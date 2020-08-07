The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump’s TikTok ban

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

To eloquently misquote Ke$ha… TikTok is on the clock, and the party may stop, oh:

–> https://bit.ly/33EXdVo 😉

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, President Trump issued an executive order last night to block any transactions between U.S. companies and the parent company of TikTok. https://bit.ly/3kgkNO6

What this means: “The order essentially forces the parent company, ByteDance, to divest from TikTok, or face a ban from operating in the United States. The president had previously set a deadline of Sept. 15 for Microsoft or another American company to acquire the viral video app before he moved to ban it from operating in the U.S.” Full explanation of what that means: https://bit.ly/3kgkNO6

THIS MORNING — TIKTOK IS BASICALLY CALLING THE MOVE 'SAVAGE':

TikTok responded to the president’s executive order, slamming the move as having “no adherence to the law.” https://bit.ly/3ijfjR4

From TikTok: “We are shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process. For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the US government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed. What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”

Read TikTok’s full statement: https://bit.ly/31sYvjD

NEWS THIS MORNING

We will surely take it!:

The U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs in July, the Labor Department reported this morning. https://bit.ly/2DxECzQ

The unemployment rate: It fell from 11.1 percent in June to 10.2 percent in July.

IN CONGRESS

Late this morning — The subpoena stands:

“A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the House’s subpoena of former White House counsel Don McGahn, ruling that Congress has the right to enforce its subpoenas in court.” https://bit.ly/3ihMQuL

Details: “The 7-2 decision from the full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses an earlier ruling from a three-judge panel that declared that congressional subpoenas were essentially unenforceable.”

It ain't happenin':

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Mike Lillis, “The White House and congressional Democrats warned Thursday night that they remain far apart on coronavirus relief, raising new doubts that they can reach a consensus on sweeping legislation to address the public health crisis and the economic devastation it has caused.” https://bit.ly/2DI8Q2W

Last night: “The four key negotiators — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) — emerged from a more than three-hour meeting in the Capitol with significant policy differences unresolved despite a self-imposed end-of-the-week deadline.”

The gist of the negotiations: “To hear each side tell the tale, the other is to blame.”

PLOT TWIST — MARK MEADOWS IS THE DEALMAKER NOW:

“White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who as a conservative lawmaker in the House lambasted congressional dealmakers from the outside, is now the guy in the room where it happens whom Republicans are depending on to craft a coronavirus relief package.” https://bit.ly/30BorKH

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Not to give you something else to worry about, but…:

One in 3 Americans say they would not get a free, FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new Gallup poll. https://bit.ly/33A5f1J

Among Democrats: “81 percent of those who identified as Democrats saying that they would get an FDA-approved vaccine at no cost and 19 percent saying they would not.”

Among independents: “59 percent said yes and 41 percent said no.”

Among Republicans: “53 percent of those surveyed said that they would not agree to receive the proposed vaccine. Forty-seven percent said that they would get the vaccine.”

Breakdown of the numbers by demographics: https://bit.ly/33A5f1J

Read the full Gallup poll: https://bit.ly/31sgiHQ

ALSO FROM GALLUP — WHAT ABOUT FACE MASKS?:

“Although nearly nine in ten Americans in a new poll said that they ‘always’ or ‘usually’ wear a mask or face covering in indoor settings, just 47 percent said that they do the same in outdoor settings where they are unable to social distance.” https://bit.ly/33HQ8Uh

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 4,888,070

U.S. death toll: 160,157

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: A month ago today, 2,948,397 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 130,430 Americans had died. https://bit.ly/2XDR6gb

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

*In a dark room with a flashlight shining up* — 'nobody knoooooows':

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, “Days before Joe Biden is set to announce his running mate, Democrats including confidants of the former vice president say the race is fluid, with different candidates gaining or losing momentum.” https://bit.ly/3gDYZJY

Who are the top contenders for Biden’s running mate: “Three candidates — Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), former national security adviser Susan Rice and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) — are seen as the top candidates in contention.”

Yeah, buuuut: “But as Biden examines internal polling and conducts one-on-one interviews with each of the contenders this week, sources say another candidate could pull a surprise.”

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS ARE EMERGING AROUND THE DEBATES:

https://bit.ly/3a9aYwL

Holy cow this is impressive:

