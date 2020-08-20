trending:

12:30 Report

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democratic convention night 4

by Cate Martel - 08/20/20 12:40 PM ET
Getty Images

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

 

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Convention edition: Bannon, three others charged with defrauding donors | Biden to accept nomination tonight | Obama laid into Trump’s administration | Trump fires back in all-caps in real time | Harris: ‘There is no vaccine for racism’ | Convention sights and sounds | ‘BLM’ letters carefully placed in Warren backdrop | Swiss town snows chocolate

 

NEWS THIS MORNING

So, Steve Bannon was arrested:

 

 

“Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and three others were arrested and charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors who contributed to a fundraising campaign for a private border wall, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York said Thursday.” https://bit.ly/2YgzFTu 

The other three who were chargedBrian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea

Details They “allegedly defrauded donors of the online crowdfunding campaign known as We Build the Wall, which raised more than $25 million. The four defendants are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.” 

The charges: “The four men are facing charges including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.” 

Read the indictment: https://bit.ly/324pkek

 

It's Thursday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

TALK OF THE MORNING

We will all be skilled video montage critics by the end of next week:

Former President Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) headlined the third night of the Democratic National Convention. 

CONVENTION SPEECH HIGHLIGHTS:

Surprise!: “Kamala Harris [made] a surprise appearance at the beginning of [last night’s] convention to talk about the importance of making a plan to vote.” (from CNN’s Abby D. Philliphttps://bit.ly/31aEhMI 

Yikes, Obama unleashed on Trump: Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t and the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.” https://bit.ly/31b0me2 

Obama also said: “This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win. So we have to get busy building it up — by pouring all our effort into these 76 days, and by voting like never before — for Joe and Kamala, and candidates up and down the ticket, so that we leave no doubt about what this country we love stands for — today and for all our days to come.” These remarks are President Obama’s most direct attacks against President Trump.

From Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): “We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together—Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous—to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden.” Read her speech transcripthttps://cnn.it/3l3PmqQ 

Also from Harris — ‘there is no vaccine for racism’: “This virus has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other—and how we treat each other. And let’s be clear—there is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work.” https://cnn.it/3l3PmqQ 

From 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton: “I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president because America needs a president right now. We need leaders equal to this moment of sacrifice and service.” https://bit.ly/2YjyyCy

IN THE MIDDLE OF OBAMA’S SPEECH:

President Trump lashed out at former President Obamahttps://bit.ly/34glL7o 

 

 

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2YjjcOg

SOME ANALYSIS:

On the magnitude of Obama’s speech: “This isn’t just the sharpest criticism Obama has made of Trump. This is the sharpest criticism a former president has *ever made* of a sitting president” (From Politico’s Tim Alberta) https://bit.ly/31cNC6J 

The theme: “[Last night’s] DNC programming has strong 2016 energy. A much more classic liberal playbook: the future is female, Democrats stand against gun violence, and for DACA.” https://bit.ly/3aHURH2

I hadn’t thought about this: “Two nights in a row, the DNC has featured women who became mothers first not by giving birth, but through choosing to love the children who call them mom. That’s kind of remarkable in itself.” (from NBC’s Ginger Gibsonhttps://bit.ly/2Yjxiz2

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

What Harris’s stage looked likehttps://bit.ly/31eZx42

Double date night: Here’s a photo of Biden and Harris with their respective spouses. Good job with the social distancing. https://bit.ly/2Q5wwRM

^ Yeah, it’s a bit awkward: “Not sure it works having Biden come out to greet Kamala in this context (no crowd… and they can’t even touch).” (from The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewishttps://bit.ly/2Qbao8x 

Pandemic-era claps: Harris received applause by video chat. Photohttps://bit.ly/3h8LiDf

 

 

Watchhttps://bit.ly/3l3chTe

 

Well-placed Easter eggs:  

 

 

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3hffrRt

Lol, this sounds easy to explain to a 6-year-old: Politico’s Michael Kruse tweeted, “My younger daughter just asked me if the person who wins the most votes always wins. Explain that to someone who’s 6.” https://bit.ly/2QcCZdy

That’s a pretty brutal order: “lmaooooo the DNC’s graphics person insisted on putting Hillary Clinton’s CV in chronological order.” (Via The Washington Examiner’s Becket AdamsPhotohttps://bit.ly/3aHS7t5 

I mean, he’s not wrong: Real Clear News’s Philip Wegmann did a side-by-side comparison, “Zoolander energy at the DNC.” Photohttps://bit.ly/3aKvzYz 

Tidbit about Gabby Gifford’s speech: “Convention organizers say @GabbyGiffords worked intensely to be able to deliver these remarks. It’s quite something to see.” https://bit.ly/2CHeeDi 

Pals

 

 

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3aIEKbS 

Oh hey, Mariska Hargitay from ‘Law & Order: SVU’https://bit.ly/32dyghH

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,532,566 

U.S. death toll: 173,241 

Breakdown of the numbershttps://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

2020 chic:

 

 

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Ygyi7i

Hahahaha:

 

 

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/32b94by

Photo of said signhttps://bit.ly/32cGupZ

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is traveling to Pennsylvania this afternoon and Vice President Pence is in Washington, D.C. 

11 a.m. EDT: President Trump and Vice President Pence welcomed the prime minister of Iraq to the White House. 

11:25 a.m. EDT: President Trump held an expanded bilateral meeting with the prime minister of Iraq. Vice President Pence attended.

1:05 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Old Forge, Pa.

2 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room. 

6 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House. 

11 a.m. EDT daily next week: Party leaders, pollsters and campaign veterans join The Hill’s editors to discuss the political and policy issues shaping our nation and the 2020 campaign–including interviews with Mercedes Schlapp, NRCC Chair Tom EmmerMichael Steele and more. Details and how to RSVPhttps://bit.ly/32eDPMT

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) spoke at an event hosted by The Hill. Livestreamhttps://bit.ly/2FKXhcx

3 p.m. EDT: President Trump speaks at Mariotti Building Products. Livestreamhttps://cs.pn/3aHdIlc 

9 p.m. EDT: The final night of the Democratic National Convention. Livestreamhttps://bit.ly/2Q20J4k

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day.

Let me tell you about the magical town in Switzerland that rained chocolate. Literally.:

Via Delish’s Kristin Salaky, due to a ventilation issue at a chocolate factory in Switzerland, residents noticed fine bits of cocoa powder blowing through the air and coating the town. https://bit.ly/31epqAY 

Photo — who else wants to pack their bags and move with me?https://bit.ly/3hfJXdN

And because you made it this far, here’s a puppy with a little mishap while playing pool: https://bit.ly/3j1i09Y

