerizing:

Watch: https://bit.ly/32TqXxD

NEWS THIS MORNING

For the first time since March:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, new weekly unemployment claims rose last week for the first time since March as coronavirus cases spike around the country. https://bit.ly/30JLGB0

How many Americans applied jobless claims: 1.4 million

Why this is important: “The rise marks a troubling sign for the U.S. economy as another wave of novel coronavirus slows the nascent recovery from the downturn caused by the pandemic. After two months of net job gains in May and June that sunk the unemployment rate to 11.1 percent from 14.7 percent, that progress appears to be in danger of reversal.”

THE TALK OF SOCIAL MEDIA THIS MORNING

Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement!:

It is trending on Twitter.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/39maFhF

IN OTHER NEWS

Federal officers tear gassed the mayor:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear gassed by federal officers during last night’s protests. https://bit.ly/3jB6rYf

From Wheeler: “This is flat-out urban warfare and it’s being brought on the people of this country by the president of the United States and it’s got to stop now. This is a threat to our democracy.”

Here is video of the Portland mayor getting tear gassed: https://bit.ly/3eWaUkR

GETTING TRACTION — STEPHEN COLBERT POINTED OUT:

“I’m surprised federal troops made it to Oregon so easily. According to my favorite video game half of them should’ve sunk while fording the river.” https://bit.ly/3fVRdea

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook helps small businesses with the Summer of Support Program As many storefronts remain closed, Boost with Facebook’s Summer of Support program is helping millions of people and small business owners gain skills and find resources they need to grow and transition online. Learn more about the program.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is WILD.:

This video has nearly 2 million views since last night.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2CUxihb

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Pence also has no events on his public schedule.

10 a.m. EDT: A roll call vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/30LwYK6

12:30 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/39kAJK4

5 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:45 a.m. EDT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held her weekly news conference. Livestream: https://cs.pn/39ozJEI

11:30 a.m. EDT: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) held his weekly news conference. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2CXgQwE

1 p.m. EDT: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Diabetes and the COVID Threat.” Featured speakers: Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Diabetes. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fUTIO2

5 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a news conference.

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day.

Lookin’ fiiiiine:

Via WAMU’s Mikeaela Lefrak and Tyrone Turner, D.C.’s central public library is reopening on Sept. 24 after a $211 million renovation. Oh, and by way, the library has a slide now.

Photos of the renovations — it looks beautiful!: https://bit.ly/3eVw4zq

And because you made it this far, here’s meet the tennis ball champion in all of his glory: https://bit.ly/2CFSPdJ