The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Delegates stage state-centric videos for the roll call

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Convention edition: Dems formally nominate Biden | Left unhappy over AOC’s role | Pandemic-era balloon drop | Convention sights and sounds | States use geographic video clips for roll call | Graham praises Jill Biden | Kamala watches at home in her college sweatshirt | Pence campaigns in Wisconsin | The Hill hosts Clyburn for DNC event

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

The magic word this year is … wait for it … ‘normal’:

Wild, right?:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Reassurances of normalcy and competency might be more highly prized than sweeping promises of radical change in 2020. The focus on [Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s] biography also poses a contrast between his personality traits and those of President Trump.” https://bit.ly/2Each35

The message last night: “Joe Biden is decent and normal.”

Because it’s been a weird year: “The theme might, in a different year, seem flat or overly modest. But Team Biden’s bet is that it will be just what voters are looking for amid a global pandemic, severe economic disruption and ongoing tensions over racial justice.”

THE NEW YORKER’S SUSAN GLASSER POINTED OUT:

“I cannot a remember a time when ‘normal’ was used as such high praise in American politics…” https://bit.ly/2EhbQ6G

Happy Wednesday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Goodyear blows a tire:

President Trump urged supporters this morning to boycott Goodyear tires after a report that company employees in Kansas were banned from wearing “Make America Great Again” gear. https://bit.ly/325zn2J

Trump tweeted: “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).” https://bit.ly/3kYV3Gi

WHAT SPARKED THIS:

WIBW’s Shawn Wheat reported yesterday that “a Goodyear employee says the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.” The full report: https://bit.ly/34fNPYv

KEEP IN MIND:

“Goodyear is based in Ohio (a key swing state!) and employs 64,000 people” https://bit.ly/2E7ea0n

CNN’s Kate Bennett tweeted a photo of Trump’s car: If you zoom in, you can see the Goodyear logo on his tires. The photo with the caption, ‘Who wants to tell him’: https://bit.ly/2YhNTDp

CONVENTION REACTIONS THIS MORNING

Jill Biden defended her husband’s cognitive ability:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, defended her husband’s cognitive abilities after attacks from the Trump campaign. https://bit.ly/3iVJk9G

She said on NBC’s “Today: “It’s ridiculous. Joe is on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors, Nancy Pelosi, he’s on Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, doing briefings. He doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning until 11 at night.”

Watch Jill Biden’s full response: https://bit.ly/325Gfx5

Lindsay Graham praises Jill Biden (!):

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a strong defender of President Trump, complimented Jill Biden on her speech last night at the Democratic National Convention. https://bit.ly/3aDux0x

Graham tweeted: “Tonight, Jill Biden did a very good job representing herself and Joe in the causes they believe in. She’s an outstanding person who has led a consequential life.”

Keep in mind — Graham had a lot of nice things to say about Biden in 2015: “Graham in 2015 said in an interview with HuffPost that if you ‘can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you’ve got a problem … He’s said some of the most incredibly heartfelt things that anybody could ever say to me. He’s the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics.’ ”

Trump did not appreciate Sally Yates’s appearance:

President Trump slammed former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates’s speech last night, questioning whether she had leaked to the press while she worked at the Justice Department. https://bit.ly/3aIvzbx

Trump retweeted: “Deep stater Sally Yates is speaking at the DNC, being billed as ‘someone willing to speak out.’ She was fired by Trump for trying to stop official government policy, which had just been voted on by the American public. Sally Yates was fired for being an enemy of the people.”

And Trump added to the tweet: “She was a terrible A.G. Was she the leaker?”

The full tweets: https://bit.ly/2Q9ozey

Progressives are not pleased about AOC’s role:

Via Politico’s Alex Thompson and Caitlin Oprysko, “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had less time to speak at the Democratic National Convention than a former Republican governor, a George W. Bush Cabinet official, and the party’s unsuccessful 2004 nominee. And the left isn’t happy about it, reigniting some of the tension from the 2020 presidential primary.” https://politi.co/3297YwG

The strategy: “Biden’s convention has so far seemed more intent in reaching out to moderates and disillusioned Republicans rather than the left wing of the party that he defeated in the primary.”

Keep in mind: “It’s unclear whether Ocasio-Cortez would have spoken at all had Bernie Sanders not asked her to second his nomination.”

The full story: https://politi.co/3297YwG

TALK OF THE MORNING

The best news of the night: Reporters don’t have to write ‘presumptive’ when talking about Joe Biden as the nominee!:

Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden as their presidential nominee last night after the Democratic National Convention’s roll call. https://bit.ly/2YiR7qq

THE BEST PART OF THE EVENING:

Every state’s delegation cast their votes for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a short video clip filmed in the state.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3aFyUrY

Here’s a screenshot from all 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia: https://bit.ly/2CJVrHC

I’m looking at you, Rhode Island calamari! 😉

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/325OFEH

CONVENTION NIGHT TWO HIGHLIGHTS:

From Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden: “I never imagined, at the age of 26, I would be asking myself: How do you make a broken family whole? Still, Joe always told the boys, ‘Mommy sent Jill to us’ — and how could I argue with her?” she said. “We found that love holds a family together. Love makes us flexible and resilient. It allows us to become more than ourselves—together. And though it can’t protect us from the sorrows of life, it gives us refuge—a home.” https://bit.ly/328O2dl

From former President Bill Clinton: “If you want a president who spends hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man.” https://bit.ly/2E52MlI

From Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.): “President Lincoln, honoring the great sacrifice at Gettysburg, didn’t say: ‘It is what it is.’ President Roosevelt, seeing a third of the nation ill-housed, ill-clad, and ill-nourished, didn’t say: ‘It is what it is.’ America: Donald Trump has quit on you.” https://bit.ly/3hcYJC2

From Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams: “America faces a triple threat: A public health catastrophe, an economic collapse, and a reckoning with racial justice and inequality. This year’s choice could not be any clearer.” https://bit.ly/3aBigtA

From Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates: “From the moment President Trump took office, he has used his position to benefit himself rather than our country. … Rather than standing up to Vladimir Putin, he fawns over a dictator who’s still trying to interfere in our elections.” https://bit.ly/31cGUOa

If you want to rewatch last night’s convention: Here’s the video: https://bit.ly/3iPNxvu

SOME CONTEXT:

A line we keep hearing: “Like Michelle Obama…Sally Yates and Bill Clinton have hammered Trump over ‘it is what it is.’” https://bit.ly/3g9CRpV Why the line is particularly notable: Trump used this line a few weeks ago when responding to, “a thousand Americans are dying a day.” https://wapo.st/2Q3Y7D3

A good point about earned media: “One thing about this 17 keynote speakers approach: A lot of local papers will do big pieces on their hometown rep who got 30 seconds or so in primetime — and that’s valuable media coverage for Biden and the Democrats.” https://bit.ly/3kQXZVs

This is not Bill’s first rodeo: “This [was] the 11th straight Dem convention at which Bill Clinton has spoken. He was the Dem Govs Association representative in 1980.” (Tweet from The Hill’s Reid Wilson) https://bit.ly/2FxctJX

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

YES, a balloon drop!: Here’s video of the small balloon drop when Biden became the nominee: https://bit.ly/3hbqiMe

Biden posted a selfie he took tonight: Here it is: https://bit.ly/2FCeODA

The fashion trend of the year: “The face mask wrapped around both of their hands, in an empty classroom, is peak 2020.” Photo: https://bit.ly/2FsT2lt

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) watching at home:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2E8MmJ5

Carter’s speech was only audio: “The address from [former President] Jimmy Carter at this convention is audio only. Carter is 95 years old.” (from CNN’s Abby D. Phillip) https://bit.ly/2E5fS2m

Another age tidbit: “Fun fact: Bill Clinton is now as old as Bob Dole was when they ran against each other in the 1996 presidential election.” (via NBC’s Mike Memoli) https://bit.ly/3206FjM

Biden previewed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) speech on his Snapchat account: Here’s a screenshot from Peter Hamby: https://bit.ly/3aC7xz7

Tidbit about Bill Clinton’s age: “Clinton hasn’t been president for 20 years, but he’s younger than both of this year’s nominees.” (via McClatchy DC’s Adam Wollner) https://bit.ly/34jChU6

Lol, this gif if incredible:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2CFEDBB

Interesting to compare the times Clinton’s past convention speeches: https://bit.ly/2CFGiHc

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,487,837

U.S. death toll: 171,865

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Two months ago today, 2,191,371 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 118,436 had died. https://bit.ly/327DTOk

NOTABLE TWEETS:

We applaud you:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3l6eEVp

Now THAT’S a gavel and a half:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3aDvzJX

