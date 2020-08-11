The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Speculation over Biden’s running mate announcement

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden reportedly announcing VP pick this week | Harris favored | Putin says Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine before trials completed | Raises international concerns | Low census response threatens political power

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

You wanna know? Do you reaaaally want to know? Should I tell ya?:

Via The New York Times’s Katie Glueck, Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is planning to announce his running mate sometime in the middle of this week. https://nyti.ms/3iyefsK

Does that mean he has chosen?: Well, not necessarily. The screening of potential running mates “is complete, Biden allies said, and there is little left to do except for Mr. Biden to make up his mind.”

Who is favored? Cough cou-KAMALA HARRIS-gh cough:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, “Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) remains the favorite to get the nod. Confidants and longtime allies to Biden say she makes the most sense as a running mate during the campaign and as a governing partner for him on Capitol Hill.” https://bit.ly/33N17eT

For what it’s worth — here’s the Tuesday night speakers’ list for the Democratic National Convention:

HERE’S THE DNC SPEAKER LINEUP SO FAR:

Lol: “who at the DNC dropped the ball on having Andrew Yang deliver a speech via hologram” (Tweet from Bullpen Strategy Group’s Joe Perticone) https://bit.ly/2F93oXv

Womp, this is true: “Conventions 2020: All of the speeches, none of the fun” (Via CBS News’s Kathryn Watson) https://bit.ly/30JM7wq

It's Tuesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Republicans v. former Republicans:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley and Max Greenwood, “The former GOP operatives behind The Lincoln Project are expanding their list of Republican targets, infuriating allies of President Trump‘s and national Republicans scrambling to preserve the GOP majority in the Senate.” https://bit.ly/3ktrVXH

The biggest target: “In addition to a relentless negative ad campaign against Trump, the group has so far spent more than $1.3 million attacking Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), who is among the most vulnerable GOP senators up for reelection. That’s by far the most they’ve spent on any Senate candidate.”

Other targets: “Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reveal The Lincoln Project has also targeted more than a half-dozen other Republicans up for reelection in 2020, including Sens. Cory Gardner (Colo), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), John Cornyn (Texas) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.).”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Everything is juuuuust peachy:

Via The New York Times, “A Russian health care regulator has become the first in the world to approve a vaccine for the coronavirus, President Vladimir V. Putin announced on Tuesday, though the vaccine has yet to complete clinical trials.” https://nyti.ms/3iATpcd

Why this is raising concerns: “The Russian dash for a vaccine has already raised international concerns that Moscow is cutting corners on testing to score political and propaganda points.”

REACTION FROM HHS SECRETARY AZAR — ~WE~ ARE DOING THIS THE RIGHT WAY:

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar assured Americans that the vaccine development in the U.S. has prioritized safety and effectiveness. https://bit.ly/31JvkZB

Azar said on ABC: “The point is not to be first with a vaccine, the point is to have a vaccine that is safe and effective for the American people and the people of the world.”

REACTION FROM FORMER FDA COMMISSIONER GOTTLIEB — RUSSIA IS DOING A RUSH JOB:

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted, “Russia was reported to be behind disinformation campaigns to sow doubts in U.S. about our Covid vaccines; and today’s news that they “approved” a vaccine on the equivalent of phase 1 data may be another effort to stoke doubts or goad U.S. into forcing early action on our vaccines.” https://bit.ly/2XO7Zoy

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,098,452

U.S. death toll: 163,533

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context — three months ago today: 1,332,411 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 79,606 Americans had died. https://bit.ly/31zVaza

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Let’s play, count the number of insults in a tweet Dumbest, sleazebag, proven liar and wacko — am I missing any?:

“President Trump on Tuesday defended his ‘reluctance to embrace’ United States intelligence agencies as he continues to question the latest reports that Russia is meddling in the 2020 election.” https://bit.ly/3gMHfwl

He tweeted: “John Bolton, one of the dumbest people I’ve met in government and sadly, I’ve met plenty, states often that I respected, and even trusted, Vladimir Putin of Russia more than those in our Intelligence Agencies. While of course that is not true, if the first people you met from … so called American Intelligence were Dirty Cops who have now proven to be sleazebags at the highest level like James Comey, proven liar James Clapper, & perhaps the lowest of them all, Wacko John Brennan who headed the CIA, you could perhaps understand my reluctance to embrace!” https://bit.ly/30KUU15

IN OTHER NEWS

A low response to the census is a huge deal:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “With just weeks until the Census Bureau faces a critical deadline to finish counting 330 million Americans, cities and states are racing to get through to hard-to-reach communities who risk being left out of the final tally.”

What’s at stake: “At stake are billions of dollars through hundreds of federally administered programs — and political power for the next decade. Some states are so close to the cutoff point at which they would earn or lose a House seat in the apportionment that will come from census figures that just a few thousand missing people could mean a smaller congressional delegation.”

What could happen: https://bit.ly/3acRW8W

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Lol, been there:

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C., and Vice President Pence is in Arizona for the day.

9 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Tucson, Ariz.

11 a.m. EDT: The Senate met. The Senate’s full schedule: https://bit.ly/3fLJwqb

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a phone call with America’s sheriffs.

4:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for Phoenix.

5:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence speaks at a “Latter-day Saints for Trump” Coalition Launch in Mesa, Ariz.

7:25 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence meets with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to discuss COVID-19.

12:05 a.m. EDT Wednesday: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

This week: Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to choose his running mate. Op-ed: https://bit.ly/30Ltatc

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: “The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit rehears oral argument to determine whether a federal district court judge must dismiss the perjury case against Michael Flynn as recommended by the Justice Department.” C-SPAN livestream: https://cs.pn/2DPY2A2

2:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence speaks at a “Cops for Trump” event in Tucson. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2XP7Ykob

5:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a press conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2XRvFs9

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

