The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – High-ranking White House official tests positive

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Marlins cancel home opener after 14 test positive for COVID-19 | Trump’s national security adviser tests positive | WaPo: GOP plans to cut $600 unemployment benefit to $200 | Google employees to work from home through July 2021 | John Lewis lies in state | Republicans set to unveil coronavirus relief package today | Bipartisan negotiations begin before August recess | xVelveeta trolls Microsoft employee

NEWS THIS MORNING

Trump’s national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19:

National security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus. https://bit.ly/2WYU92r

From a White House official: “National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site … There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President … The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

Keep in mind: O’Brien is the highest-ranking White House official to test positive for the virus.

The Miami Marlins cancel its home opener after new coronavirus spread:

Via ESPN, MLB’s Miami Marlins canceled tonight’s home opener after eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the coronavirus. https://es.pn/3f3E8hG

Totaling: At least 14 COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

Where are the Marlins?: In Philadelphia after this weekend’s series.

Google employees are working from home for at least another year (!):

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Rob Copeland, Google employees will work from home until at least July 2021 amid the coronavirus outbreak. https://on.wsj.com/39wSyWn

How many employees: Nearly all of the company’s 200,000 full-time and contract employees.

It’s Monday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook’s Summer of Support program helps small businesses As many storefronts remain closed, Boost with Facebook’s Summer of Support program is helping millions of people and small business owners gain skills and find resources they need to grow and transition online. Learn more about the program.

HAPPENING TODAY

A memorial for a very deserving American hero:

Lawmakers will pay their respects to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) at the U.S. Capitol where Lewis will lie in state. “The solemn remembrance of one of the most revered members of Congress will offer a brief reprieve from a recent series of markedly tense days on Capitol Hill.” https://bit.ly/3hF6X5J

At 1:30 p.m. EDT: An arrival ceremony for Lewis’s casket.

6 – 10 p.m. EDT: An outdoor public viewing.

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. EDT: The public can pay their respects to Lewis.

How the public viewing will work with the coronavirus: “The opportunity for members of the public to pay their respects will be significantly different from previous ceremonies to honor other figures who have laid in state. Lewis’s casket will be displayed outdoors on the top of the steps on the east side of the Capitol so that people can walk past on the plaza while adhering to health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.” Masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Keep in mind: Anyone who wishes to attend should expect heat near 100 degrees with possible thunderstorms.

Photo of the preparations outside the Capitol: Via The Associated Press’s Lisa Mascaro: https://bit.ly/2X05QWl

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE IS EXPECTED TO ATTEND THIS EVENING:

The vice president and his wife Karen Pence will pay their respects this evening, according to Pence’s public schedule. https://bit.ly/3jMHTLU

IF YOU CAN’T ATTEND IN-PERSON:

Here’s the 1 p.m. livestream of the casket arrival and memorial service: https://cs.pn/304jlGt

And here’s the 6 p.m. livestream of the public viewing: https://cs.pn/3hDxT5Z

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Time’s a ticking:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke, with August recess around the corner, lawmakers are beginning the bipartisan negotiations for the next coronavirus relief bill. https://bit.ly/335NFSW

Keep in mind about timing: “House Democratic leaders are already warning members that they need to be flexible with their August travel plans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), meanwhile, says he’s hoping to get a deal in a ‘few’ weeks; the Senate is currently scheduled to leave by August 7.”

Happening today: Senate Republicans are expected to unveil its coronavirus relief package. What we know about it: https://bit.ly/30Pll4J

NEW DETAIL ON WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE GOP PLAN:

Via The Washington Post’s Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim, “Senate Republicans will propose cutting weekly emergency unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 until states can bring a more complicated program online, according to two people familiar with the plan granted anonymity to share details that had not yet been released.” https://wapo.st/2OXae4f

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK:

Government funding: “The House is set to vote on a second package of government funding bills that will fold together seven of the 12 fiscal 2021 spending bills.”

Nominations: “After that McConnell has teed up votes on David Cleveland Joseph’s nomination to be a judge for the western district of Louisiana, Dana Wade’s nomination to be an assistant secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Marvin Kaplan’s nomination to be a member of the National Labor Relations Board.”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/335NFSW

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook launches Global State of Small Business Report Together with the World Bank and the OECD, we surveyed businesses in 50+ countries and regions to understand the challenges they face and how we can support them. Go further: Read the first report.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 4,238,500

U.S. death toll: 146,968

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Omg, this is incredible:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/30PPjFQ

More from the back and forth on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3jIsxZ5

Meanwhile in Manhattan — this is beautiful:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3jKcSIQ

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in today. President Trump is in North Carolina today and Vice President Pence is visiting Miami.

10:10 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Miami.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT: The House votes. The House’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2BEsDji

1 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence participates in a roundtable at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine on coronavirus vaccine trials.

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Morrisville, N.C.

3 p.m. EDT: President Trump tours the Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

4 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate votes on a nomination. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/303bNnp

6 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

6:10 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

6:55 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence attend the lying in state for the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.)

Invite for Wednesday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Future of Human Connectivity.” Featured speakers: Chairman, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai and Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) Details and the RSVP: https://bit.ly/3fZxf2h

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: President Trump met with Terry Sharpe, the “Walking Marine.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/32Wde9a

2:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a press briefing in Miami.

3:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a coronavirus briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3hRRYpt

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Scotch Day.

And to get your week off to the right start, here’s a cat eating an ice cream cone: https://bit.ly/39ziO2k