The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Hurricane Laura makes landfall amid RNC, social justice protests

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Hurricane Laura makes landfall | Latest storm path | Weather Channel reporters almost taken out by the storm | Kyle Rittenhouse arrested | Inside the NBA boycott | Obama commends players | Trump still scheduled to give convention speech tonight | Sights and sounds | Crenshaw poses with tank | Pelosi, Meadows restart COVID-19 relief talks | Best National Dog Day posts

LATEST WITH HURRICANE LAURA

What, are locusts next?:

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana overnight with wind gusts well over 100 mph, bringing “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.” https://cbsn.ws/2EzgzkB

The storm’s path: https://bit.ly/2G3X58g

WHAT’S HAPPENING:

“Almost all roads in Lake Charles are impassable this morning. #Laura leaving behind catastrophic damage.” (from News 15’s Cory Smith) Video of the aftermath: https://bit.ly/2EEK0l0

Oh my gosh — Stay safe, please!!: Here is footage of a Weather Channel crew in the middle of the storm last night. Reporter Stephanie Abrams was hit in the head with debris. “We’re fine, everyone we are fine. We are totally fine, everything is OK,” Abrams said after. Watch: https://fxn.ws/3b2atFt

Yikes, this clip is worth watching:

This video has more than 1.9 million views so far. Watch: https://bit.ly/31w9FFq

THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME A HURRICANE HAS INTERRUPTED A REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION:

In 2012: The first day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla., was canceled because of Tropical Storm Isaac. The New York Times article that day: https://nyti.ms/3hAhijZ

And in 2008:

SO, COULD TRUMP POSTPONE TONIGHT’S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH BECAUSE OF THE HURRICANE?:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that is a possibility, but President Trump’s speech is still on for tonight. Conway told reporters last night: “We never say no around here, because things happen at a volume and velocity around here, and we adapt to events. As of right now, the president plans to speak tomorrow.” https://politi.co/3b0CtZW

It's Thursday! Though, it has felt like a Friday all morning to me. Anyone else? I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION NIGHT 3

Speech highlights:

Pence on Hurricane Laura: “Before I go further, allow me to say a word to the families and communities in the path of Hurricane Laura. Our prayers are with you tonight, and our administration is working closely with authorities in the states that will be impacted. FEMA has mobilized resources and supplies for those in harm’s way.” https://politi.co/34F1qJq

Pence addressed the protests in Kenosha: “Let me be clear: the violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha. Too many heroes have died defending our freedoms to see Americans strike each other down.” Pence added: “We will have law and order on the streets of America for every American of every race, and creed and color.” https://bit.ly/2G4be5l

Yikes: Football coach Lou Holtz said, “The Biden/Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history. They and other politicians are Catholics in name only.” Watch: https://bit.ly/3hzuyFh

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on the closures: “They close our churches but keep the liquor stores and abortion clinics open.” https://bit.ly/34zqQYM

This Marsha Blackburn quote has been getting traction: “If the Democrats had their way, they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything. That sounds a lot like Communist China to me.” https://bit.ly/2EFlAru

Hm… — from 24-year-old congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn: “If you don’t think young people can change the world, then you just don’t know American history … James Madison was just 25 years old when he signed the Declaration of Independence.” Narrator: Madison did not sign the Declaration of Independence. https://bit.ly/31wl9Zy

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Almost every speech tonight is pretaped: ABC’s Jon Karl pointed out, “Every speech tonight – with the exception of Mike Pence‘s – is pre-taped. Every one.” https://bit.ly/3aXnqjN

A pretty cool setup at Fort McHenry: Here’s a photo: https://bit.ly/3hA4GJA

Photo of Pence’s stage: https://bit.ly/3b7yzyA

Check out that hat: “Making Logging Great Again” Photo: https://bit.ly/3hwEX4R

If you’ve been noticing the lectern’s signs, they’ve been changing!: “Day 1 and Day 3 had Trump 2020 signs on the lectern, Day 2 had a Trump-Pence sign” (from Bloomberg’s Ryan Teague Beckwith) Photos: https://bit.ly/31tfFyS

This was a very personal story: “[White House press secretary] Kayleigh McEnany gives a deeply personal speech on the third night of the convention, talking about her decision to undergo a preventative double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA2 gene. She says the president called her afterward.” https://bit.ly/3lk5Jzz

President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump put her husband Eric to work: She tweeted, “Getting ready to speak at the RNC with my personal assistant.” The video she posted: https://bit.ly/2QuxIhG

REACTIONS AND ANALYSIS:

On Karen Pence’s remarks: Bloomberg’s Ryan Teague Beckwith pointed out: “Karen Pence is pretty good at this, they should make better use of her.” https://bit.ly/3hxlMb1

About the sports figures who have appeared: “We’ve heard from football players and a coach during the Republican convention. But not baseball or basketball. They could have had Curt Schilling speak, but he’s on the advisory board for ‘We Build the Wall.’ ” https://bit.ly/31wpV9x

YUP — Did anyone else feel this way watching Pence’s speech?: “Seeing a live crowd feels so strange as I cover this from my living room.” https://bit.ly/3hyF6om

The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser commented on former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell’s comment: “Huge fact check required: Ric Grenell claims he watched Trump ‘charm’ Angela Merkel,” Glasser tweeted. https://bit.ly/2D2yvU0

LATEST WITH THE PROTESTS

Athletes boycott following the police shooting of Jacob Blake:

Via CNN, “What began as the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their playoff game following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the team’s home state cascaded into a wave of similar protests across the American sports scene by Wednesday night.” https://cnn.it/3jdTdzI

New update — the playoffs will restart:

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that “NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs.” https://es.pn/32p37HS

What about today’s games?: “Thursday’s three playoff games will be postponed and it’s undetermined when the games will be rescheduled.”

‘INSIDE THE HECTIC HOURS AROUND THE HISTORIC NBA BOYCOTT’:

Via ESPN: https://es.pn/3jjJo3f

‘INSIDE BASEBALL’S MIXED RESPONSE TO SOCIAL JUSTICE MOVEMENT, AND WHAT’S NEXT’:

Also via ESPN: https://es.pn/3lopFkV

Tidbit — what Oracle Park looked like last night: Where the San Francisco Giants play. Photo: https://bit.ly/31xa6Q4

CHECK OUT TODAY’S FRONT PAGE OF THE NEW YORK TIMES SPORTS:

https://bit.ly/2QG97H7

REACTION FROM FORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA:

“I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values.” Obama’s full tweet: https://bet.us/32KpGY3

Kyle Rittenhouse has been arrested:

“A teenager who walked among protesters in Kenosha, Wis., carrying a military-style semi-automatic rifle was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings that left two people dead on Tuesday night.” https://nyti.ms/32sTf01

The New York Times tracked Rittenhouse’s movements that night. The Times’s Christiaan Triebert tweeted, “Visual Investigations team reviewed hours of livestreams to track 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse’s movements during and leading up to the shootings.” The timeline: https://bit.ly/34DPcRh

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

The Fed dropped a bombshell:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “The Federal Reserve on Thursday formally adopted a monetary policy strategy that calls for allowing inflation to run above the bank’s 2 percent target in a bid to maximize the job gains that come with economic expansions.” https://bit.ly/34EHHt6

What happened this morning: “In a Thursday speech, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced that the central bank would aim to keep price and wages increases at an annual average of 2 percent instead of aiming directly at that target.”

Meaning: “The Fed’s new strategy will likely mean the central bank will tolerate higher levels of inflation for longer stretches to balance out years of persistently low price and wage increases.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 5,832,581

U.S. death toll: 179,977

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Three months ago today, 1,681,793 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 98,933 had died. https://bit.ly/2XuxKL6

COVID-19 RELIEF TALKS ARE RESTARTING ON CAPITOL HILL:

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows plan to speak Thursday afternoon, sources said, restarting negotiations on a much-needed coronavirus stimulus package that have been at a standstill for the past three weeks.” https://bit.ly/3jj2syD

NOTABLE TWEETS:

In Louisiana:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2EzUdiF

This tweet has nearly 23k likes so far.

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out.

Noon: President Trump participates in a roundtable with supporters at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

1:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump receives a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters on Hurricane Laura.

1 p.m. EDT Monday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Science & American Advancement.” Featured speakers: Former National Science Foundation Director France Córdova, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.) and Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3gydHkY

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

7 a.m. EDT Friday: NBC’s Craig Melvin interviews Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on NBC’s “Today.”

