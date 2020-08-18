The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from night 1 of Dem’s virtual convention

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here:

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Convention edition: Michelle Obama wows | Slams Trump for ‘a total and utter lack of empathy’ | Trump claps back at ‘extremely divisive’ speech | Kasich camera angle becomes a meme | Sights and sounds | Senate releases final Russian interference report | Postmaster general agrees to Senate testimony Friday | Death Valley hits century-long temperature record

NEWS THIS MORNING

What a DeJoy this week is for politics:

Via The Washington Post’s Jacob Bogage, “Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Friday about the U.S. Postal Service’s vote-by-mail financial requirements, according to two people familiar with the decision.” https://wapo.st/321tfZs

Didn’t we already know this?: Well, DeJoy agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday. Now he is testifying before the Senate, as well. https://bit.ly/2Yab7v8

It’s Tuesday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

AT THE WHITE HOUSE

Make sure to notice where Trump made these comments:

President Trump criticized former first lady Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech as being “extremely divisive.” https://bit.ly/3iQDxSP

In Trump’s words: “She was over her head, and frankly she should’ve made the speech live, which she didn’t do. She taped it. It was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong deaths. She didn’t even mention the vice presidential candidate in the speech.”

Where Trump made these comments: During a ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Tidbit — how the Trump team is preparing for his remote convention speech:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3271FtT

Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony:

During a ceremony this morning to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, President Trump announced that he would posthumously pardon women’s rights advocate Susan B. Anthony. https://bit.ly/2Q4KSlu

Why she was convicted: “Anthony was found guilty in 1873 by a completely male jury for having illegally voted in the November 1872 presidential election and was fined $100.”

TIDBIT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE EVENT:

“When a reporter says all the women in the room at the White House for the women’s suffrage celebration are his supporters, Trump says it’s a bipartisan group. One woman says, ‘We’re not all supporters.’” (via CNN’s Kaitlan Collins) https://bit.ly/2E76SJU

CONVENTION HIGHLIGHTS

We have our phone lines open! Call in in the next 10 minutes to and receive a FREE donkey keychain with a donation of $100 or more:

Democrats kicked off their 2020-festive virtual nominating convention last night with headlining speeches from former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

NOTABLE LINES FROM THE SPEECHES:

Former first lady Michelle Obama went there: “Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation — or any semblance of steadiness — what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.” https://bit.ly/31ZmB5L

Obama on Trump: “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. … He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.” https://bit.ly/327VSEq

Uh, well, that’s an unfortunate spot for her to be: “I hate politics,” Michelle Obama said. https://bit.ly/2Y7wyNh

From Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): “Under this administration authoritarianism has taken root in our country.” https://bit.ly/3h5bjTS

Bernie didn’t ignore the elephant in the room: “While Joe and I disagree on the best path to get universal [health care] coverage, he has a plan that will greatly expand health care and cut the cost of prescription drugs.”

This was a powerful moment — Kristin Urquiza, whose father supported Trump and died of COVID-19, did not hold back: “My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump — and for that, he paid with his life.” Her full story: https://nyti.ms/2Q2ByOU

Kloba-zinger!: “The president may hate the post office, but he’s still going to have to send them a change of address card come January,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said during her remarks. https://bit.ly/325sfnb

From Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D): “Hello America. I’m Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Or as Donald Trump calls me, ‘that woman from Michigan.'” https://bit.ly/327OMzM

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) used coronavirus as a metaphor — and of course he used charts: “Our nation is in crisis and in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor. A virus attacks when the body is weak and when it cannot defend itself.”

From Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.): “With so many families experiencing loss in this pandemic — lost jobs, lost loved ones, and lost confidence in the president to keep us safe — we need a president who understands both profound loss; and what it takes to bounce back.” https://bit.ly/3h8hpTp

Just in case you enjoyed the night so much that you want to watch it again: Here’s the full video from last night’s convention: https://bit.ly/2YcDYyX

SOME CONTEXT TO THE EVENING:

An excellent point about Obama’s speech: “Michelle Obama is giving a quiet, sobering, emotional speech. It’s easily the most potent and powerful moment of the night, delivered in a way that turns limitations of a virtual convention into a strength. It’s hard to imagine it working as well in a large arena with a big crowd.” (Via The Washington Post’s Matt Viser) https://bit.ly/2DUrDJ3

Some context to Sanders’s authoritarian comments: “Interesting that Bernie is the first speaker to directly make the case that Trump is an authoritarian threat to democracy.” (Via New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait) https://bit.ly/2E53wHn

Yup: The New York Times’s Charles M. Blow pointed out, “This is a good effort by the DNC, but you can already tell that a virtual convention is going to be tough.” https://bit.ly/31Zvxbr

‘Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump’: https://bit.ly/320b9Hf

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Haa!: “John Kasich assures conservative voters that Biden won’t turn ‘sharp left’…. downscreen, CNN teases upcoming speech by Bernie Sanders.” (h/t Politico’s Steve Heuser) https://bit.ly/2E3h5Hh

Time to pipe in the crowd noise: “It’s so quiet on the DNC livestream you could literally hear someone opening the door during one of the guest interviews” (From The Daily Beast’s Max Tani) https://bit.ly/2EfuNXf

New record: It took a full 18 minutes (!) for the first Bruce Springsteen song to play on the livestream.

Hahaha, I am hyperventilating:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2FAe023

I am HERE for the John Kasich memes: https://bit.ly/320o4sB

CLASSIC dad response: Politico’s Natalie Fertig tweeted, “Gretchen Whitmer: ‘hello, I’m gretchen whitmer.’ My dad: ‘hello.’” https://bit.ly/2E23KPB

If you noticed Obama’s necklace: “For all those who want to know, Michelle Obama’s V-O-T-E necklace is from By Chari.” (h/t The New York Times’s Vanessa Friedman) https://bit.ly/3kNOma2

If you’re wondering which video clips are live and which are pretaped: PBS’s Lisa Desjardins live-tweeted which acts are live. Follow along: https://bit.ly/2Q3XpFS

Getting traction — This throwback is VERY funny: “The best DNC moment in history was 2004, when Kerry accepted the nomination and the balloons dropped too slowly and CNN aired live audio of the director repeatedly yelling ‘GO BALLOONS’ and finally ‘what the f*** are you guys doing up there?’ at 1:50.” Watch — hahaha: https://bit.ly/3h7O0ZA

SO many camera angles: New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi tweeted, “I would read 5,000 words about how the Kasich video was produced. I wish I’d been there.” https://bit.ly/3j2KDE7

Lol, oh come onn: The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim tweeted: “Text from a Republican who shall remain anonymous: ‘Who is Maggie Rogers? House candidate?’” https://bit.ly/324h51E

The best part of the night, IMO:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2YbW1Fn

If you didn’t see the performance, I suggest watching at least a few seconds of it: Here’s the video: https://bit.ly/2YewWdb

This is a pretty interesting comparison:

The full-size photos: https://bit.ly/320uhoz

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2FBBEv1

IN CONGRESS

Here it is, the final report on Russian interference:

Via The Hill’s Olivia Beavers, “A Senate Intelligence Committee report released Tuesday detailed significant ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, particularly with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.” https://bit.ly/325PFZh

See for yourself — read the full report: https://bit.ly/2YtkJS7

The gist: “Among the probe’s newest revelations is that Konstantin V. Kilimnik, an associate of Manafort’s, was a “Russian intelligence officer.” Manafort’s contacts also posed a “grave counterintelligence threat,” according to the report … The Senate committee said it also obtained information that suggested Kilimnik was possibly connected to the Russian intelligence service’s 2016 hack and leak operation.”

What to know about the report: https://bit.ly/325PFZh

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,446,233

U.S. death toll: 170,586

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Well, that didn’t last long:

Just a week after classes began at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the school is shifting to online-only classes. https://wapo.st/3hcQVR2

Why: “[Officials] said 177 cases of the dangerous pathogen had been confirmed among students, out of hundreds tested. Another 349 students were in quarantine, on and off campus, because of possible exposure to the virus, they said.”

When the new order will take effect: Wednesday

Why this is so important: “The shift signaled enormous challenges ahead for those in higher education who are pushing for professors and students to be able to meet on campus.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This tweet wins the day:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3iQnXH0

This is one of those rhetorical ‘yikes, how did we get here?!’ moments:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3aBS8yH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Iowa and Arizona today. Vice President Pence is in Washington, D.C.

9:15 a.m. EDT: President Trump left for Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Yuma, Ariz.

2 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a teleconference with governors to discuss the COVID-19 response.

4:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump receives an update in Yuma on border wall construction.

5:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks on immigration and border security.

11 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

9 a.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump participated in a proclamation signing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kXkBDK

