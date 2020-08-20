The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democratic convention night 4

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Convention edition: Bannon, three others charged with defrauding donors | Biden to accept nomination tonight | Obama laid into Trump’s administration | Trump fires back in all-caps in real time | Harris: ‘There is no vaccine for racism’ | Convention sights and sounds | ‘BLM’ letters carefully placed in Warren backdrop | Swiss town snows chocolate

NEWS THIS MORNING

So, Steve Bannon was arrested:

“Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and three others were arrested and charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors who contributed to a fundraising campaign for a private border wall, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York said Thursday.” https://bit.ly/2YgzFTu

The other three who were charged: Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea

Details They “allegedly defrauded donors of the online crowdfunding campaign known as We Build the Wall, which raised more than $25 million. The four defendants are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.”

The charges: “The four men are facing charges including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.”

Read the indictment: https://bit.ly/324pkek

TALK OF THE MORNING

We will all be skilled video montage critics by the end of next week:

Former President Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) headlined the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

CONVENTION SPEECH HIGHLIGHTS:

Surprise!: “Kamala Harris [made] a surprise appearance at the beginning of [last night’s] convention to talk about the importance of making a plan to vote.” (from CNN’s Abby D. Phillip) https://bit.ly/31aEhMI

Yikes, Obama unleashed on Trump: “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t and the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.” https://bit.ly/31b0me2

Obama also said: “This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win. So we have to get busy building it up — by pouring all our effort into these 76 days, and by voting like never before — for Joe and Kamala, and candidates up and down the ticket, so that we leave no doubt about what this country we love stands for — today and for all our days to come.” These remarks are President Obama’s most direct attacks against President Trump.

From Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): “We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together—Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous—to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden.” Read her speech transcript: https://cnn.it/3l3PmqQ

Also from Harris — ‘there is no vaccine for racism’: “This virus has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other—and how we treat each other. And let’s be clear—there is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work.” https://cnn.it/3l3PmqQ

From 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton: “I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president because America needs a president right now. We need leaders equal to this moment of sacrifice and service.” https://bit.ly/2YjyyCy

IN THE MIDDLE OF OBAMA’S SPEECH:

President Trump lashed out at former President Obama. https://bit.ly/34glL7o

SOME ANALYSIS:

On the magnitude of Obama’s speech: “This isn’t just the sharpest criticism Obama has made of Trump. This is the sharpest criticism a former president has *ever made* of a sitting president” (From Politico’s Tim Alberta) https://bit.ly/31cNC6J

The theme: “[Last night’s] DNC programming has strong 2016 energy. A much more classic liberal playbook: the future is female, Democrats stand against gun violence, and for DACA.” https://bit.ly/3aHURH2

I hadn’t thought about this: “Two nights in a row, the DNC has featured women who became mothers first not by giving birth, but through choosing to love the children who call them mom. That’s kind of remarkable in itself.” (from NBC’s Ginger Gibson) https://bit.ly/2Yjxiz2

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

What Harris’s stage looked like: https://bit.ly/31eZx42

Double date night: Here’s a photo of Biden and Harris with their respective spouses. Good job with the social distancing. https://bit.ly/2Q5wwRM

^ Yeah, it’s a bit awkward: “Not sure it works having Biden come out to greet Kamala in this context (no crowd… and they can’t even touch).” (from The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis) https://bit.ly/2Qbao8x

Pandemic-era claps: Harris received applause by video chat. Photo: https://bit.ly/3h8LiDf

Watch: https://bit.ly/3l3chTe

Well-placed Easter eggs:

Lol, this sounds easy to explain to a 6-year-old: Politico’s Michael Kruse tweeted, “My younger daughter just asked me if the person who wins the most votes always wins. Explain that to someone who’s 6.” https://bit.ly/2QcCZdy

That’s a pretty brutal order: “lmaooooo the DNC’s graphics person insisted on putting Hillary Clinton’s CV in chronological order.” (Via The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams) Photo: https://bit.ly/3aHS7t5

I mean, he’s not wrong: Real Clear News’s Philip Wegmann did a side-by-side comparison, “Zoolander energy at the DNC.” Photo: https://bit.ly/3aKvzYz

Tidbit about Gabby Gifford’s speech: “Convention organizers say @GabbyGiffords worked intensely to be able to deliver these remarks. It’s quite something to see.” https://bit.ly/2CHeeDi

Pals:

Oh hey, Mariska Hargitay from ‘Law & Order: SVU’: https://bit.ly/32dyghH

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,532,566

U.S. death toll: 173,241

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

2020 chic:

Hahahaha:

Photo of said sign: https://bit.ly/32cGupZ

