The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Presidential race tightens in key states

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump narrows Biden lead in 3 swing states | Race tightens | Portland mayor, Trump trade jabs after protest shooting | Biden gives speech in Pittsburgh | Will accuse Trump of inciting violence | White House says Trump hasn’t spoken to Blake’s family | Trump’s Tuesday Kenosha visit still on | Government funding deal likely tied to COVID-19 relief package | Meadows, Pelosi clash

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Mooove, Joe! Get out of the way. Get out of the way, Joe, get out of the way!:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “President Trump has lagged Joe Biden badly in the polls for much of 2020, but strategists in both parties predict his numbers will rise and the race will tighten as the Republican Party consolidates further behind him this fall.” https://bit.ly/2YP2qH6

The race is already tightening: Specifically in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

Why those three states matter: “Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the three traditionally Democratic states that Trump won in 2016 to stun Hillary Clinton. He is likely to need wins in at least two of those states, if not all three, to win reelection.”

The polling to back that up: https://bit.ly/2YP2qH6

HAPPENING TODAY IN PITTSBURGH:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is giving a speech in Pittsburgh where he is expected to accuse President Trump of inciting violence amid the racial justice protests. https://bit.ly/3bdaPJt

It's Monday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN CONGRESS

‘Cause baby now we got bad blood:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, “As the parties scramble for an elusive deal on another round of coronavirus relief, mistrust and bad blood between two of the principal negotiators — Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — have snarled the talks and complicated the path to a timely agreement.” https://bit.ly/2YNaTdW

An example of the bad blood: “The tensions were on full display Thursday after a 25-minute phone call between the two power brokers — the first talks between the sides in roughly three weeks — failed to break the long impasse. Meadows, Pelosi charged afterwards, displayed a ‘disregard’ for the needs of suffering Americans by rejecting more emergency funding. Pelosi, Meadows countered, offered ‘25 minutes of nothing.’ ”

COMBINING ALL OF THE FUN:

“The odds are rising that any deal on a fifth coronavirus relief package will be tied to legislation to prevent a government shutdown.” https://bit.ly/2QEA4uv

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump has not spoken to Jacob Blake’s family yet:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on “Fox & Friends” this morning that President Trump has not yet spoken to the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., despite the White House reaching out. https://bit.ly/3gLnMeo

Trump will visit Kenosha tomorrow — will he meet with the family?: No, Trump is not currently scheduled to meet with the Blake family.

In McEnany’s words: “We are efforting outreach, have not been able to connect yet. So tomorrow the plan is so far to go and to meet with law enforcement and to look at the damage from the riots, but we are holding his family close to our hearts.”

Jab, jab, jab, sucker punch:

“President Trump and Portland, Ore., Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) on Sunday traded jabs over who was responsible for the rise in violence in the city between Black Lives Matter protesters and counterprotesters that led to a fatal shooting Saturday night.” https://bit.ly/3jyLuwv

First, Wheeler blamed Trump in a press conference: “Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It’s you who have created the hate and the division. It’s you who have not found a way to say the names of Black people killed by police officers even as people in law enforcement have, and it’s you who claimed that white supremacists are good people.

Trump almost immediately tweeted: “Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor…” Read Trump’s full tweets: https://bit.ly/2YPZtWA

Wheeler shot back: “It’s classic Trump. Mr. President, how can you think a comment like that, if you’re watching this, is in any way helpful? … It’s an aggressive stance. It’s not collaborative. I certainly reached out, I believe in a collaborative manner, by saying earlier that you need to do your part and I need to do my part and then we both need to be held accountable.” https://bit.ly/3jyLuwv

WHAT HAPPENED ON SATURDAY NIGHT:

“Portland, Ore., has had nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On Saturday night, a caravan of supporters of President Trump traveled through the city, clashing with counterprotesters. A man was shot and killed during the unrest.” Everything we know about the incident, via The New York Times’s Bryan Pietsch: https://nyti.ms/32Jc52O

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,002,615

U.S. death toll: 183,203

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: A month ago today, 4,496,737 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 152,074 had died. https://bit.ly/2YPN850

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Oh no. Kennedy added an ‘H’ to Worcester the day before the primary:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2YS4QEV

The full story: https://bit.ly/2EH9miz

Lol:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/34Q0QZq

