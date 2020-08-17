The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Postal Service crisis escalates

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump shrugs off Postal Service concerns | Two House Judiciary Dems call for USPS criminal inquiry | Pelosi calls on House to return for USPS vote | Trump admin. finalizes Alaska drilling plan | Dem convention begins | How the virtual convention will work | Five things to watch | Trump visits Minn., Wis. today | Interactive drink pouches

TALK OF THE MORNING

Signed! Sealed! Delivered…?:

President Trump this morning shrugged off the outcry over the Postal Service and concerns of undermining the agency before the November election. https://bit.ly/2EdIKVD

Trump told “Fox & Friends”: “We’re making it so it is going to be good, and we’re going to take care of our postal workers above all. We’re not firing people, but the way they ran that thing for many years, this isn’t a Trump thing… This has been one of the disasters of the world the way it’s been run.”

Trump added: “It’s been run horribly. And we’re going to make it good. Now, what am I supposed to do? Let it continue to run badly. So if you fix it, they say ‘oh he’s tampering with the election.’ No, we’re not tampering.”

THIS A.M. — TWO JUDICIARY COMMITTEE DEMS CALL FOR POSTMASTER GENERAL CRIMINAL INQUIRY:

Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) “called for FBI Director Christopher Wray to open a criminal probe into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, accusing him of deliberately slowing the mail to give President Trump an advantage in the November presidential election.” https://bit.ly/318vA5H

OVER THE WEEKEND — IN THE HOUSE:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has called on House lawmakers to return to Washington this week to vote on legislation to block the Postal Service from changing its services before the November election. https://bit.ly/322UZNh

MEANWHILE IN THE SENATE:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing growing calls to bring the upper chamber back to Washington. This morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) pushed for McConnell to bring the Senate back from August recess. https://bit.ly/3g2f3Ef

It's Monday — welcome back! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Open sesame:

Via The Hill’s Rachel Frazin, “The Trump administration announced Monday it would open up 1.5 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and gas drilling. A document signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would open up the entire 1.56 million-acre area of the refuge’s Coastal Plain. The whole refuge is 19.3 million acres.” https://bit.ly/3h7iRWd

The controversy: “The administration argues the decision will lead to jobs, but green groups and opponents for years have warned of a devastating environmental effect from opening up the area to drilling.”

HAPPENING TONIGHT

BYO — Balloon Drop:

Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination during this week during the coronavirus-era virtual convention.

Where Biden stands: “Biden will enter the convention riding high, with a party largely united behind him, despite the lukewarm-at-best feelings of progressives.” How this could play out, via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley: https://bit.ly/3iNSq8n

Well, when you put it that way: “Joe Biden is less than three months away from the biggest triumph or disaster of his political career.” https://bit.ly/2Ya3DZ9

WHO IS SPEAKING TONIGHT:

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Doug Jones (D-Ala.); New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D); Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.); and Reps. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Gwen Moore (D-Wis.).

Tonight’s keynote speakers: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former first lady Michelle Obama. https://nym.ag/30ZuHMt

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

How diminished will the event be by the pandemic? Can Biden inspire — or at least seem fresh — in his big speech? What will Trump do to take some of the attention away? How hard will the Obamas and the Clintons hit Trump? How public are the tensions between the left and the Biden camp?

Explanations for each, via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3iTMX05

WHAT ABOUT THE INFAMOUS BALLOON DROP?:

“Democrats have so far declined to reveal all of the details of how they will try to spice up their event. There is, organizers say, a plan to find some way to re-create the balloon drop, though they declined to disclose it days before Biden formally accepts the nomination.” https://wapo.st/2PYAw6L

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Throwback: “Here’s Andrew Cuomo at Democratic convention July 16, 1984, watching his father Mario Cuomo give keynote address. Next to Andrew Cuomo: Tim Russert.” (h/t C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman) Watch: https://bit.ly/3gZR8qq



LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,406,679

U.S. death toll: 170,067

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

‘NEW YORK HAS TAMED THE VIRUS. CAN IT HOLD OFF A SECOND WAVE?:

Via The New York Times’s J. David Goodman, “The sustained low rate of infection has surprised local health officials. But a resurgence may be inevitable, despite the state’s and city’s best efforts.” https://nyti.ms/3awf6Hq

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I have a hard time watching this:



We are getting uncomfortably closer to ‘Smart House’ by the day:



ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Minnesota and Wisconsin today.

Vice President Pence has no public events on his schedule.

10:15 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for Minnesota.

5:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks in Oshkosh, Wis., on jobs and the economy.

9:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

August 24: House Democrats are calling on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify. https://bit.ly/348E91V

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) spoke at The Big Questions 2020 convention event, hosted by The Hill. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kTiUra

11 a.m. EDT daily during conventions: Party leaders, pollsters and campaign veterans join The Hill’s editors daily for “The Big Questions 2020” to discuss the political and policy issues shaping our nation and the 2020 campaign. RSVP for the DNC morning events: https://bit.ly/322lkuK RSVP for the RNC morning events: https://bit.ly/32eDPMT

1 p.m. EDT: On the sidelines of the 2020 Democratic Convention, The Hill will host a discussion with policymakers and energy experts to explore what can be done to ensure reliable, affordable access to energy while limiting the impact on the environment. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3iUoK9X

3 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks in Mankato, Minn., on jobs and the economy. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3azae48

9­–11 p.m. EDT today — Thursday: The 2020 Democratic National Convention. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Q20J4k

Today: The NBA Playoffs begin. Primer: https://bit.ly/347bg6h

Today: The NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs continue. The schedule: https://bit.ly/3iRqf8u

