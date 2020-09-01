The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump travels to Kenosha

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump visits Kenosha | Local leaders ask Trump not to | Wisconsin becomes race epicenter | Senate GOP ‘goal’ to vote on COVID-19 relief bill next week | Pence campaigns in Pa. | Mnuchin testifies on COVID-19 | White House tours resume | Artist reimagines Disney princess dresses

HAPPENING TODAY

Attending without an invitation:

Via The Washington Post’s Robert Klemko, Mark Berman and Tim Craig, “Jacob Blake‘s family planned a Sunday barbecue on the block where the 29-year-old was shot in the back seven times by a police officer, with plans for licensed therapists to provide services to community members.” https://wapo.st/2ECoG01

“But when the White House announced that President Trump would come to this lakeside city Tuesday, Blake’s family moved their event to coincide with Trump’s visit.”

Happening today: “Trump will bring his campaign message of law and order to Kenosha on Tuesday, meeting with members of law enforcement and touring businesses damaged during riots.”

What to expect: “But when Trump arrives in this pivotal battleground state, he will probably find a chilly reception from state and local leaders, who reiterated on Monday that they wish he would have just stayed away.”

Wisconsin might as well be a debate stage:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, “When President Trump arrives in Wisconsin on Tuesday, he’ll be going to a state he won four years ago but where he is the underdog in 2020 against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.” https://bit.ly/2YTqoAZ

The polling: “Biden has held a polling lead in Wisconsin over Trump throughout the spring and summer. The RealClearPolitics average of polls in Wisconsin finds Biden with 48 percent compared to 44.5 percent for Trump. It’s a narrow lead for the former vice president, however, and political observers in the Badger state say Trump could easily pull off a win.”

How Wisconsin has become the epicenter of the race: “Wisconsin has taken center stage in the presidential race as Trump seeks to win election on a fierce law-and-order message that argues cities run by Democratic politicians are out of control. He’s seized on disturbances in Portland, Ore., and Kenosha, Wis., the sight of clashes in the days following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, by a white police officer. Blake was shot seven times in the back.”

What to expect in Wisconsin: https://bit.ly/2YTqoAZ

Trump defended Kyle Rittenhouse:

President Trump defended the teenager who is accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, describing the act as self-defense. https://bit.ly/2YTDf6a

Trump told reporters yesterday at the White House: “We’re looking at all of it. That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw … And it was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed, but it’s under investigation.”

HOW TRUMP’S WARNINGS ON LAWLESSNESS IS DIVIDING SENATE REPUBLICANS:

It’s Tuesday — and it’s September! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Progressives are eyeing Massachusetts tonight:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester, “Progressives are hoping for a big night in Massachusetts as voters head to the polls in the state’s Democratic primaries on Tuesday.” https://bit.ly/3jAde3A

How so: “Groups like the Sunrise Movement and Our Revolution Massachusetts have gone all-in for progressive insurgent and Holyoke, Mass., Mayor Alex Morse (D), who is taking on House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.).”

The other race: “Progressives are also coalescing around incumbent Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who is facing a high-profile primary challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.).”

Bringing in the big guns: “Major left-wing figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have waded into the race. The first-term lawmaker recently participated in an ad for Markey, with whom she co-wrote the Green New Deal. And her group Courage to Change has endorsed Morse, who has compared his race to Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise primary win against former Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) in 2018.”

IN CONGRESS

Setting expectations on COVID-19 relief:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republican leaders hope to vote next week on what they are calling a ‘focused’ and ‘targeted’ coronavirus relief bill, setting up what they hope will be a tough political vote for Democrats shortly before November’s elections.” https://bit.ly/3hMPlp2

Keep in mind about the political strategy: “Any pared-down coronavirus relief bill would need 60 votes to pass the Senate, and Democrats are expected to block it, which could give Senate GOP candidates something to talk about on the campaign trail.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,036,569

U.S. death toll: 183,689

For context: Two months ago today, 2,636,856 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 127,427 had died. https://bit.ly/3lDcQ6e

IN OTHER NEWS

Just announced — White House public tours are (sorta) back!:

Via The Washington Post’s David Nakamura, “First lady’s office announces WH public tours will resume on Sept. 12 at 18% capacity, limited to two days a week (Fri, Sat). All guests 2 and older are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Yet many WH staff and the Potus do not regularly wear masks.” https://bit.ly/2YTM5ka

Tidbit about the college basketball season:

Via CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein, “Sources: The Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. has emerged as a candidate to host a preseason bubble during the upcoming college basketball season. A location to watch during the ‘Golden Window’.” https://bit.ly/34UGw9g

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Kenosha, Wis., today and Vice President Pence is in Pennsylvania for the afternoon.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Trump left for Kenosha.

1:40 p.m. EDT: President Trump surveys property affected by the protests in Kenosha.

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump tours the emergency operations center in Kenosha.

2:55 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for Avoca, Pa.

4:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence speaks at a “Workers for Trump” event in Exeter, Pa.

6:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

7:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence arrives in Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2Gf4PUV

2:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a roundtable on Wisconsin community safety. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3lBQJx6

