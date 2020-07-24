The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – $600 unemployment benefit set to expire

Presented by Facebook

IN CONGRESS

The $600 unemployment benefit could turn into a brawl:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, the $600-per-week boost of unemployment benefits put in place at the start of the coronavirus outbreak is set to expire in days. What will replace that benefit is set to become a big clash on Capitol Hill. A lapse in the benefit seems unavoidable at this point even if Congress were to extend it. The latest from those negotiations: https://bit.ly/2WOsBfW

THIS IS IMPORTANT — THE $600 BENEFIT ACTUALLY EXPIRES TOMORROW:

The Cares Act authorized the additional benefit through July 31, but because of the structure of the week, it actually expires tomorrow. https://bit.ly/2D0R0b6

Why: Because tomorrow is the last Saturday of the month, the benefit won’t be paid the following week.

The longer explanation: “The U.S. Labor Department says that states can pay unemployment benefits no later than the week ending one week before July 31, 2020. Since July 31 is not a Saturday or Sunday, this means the week prior becomes the end date of these supplemental benefits.” More from Forbes: https://bit.ly/2D0R0b6

THERE IS VIRTUALLY NO WAY TO AVOID A LAPSE AT THIS POINT:

“Even if Congress somehow managed that herculean task they are likely already out of time to prevent a lapse: Because the end of the month falls on a Friday, states would need an extension before July 25 or July 26 to fully cover the last week of July, which spills into August. And the two sides remain far apart about what to replace the $600 per week measure with, underscoring the difficulty in getting a quick agreement.” https://bit.ly/2WOsBfW

THAT’S A NEXT WEEK PROBLEM:

Senate Republicans punted the release of their coronavirus relief package until next week. https://bit.ly/30HZXOT

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

WHERE THINGS STAND WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus surges are showing the worst is yet to come:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “After wrestling the virus down to as few as 17,000 new cases a day in the first days of June, the daily case count has surged to heights even greater than those reached in the worst days of March, April and May. The United States has averaged 66,000 cases a day in the last week, its highest seven-day average and twice as high as the average in late June.” https://bit.ly/30X50v1

Now: “Across the nation, more than 59,000 people are in hospitals being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. More than 1,000 Americans have died on each of the last two days, a threshold not reached since late May.

Compared to a month ago: “About 30,000 Americans were in hospitals, and the country was averaging more than 500 deaths a day.”

Where things stand: https://bit.ly/30X50v1

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 4,054,407

U.S. death toll: 144,469

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Three months ago today, 870,468 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 50,031 had died.

THE CDC RELEASED UPDATED GUIDELINES IN FAVOR OF REOPENING SCHOOLS:

What to know: https://bit.ly/3jz8VGF

Read the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) document: https://bit.ly/30IAvbN

Tonight at midnight — eviction protections expire:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis and J. Edward Moreno, “The federal moratorium on evictions signed into law in March as part of the CARES Act is set to expire Friday night at midnight, setting up the potential for a wave of evictions in the middle of a pandemic that President Trump acknowledged this week will get worse before it gets better.” https://bit.ly/3jLCjK2

Will those eviction protections be extended?: “It’s possible that the moratorium will be extended as part of a new relief bill, but Congress is mired in negotiations and is not expected to finalize legislation until early August.”

For context on how many people this may affect: “The most recent survey by the U.S. Census showed that 23.7 million Americans had little or no confidence in their ability to pay the coming month’s rent, accounting for a third of all renters. Over half that number already reported not paying their most recent month’s rent.”

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

It’s not you, Jacksonville. It’s 2020…:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, President Trump said he is canceling the Republican National Convention events in Jacksonville, Fla., due to the coronavirus. https://bit.ly/2OV5axk

Trump told reporters: “I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville component of the GOP convention. I’ll still do a convention speech in a different form, but we won’t do a big crowded convention per se. It’s just not the right time for that.”

Keep in mind: The official nomination will still happen in Charlotte, N.C., according to Trump.

MEANWHILE — IT’S ALL ABOUT THAT SUNSHINE STATE:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood and Julia Manchester, “President Trump is pulling out all the stops in Florida ahead of November as polls there show him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden.” https://bit.ly/32SFoC6

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Like a bug:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley and Brett Samuels, “President Trump is seeking to squash lingering dissent within the GOP, lashing out at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and former Bush administration official Tom Ridge after the two offered implicit and explicit criticism of the president.” https://bit.ly/3fYmNbm

Why this is important: “The intraparty spats come as some cracks show in Trump’s typically overwhelming support among Republicans.”

What’s happening with that feud: https://bit.ly/3fYmNbm

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C., today and Vice President Pence is in Indiana.

8:55 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence left for Indianapolis, Ind.

9:30 a.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2WTX1gR

11:45 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence held a fundraiser for the Todd Rokika Election Committee in Greenwood, Ind.

1:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence participates in a roundtable on safely reopening schools.

1:30 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

4:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Bedminster, N.J.

5:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence land in Washington, D.C.

Monday — Tuesday: The late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. https://bit.ly/3eROnpi Op-ed: https://bit.ly/32X8lNf

WHAT TO WATCH:

9 a.m. EDT: FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor testified in a House hearing over his agency’s response to COVID-19. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3hpzwUO

11 a.m. EDT: President Trump gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryan. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2CY6JHX

11:30 a.m. EDT: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), spoke at a Washington Post virtual event. Livestream: https://wapo.st/32P982t

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing.

3 p.m. EDT: President Trump signs executive orders on lowering drug prices and gives remarks. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3fSpRpn

