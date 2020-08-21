The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Postmaster General attempts to calm mail-in voting fears

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Postmaster General testifies | Sen. Carper swears on camera after video issues | Dems’ convention wraps | Biden accepts nomination | Sights and sounds | Dems swap balloons for firework show | Delaware’s drive-in convention watching party | White House funeral service today for Robert Trump

IN CONGRESS

Does anyone else think Louis DeJoy looks just like Mr. Wonderful? No? Just me?:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy assured senators this morning that mail-in ballots will be prioritized during the November election. https://bit.ly/2EiPPV7

DeJoy testified: “As we head in the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time.”

HEARING LIVESTREAM:

https://cs.pn/3j2b1xQ

Lol, the joys of video chat: “Senate Zoom issues: Sen. Tom Carper‘s video feed doesn’t come up as it’s his turn to question. They move on to the next senator. Carper’s feed goes live right as he says ‘f***! F***! F***!’” (via The Daily Beast’s Sam Brodey) https://bit.ly/2QcmWNd

The video is explicit — but we’ve all been there!:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2QaOvX9

New internal email obtained — hold your horses:

Via CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Paul P. Murphy, “While Postmaster General Louis DeJoy may be suspending changes to postal service operations, it doesn’t necessarily mean machines that had been removed will be put back in use, according to an email obtained by CNN. The email, sent hours after DeJoy’s public suspension of changes on Tuesday, instructs postal workers not to reconnect any mail sorting machines that have previously been disconnected.” https://cnn.it/3gmRkPf

From the internal email: “Please message out to your respective Maintenance Managers tonight. They are not to reconnect/reinstall machines that have been previously disconnected without approval from HQ Maintenance, no matter what direction they are getting from their plant manager.”

The full story: https://cnn.it/3gmRkPf

TALK OF THE MORNING

Convention budget surplus, you say? — CALL MY FIREWORK GUY!:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has officially accepted his party’s nomination to challenge President Trump in November.

Five takeaways from the convention:

“Biden delivered.” “The Obamas also starred, and scorched Trump.” “The message to vote — and to request a mail ballot now, if needed — was reinforced again and again.” “The virtual convention went smoothly — but still hurt ratings.” “Trump was sidelined but his moment is coming.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3hiHi3b

VIRAL MOMENTS OF THE CONVENTION:

“’Vote’ necklace worn by Michelle Obama sparks viral conversation”

“Rhode Island’s ‘the calamari comeback state’ comment sends appetizer to the top of Twitter”

“Security guard who had viral elevator moment with Biden gets big role nominating him”

The full list of nine memorable moments from the convention, via The Hill’s Brooke Seipel: https://bit.ly/3hgS7Te

SPEECH HIGHLIGHTS:

Key quote from Joe Biden’s acceptance speech: “The current president has cloaked American anger for far too long. Too much anger, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word – if you entrust me with the presidency, I’ll draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll draw on the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us, for we the people to come together. And make no mistake, we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America. We’ll choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege.” https://bit.ly/3gq7mIx

Biden on running versus serving as president: “While I’ll be a Democratic candidate, I’ll be an American president. I’ll work hard for those who support me, and just as hard as for those who didn’t support me. That’s the job of a president, to represent all of us, not just our base or our party.”

I laughed at this: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): “Bernie, don’t you laugh, I’ve got questions like why does my girlfriend like you more than she likes me?” https://bit.ly/31eoxbx

Another great Booker line: “You could think of this like the interview on Survivor with all the people who got voted off the Island,” Booker said during an interview with other Democratic presidential candidates. Photo of the others’ reactions: https://bit.ly/2ElA9jW

REACTIONS AND ANALYSIS:

The best speech of the night: “Brayden Harrington, the 13-year-old New Hampshire boy with a stutter, is just remarkable. What courage and guts it took him to do this. Good luck, Brayden. You will go far.” (Via CNN’s Jeff Zeleny) https://bit.ly/32clGPE Video of 13-year-old Brayden Harrington’s speech: https://bit.ly/32fNB0S

I agree: Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski tweeted about Joe Biden’s speech: “This does feel more like an Oval Office address than a campaign speech.” https://bit.ly/31gdKgN

THIS!: “Nothing prepares you more to give a fervent speech to an empty room than spending time in the U.S. Senate.” (tweet from The Wall Street Journal’s Natalie Andrews) https://bit.ly/3l33yQM

President Trump tweeted in real-time: “In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!” https://bit.ly/2Em02QD

What we’ll remember from the convention: Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley: https://bit.ly/2EnFDe8

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

What Biden’s speech actually looks like on the teleprompter: Here’s a photo from the room, via The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere: https://bit.ly/2QcMhq7

Lol, so relatable: Here is a video clip of Joe Biden’s granddaughters describing him sneaking ice cream without Jill Biden knowing. Watch: https://bit.ly/2QcMHwH

Ahhh, a drive-in convention watching party!:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3aV8e6R

^Drivers honked their horns as Biden accepted the nomination: Video from Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein) https://bit.ly/3hhH8cr

What it looked like outside the venue where Biden spoke: “The scene (such as it is) outside the Chase Center where Biden will deliver his remake tonight in Wilmington.” (via Politico’s Natasha Korecki) https://bit.ly/3hhFo2K

Last night’s host: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus

From one veep to another: Via presidential historian Michael Beschloss, here’s a photo of Biden with Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Veep”: https://bit.ly/3hfsKRW

Run, reporters! Run!:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2QqA5SZ=

Michael Bloomberg and his army of American flags: The Washington Post’s Matt Viser tweeted, “Mike Bloomberg appears to have bought all of the American flags.” Photo: https://bit.ly/3giCTvM

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,579,142

U.S. death toll: 174,306

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Three months ago today, 1,555,537 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 93,558 had died. https://bit.ly/2TKbNoI

IN OTHER NEWS

In New York yesterday:

Via The Washington Post’s Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, Rosalind S. Helderman and Shayna Jacobs, “At a court appearance Thursday afternoon, [former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon], through an attorney, pleaded not guilty [on charges of defrauding thousands of donors.] A judge allowed him to be released on $5 million bond, secured by $1.75 million in assets, which he has to post within two weeks. A judge ordered him to surrender his travel documentation and not use private planes or yachts without court permission.” https://wapo.st/32b2p0X

Tidbit: “Bannon appeared via a video feed from a courthouse jail cell wearing a white mask, his forehead slightly sunburned.”

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2ErCHgj

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I’d show it off, too:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Qe7bVL

Lol, this reply to the tweet: “One slice everybody knows the rules.” https://bit.ly/3aKORgz

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Pence has no public events scheduled.

11 a.m. EDT: President Trump spoke at the 2020 Council for National Policy Making at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City in Arlington, Va.

This afternoon: “A funeral service for President Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, will be held Friday afternoon at the White House, a White House official told CNN.” https://cnn.it/3iUnGCS

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3j2b1xQ

Monday — Thursday: The 2020 Republican National Convention.

