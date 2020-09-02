The Hill’s 12:30 Report: First Kennedy to lose a Massachusetts election

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Kennedy concedes to Markey | First Kennedy to lose Mass. election | New study: Cheap, widely available steroids helpful for COVID-19 patients | Sen. Ernst is ‘so skeptical’ about coronavirus death count | Wendy’s free nuggets in September | Carole Baskin on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

TALK OF THE MORNING

Ed Marks the Kennedy:

Incumbent Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) in the Massachusetts Senate primary.

What to know about Markey’s campaign: “The 74-year-old Markey campaigned heavily on his progressive record, particularly regarding environmental issues, citing his co-authorship of the Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who endorsed him over Kennedy. The senator’s campaign slogan read, ‘It’s not your age — it’s the age of your ideas that’s important.’” https://bit.ly/2YXUxim

Why Kennedy’s loss is noteworthy: “It marks a stunning change in fortune for Kennedy, who has been seen as a likely future presidential contender and garnered national attention in 2018 when he delivered the rebuttal to President Trump’s State of the Union address … Additionally, his last name made him a popular commodity in Massachusetts.” https://bit.ly/2YZZEPb

MORE ON HOW ED MARKEY TOOK DOWN A KENNEDY:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester: https://bit.ly/2YZZEPb

THIS CAN’T BE A FUN STAT FOR THE FAMILY:

Rep. Joe Kennedy became the first Kennedy to lose an election in Massachusetts: https://bit.ly/3lHwnTd

FROM THEIR SPEECHES LAST NIGHT:

Markey told his supporters: “Tonight is more than just a celebration of a movement. It is a real reaffirmation of the need to have a movement, a progressive movement of young people demanding radical change, demanding justice.” Watch Markey’s full victory speech: https://cs.pn/2EPa3Xa

Kennedy told his supporters: “No matter the results tonight, I would do this again with all of you in a heartbeat. We may have lost the final vote tonight, but we have built a coalition that will endure.” Watch Kennedy’s full concession speech: https://cs.pn/32SNw3N

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

TIDBIT — JOE KENNEDY IS NOT THE ONLY KENNEDY RUNNING FOR OFFICE:

“Amy Kennedy, wife of Patrick Kennedy, is running against Jeff Van Drew, in NJ-02.” (Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester) https://bit.ly/34XgOAY

ALSO IN MASSACHUSETTS — PROGRESSIVES FAILED TO UNSEAT REP. RICHARD NEAL:

“Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, fended off a primary challenge from Holyoke, Mass., Mayor Alex Morse on Tuesday in a blow to progressives who had hoped to unseat the longtime incumbent.” https://bit.ly/3lIyAOo

NEWS THIS MORNING

Breaking — the referees, I mean ‘debate moderators,’ have been set!:

Via The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, the Commission on Presidential Debates has chosen the moderators for each of the fall presidential debates. https://nyti.ms/3bjTbDK

The first presidential debate, on Sept. 29: “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace

The vice presidential debate, on Oct. 7: USA Today’s Susan Page

The second presidential debate, on Oct. 15: C-SPAN’s Steve Scully

The third presidential debate, on Oct. 22: NBC’s Kristen Welker

Just announced — Joe Biden set a record for his fundraising:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) pulled in a combined $364.5 million in August, more than doubling their fundraising from July and signaling a massive fundraising boon for Democrats in the days surrounding their national convention.” https://bit.ly/3bjkQVe

For context: “The staggering total marks the best monthly fundraising sum for Biden and the Democrats to date, and the best month of online fundraising in U.S. political history. Of the $364.5 million raised, $205 million came from online, small-dollar contributions, Biden’s campaign said.”

ALSO ANNOUNCED — JOE BIDEN WILL VISIT KENOSHA TOMORROW:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Kenosha, Wis. tomorrow amid the unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. https://bit.ly/2ESLpod

Timing: President Trump visited Kenosha yesterday.

New study — steroids are helpful for sick patients:

“A new analysis from the World Health Organization (WHO) finds that cheap, widely available steroid drugs help reduce deaths among severely ill coronavirus patients, shedding more light on the path to treating the virus.” https://bit.ly/3lKZJQs

Read the analysis, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association: https://bit.ly/3jDCzcZ

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,078,513

U.S. death toll: 184,747

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Two months ago today, 2,686,928 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 128,064 had died. https://bit.ly/3lFcdsV

Btw, Sen. Joni Ernst is skeptical about the COVID-19 death count:

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said on Monday that she is “so skeptical” about the coronavirus death count. https://bit.ly/2QKnLgk

She told the crowd at an event: “These health-care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they’re doing?”

Op-ed — physical distancing vs. social distancing: https://bit.ly/3jBYL7o

HOW NEW YORK CITY’S SCHOOLS PLAN FELL SHORT:

Via Politico’s Madina Toure and Nick Niedzwiadek: https://politi.co/3gTiRZ8

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Election Day could be a mess — here’s a doomsday scenario:

Via The New York Times’s Trip Gabriel, “What if early results in swing states on Nov. 3 show President Trump ahead, and he declares victory before heavily Democratic mail-in votes, which he has falsely linked with fraud, are fully counted?” The full story: https://nyti.ms/3jFgjzG

NEW POLL — TRUMP’S PATH TO REELECTION IS TOUGH:

“One of the first major national polls released after the Republican National Convention shows former Vice President Joe Biden with an almost double-digit lead over President Trump.”

The numbers: “The survey, conducted by veteran pollster Ann Selzer for Grinnell College, finds Biden leading 49 percent to 41 percent, on the strength of a huge advantage among female voters, suburbanites and Americans with a college degree.” More from the poll: https://bit.ly/3lLcZEG

JOE BIDEN ADJUSTS STRATEGY IN MIDWEST BATTLEGROUNDS:

Via The Washington Post’s Matt Viser: https://wapo.st/3jEN67T

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out.

President Trump is in North Carolina this afternoon and Vice President Pence is in Washington, D.C.

11:45 a.m. EDT: President Trump left for Wilmington, N.C. He tweeted this morning: “Will soon be heading to Wilmington, North Carolina, and then will be going to Battleship North Carolina. Look forward to seeing all of my friends!” https://bit.ly/2QOBv9W

3:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

4:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:15 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks on schools reopening amid the pandemic. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2Z0Y281

2 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks on “designating Wilmington, NC as the first American World War II Heritage City.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/2YZqnLR

