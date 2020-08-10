The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Trump’s coronavirus executive orders stirs debate

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Donald Trump pulled out his magic, presidential wand:

Over the weekend, President Trump signed executive orders to help with coronavirus relief as the negotiations on Capitol Hill are stalled. https://bit.ly/3iw6gvV

The executive orders:

Extends the expired unemployment benefit but lowers the additional payout from $600 a week to $400.

“Directs the Treasury Department to allow employers to defer payment of employee-side Social Security payroll taxes through the end of 2020 for Americans earning less than about $100,000 annually.”

Defer student loan payments through the end of the year

Minimizes evictions

Here’s a breakdown of each line item, via The Washington Post’s Heather Long: https://wapo.st/2FaTPHK

^ AND STIRRED THE POT WITH SAID MAGICAL, PRESIDENTIAL WAND:

From Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): Pelosi called Trump’s executive actions “illusions” in an interview with “Fox News Sunday.” In Pelosi’s words: “What the president did is unconstitutional slop.” https://bit.ly/3ktZglh

From Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: “If we can get a fair deal, we’ll do it this week, but the president needed to take action,” Mnuchin said on CNBC. “He’s not going to sit around.” https://bit.ly/2Du2W5X

From Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.): “It doesn’t do the job,” Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “It’s not going to go into effect in most places for weeks or months because it’s so put together in a crazy way.” https://bit.ly/31AGr7b

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) slammed the move: “President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law. Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress.” https://bit.ly/3ipFRA4

^Trump then slammed Sasse: Calling Sasse a “RINO,” or “Republican in name only.” https://bit.ly/3ipFRA4

How the White House is sparring with Democrats on the executive orders: https://bit.ly/3fNDSnk

THIS MORNING — HOW THE STOCK MARKET REACTED:

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 150 points, or 0.5 percent, and the S&P 500 was up 7 points, or 0.2 percent.” https://bit.ly/31F1GEW

NEWS THIS MORNING

Small year for the Big Ten:

Via The Detroit Free Press’s Orion Sang, David Jesse, Chris Solari and Chris Thomas, the Big Ten has voted to cancel its football season due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.” https://bit.ly/3kwccao

What we know: “The presidents voted, 12-2, Sunday to end the fall sports in the conference. Michigan and Michigan State — which both has physicians as presidents — voted to end the season, sources said. Only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play, Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday.”

The full report: https://bit.ly/3kwccao

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,053,123

U.S. death toll: 163,047

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Two months ago today, 1,980,965 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 112,052 had died. https://bit.ly/33JqRZB

NEARLY 100,000 U.S. CHILDREN TESTED POSITIVE IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF JULY:

At least 97,000 children in the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of July. https://bit.ly/3isEC33

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2XODI9j

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

The virtual Trump, Biden avatars are duking it out:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley, “The Trump and Biden campaigns are battling for every advantage over the air waves and on the ground with less than 90 days to go before the presidential election.” https://bit.ly/2XO9GSZ

Complicating matters: “The pandemic has forced the campaigns to get creative in finding new ways to reach voters.”

What the Republican National Committee (RNC) is up to: “President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) are undertaking an aggressive ground strategy by sending mask-wearing field staffers to knock on doors to counter Democrat Joe Biden’s onslaught of over-the-air advertisements.”

What the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is up to: “The Biden campaign recently announced the largest ad reservation in history, a $280 million television and digital investment that nearly doubles the Trump campaign’s current reservations. Biden’s staffers are not knocking on doors, believing it’s unsafe and a turnoff for voters during the pandemic. Instead, the campaign is focused on ensuring Democrats vote by mail through a fast-growing phone and virtual outreach program they say reached more than 3.5 million people last week.”

What the campaigns are doing with less than 90 days to go: https://bit.ly/2XO9GSZ

INTERESTING READ — IT’S LIKE SEEING THE CALM, QUIET, EVEN-KEELED PERSON FINALLY YELL:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “Vice President Pence has spent three decades in public life selling his brand of orthodox Republicanism through calm and reserved gentility. He is conservative, he likes to say, but he is not angry about it.”

Yeah, but: “Pence, who once wrote an essay forswearing negative campaign tactics, has always harbored a sharper edge, an attack dog who only occasionally bares his fangs. And as polls show Pence’s boss trailing, the vice president has increasingly snapped at critics and even some erstwhile allies.” How so: https://bit.ly/3ksYJjr

Latest with the VP speculation:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2FbGrTN

^WHERE THE RACE TO BE BIDEN’S RUNNING MATE ACTUALLY STANDS:

Via Politico’s Elena Schneider, “The Democrats vying to be Joe Biden’s running mate have made the rounds of the Sunday shows. They’ve enlisted surrogates to talk them up to the vetting committee and have been preparing for their one-on-one interviews with Biden himself. But as the vetting process enters its final stage, there’s another lesser-noticed facet to the veepstakes: how much cash the contenders have raised for him, and their ability to juice donations if they’re chosen.” The finalists: https://politi.co/2DwYun0

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C.

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump and Vice President Pence have lunch together.

2 p.m. EDT: President Trump receives an intelligence briefing.

3 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a video teleconference with governors to discuss the COVID-19 response.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets. “[Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)] has announced that Senators will be given at least 24-hours notice before any roll call votes are called.” The Senate’s full schedule: https://bit.ly/3kvo64d

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2DGszR1

