The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Fauci gives his COVID-19 vaccine estimate

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Fauci testifies | Says he’s ‘Cautiously optimistic’ about a vaccine by end of the year | Says 250+ have signed up for clinical trials | 6 MLB teams no longer playing today | $600 unemployment benefit expires at midnight | Duckworth in the running for Biden VP | National Avocado Day

ON CAPITOL HILL

Anthony Fauci, talk us down, please:

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield are testifying today before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus.

NEWS FROM THE HEARING:

Fauci on when we will have a vaccine: “The response that was induced [from one of the vaccine trials] was really quite favorable … There’s never a guarantee that you’re going to get a safe and effective vaccine, but from everything we’ve seen now in the animal data, as well as the early human data, we feel cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year and as we go into 2021.”

Fauci on the rapid pace of the vaccine development: “I know to some people this seems like it is so fast that there might be compromising of safety and scientific integrity. I can tell you that is absolutely not the case.” (Via CQ’s Mary Ellen McIntire) https://bit.ly/2D5RoWb

Redfield on schools reopening: “It’s in the public health best interest of K-12 students to get back in face-to-face learning.” More from Redfield on schools: https://bit.ly/3jYsjxa

Fauci on Americans’ willingness to help with the vaccine trials: “There is a website called coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org where individuals can actually indicate their willingness to participate in the clinical trials and to make sure we have a diverse representation.” Wow: Fauci said as of last night, more than 250,000 people have signed up.

WATCH THE HEARING:

Here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/3i6qrRh

Happy Friday! Today is the last day of July.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Another MLB game has been postponed today:

Via ESPN, “The St. Louis Cardinals have had two players test positive for COVID-19, resulting in Major League Baseball postponing Friday afternoon’s game at the Milwaukee Brewers, a source told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.” https://es.pn/3k1pUBw

This is not a good sign — six teams are no longer playing today: “That brings the number of teams being held out of action on Friday to six. The Brewers and Cardinals will join the Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays in teams affected by the fallout from positive tests.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS RELIEF NEGOTIATIONS

At midnight tonight — the enhanced unemployment benefits expire:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, the $600 additional unemployment benefit passed by Congress in March is expiring tonight at midnight as lawmakers are in a standoff over the next coronavirus relief package. https://bit.ly/2Pe58k0

Welp: “Lawmakers had hoped the deadline, which was known for months, would result in the kind of eleventh-hour agreement that was once commonplace in Washington. But in a sign of how far apart negotiators are, the Senate left town for the week on Thursday, ensuring Congress will careen over the fast-approaching unemployment cliff.”

This is a pretty big deal: “The consequences of inaction are severe: After trending downward since March, unemployment claims rose for the second week in a row, according to Labor Department data released Thursday morning. Roughly 30 million Americans have filed jobless claims since the pandemic began.”

LAST NIGHT — DEMS REJECTED A SHORT-TERM DEAL:

“Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday night that Democrats rejected a short-term deal as negotiators remain at loggerheads over the next coronavirus relief bill.” https://bit.ly/2DoN7wG

THE CORONAVIRUS RECESSION HAS HIT SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE AND HIGHWAY FUNDING:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis: https://bit.ly/2ECQ5hY

Soooo, what about August recess:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said his chamber will not leave Washington without a coronavirus deal.

Hoyer said on the House floor this morning: “We will not start the August District work period until we pass appropriate COVID-19 relief to meet the current health and economic crisis confronting our people and our country.” https://bit.ly/2DhH9xL

He added: “Members are further advised as conversations surrounding [additional] coronavirus relief legislation continue, it is expected the House will meet during the month of August…No one should schedule themselves for next week or until such time as we adopt COVID-19 legislation.” https://bit.ly/2PiE2It

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 4,496,737

U.S. death toll: 152,074

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

DEMOCRATS ARE LOOKING TO GO ON OFFENSE OVER REOPENING SCHOOLS THIS FALL:

https://bit.ly/2D5PW6d

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Duck, duck, Duckworth, duck, HARRIS:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Alexander Bolton, don’t count out Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate. https://bit.ly/2EwiBBG

The other top contenders on Biden’s list: “Biden likes Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) ideas and proposals. He admires Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-Calif.) lawyerly straightforwardness and moxie. Susan Rice, President Obama’s former national security adviser, worked alongside him in the White House and Biden has seen her work ethic up close.”

But what Duckworth: She “represents something close to Biden’s heart: She’s an American hero. The Illinois Democrat, a veteran who lost both legs in the Iraq war and received the Purple Heart, is on Biden’s shortlist. And some in Biden World who know the former vice president will say Duckworth is exactly the kind of partner who is well-suited to the former vice president.”

