The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Republicans conduct in-person convention roll call

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — GOP Convention edition: Republicans cast in-person votes for Trump’s nomination | Pence officially nominated as VP | Sights and sounds | Trump to be briefed on Jacob Blake shooting | Kellyanne leaves White House, husband leaves anti-Trump group | Trump unveils second term priorities | House Democrats grill Postmaster General DeJoy| Zoom outages reported | First confirmed COVID-19 reinfection | National Waffle Day

BREAKING

A huge surprise — President Trump is officially nominated for president!:

Republicans have officially nominated President Trump and Vice President Pence for the 2020 Republican presidential ticket, during this morning’s Republican National Convention kickoff. https://bit.ly/3ldD2Ei

Trump’s nomination: Trump just crossed the 1,276-delegate threshold for the presidential nomination.

Pence’s nomination: “Pence was nominated by former Wisconsin governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate Scott Walker and won the unanimous support of the Republican delegates.” https://bit.ly/2YxEx6O C-SPAN video of Pence’s nomination: https://bit.ly/2EpbWJM

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE CONVENTION THIS MORNING:

Republican National Convention delegates are casting votes in-person this morning for the roll call to nominate President Trump for a second term.

Livestream from Charlotte, N.C. this morning: https://cs.pn/3jaXSmc

What the roll call looks like:

Full size photos: https://bit.ly/2YwaBI1

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/32oUiy5

^Update: “Once the program officially got underway, all delegates put on their masks, from the vantage point of reporters in the room.” https://bit.ly/2YrXzLS

Photo of a Nebraska delegate posing in the room: https://bit.ly/34svsjb

I DO LOVE FIREWORK SHOWS…:

“The Republican National Committee (RNC) has received approval to conduct a fireworks display at the Washington Monument on Thursday immediately following President Trump‘s acceptance speech.” https://bit.ly/3j9d5UB

WHO IS SPEAKING TONIGHT:

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

The president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. https://bit.ly/32knk1F

THIS IS INTERESTING — HOW TRUMP IS WALKING INTO THE CONVENTION AS THE UNDERDOG:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “The president will accept his party’s nomination this week with a narrower path to victory than he had four years ago. Trump is playing defense in several states he won in 2016, while allies and pollsters say New Hampshire may be the only state he can flip in November.”

Trump and his campaign have relished beating the odds, regularly pointing to 2016 as proof it can be done. They insist unmatched enthusiasm among his base and a ‘silent majority’ of overlooked voters will guide the president to reelection. But Trump faces a different set of obstacles this time around.” The obstacles facing the president: https://bit.ly/3j7QqYU

It’s Monday — welcome back! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

ON CAPITOL HILL

DeJoy hops over to the other chamber:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee today after a series of changes at the Postal Service ahead of the November elections.

But didn’t he already testify?: Yes, he testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday.

Hearing livestream: https://bit.ly/3lcmD32

DeJoy on the drop in service: “Asked about USPS internal documents showing a drop in service, Postmaster General DeJoy tells the House Oversight [Committee] says that ‘we are very concerned with the deterioration in service.’” https://bit.ly/3jdzwIv

Drinking water with face masks cannot be done without looking ridiculous: Here’s a video of DeJoy taking a sip of water in the hearing room while wearing a face mask. Watch: https://bit.ly/2YweFbh

NEWS THIS MORNING

Trump will be briefed on the police shooting of Jacob Blake:

“President Trump is expected to be fully briefed on Sunday’s shooting of a Black man who was shot in the back by police officers in Wisconsin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters Monday. The shooting of Jacob Blake triggered violent protests in the Milwaukee area on Sunday night and Monday morning as video of the incident circulated online.” https://bit.ly/2EAqF4g

The story: Zoom had outages The real story: Everyone working from home secretly cheered:

Via The Verge’s James Vincent, “Videoconferencing giant Zoom has been experiencing widespread outages this morning, with users in the US and UK reporting problems joining video calls.” https://bit.ly/2YvMjhs

TikTok is not taking it:

Via The Hill’s Chris Mills Rodrigo: “TikTok announced Monday that it is suing the Trump administration over its executive order aimed at banning the short-form video app from the country.” https://bit.ly/32jtEXf

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

What’s on the ole agenda?:

President Trump’s second-term agenda will focus on a “return to normal” with job creation and a COVID-19 vaccine following the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/3gpqfev

A sample of Trump’s key priorities:

“Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months”

“Create 1 Million New Small Businesses

“Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America”

“Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020”

“Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions”

Other items on the president’s agenda: Lowering prescription drug costs, enacting congressional term limits, increased police funding and increased immigration measures.

See for yourself — here’s the Trump reelection campaign’s full second term agenda: https://bit.ly/2QkdCGX

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2Ek6LLa

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

‘Less drama, more mama’:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced last night that she will leave the Trump White House at the end of the month. https://bit.ly/3goEUXe

Why: To focus on her family

In her words: “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Keep in mind: “Conway has been a close adviser to the president dating back to the 2016 campaign. She was the first woman to manage a victorious presidential campaign after she took the reins late in the 2016 cycle, and she has served in her White House role since the beginning of the administration.”

AND HER HUSBAND IS LEAVING THE ANTI-TRUMP REPUBLICAN GROUP HE HAS BEEN HELPING:

Kellyanne Conway’s husband, Washington, D.C., based attorney George Conway, announced he is leaving The Lincoln Project. https://bit.ly/3je63xN

Why: To “devote more time to family matters.”

He tweeted: “So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.” His full tweet: https://bit.ly/31pINaa

KEEP IN MIND — THE CONWAY FAMILY HAS HAD A LOT OF DRAMA IN THE PAST FEW YEARS:

“The conflict between the Conways — he an outspoken Trump critic and she one of his most ardent and visible defenders — has prompted social media speculation about their marriage, with President Trump even lambasting George as a ‘loser.’ Their daughter, Claudia, also gained social media notoriety in recent weeks for TikTok and Twitter posts swiping at the president and referencing the clashing views of her parents.”

TIDBIT:

Here’s a photo of Kellyanne Conway at first lady Melania Trump’s White House event this morning. The photo from CNN’s Kate Bennett: https://bit.ly/2Yss7gi

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

The first confirmed COVID-19 reinfection:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “Researchers in Hong Kong said Monday that they have identified the first documented instance of someone being infected with coronavirus a second time.” https://bit.ly/3j6JP0M

Details: “The scientists at the University of Hong Kong said a patient got coronavirus a second time 4 1/2 months after the initial infection and that the genomic sequence of the virus strain for the first infection was different than that of the second.”

But before we panic: It may not be as bad as it sounds.

From the Harvard Global Health Institute’s director Ashish Jha: “First, this appears to be rare. Though we don’t go looking often enough so unclear. Second, person was asymptomatic during the re-infection. This is exactly what one would want to see with immunity — that you can pick up virus again but that it won’t cause serious illness.” His full reasoning: https://bit.ly/2FLLevi

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,706,449

U.S. death toll: 176,819

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Four months ago today, 870,468 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 50,031 had died.

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in North Carolina this afternoon.

10 a.m. EDT: President Trump left for Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m. EDT: President Trump tours Flavor First Growers and Packers in Mills River, N.C.

1:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks on “Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution.”

4:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) spoke at an event hosted by The Hill. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3j9cmTn

Tonight: The first night of the Republican National Convention. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3aRNFYD

