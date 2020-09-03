The Hill’s 12:30 Report: White House clarifies Trump’s voting twice comments

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump encourages N.C. voters to vote twice, test the mail-in system | White House clarifies: Voters shouldn’t ‘do anything unlawful’ | Biden visits Kenosha | Meets with Jacob Blake’s family | Nearly 100 former GOP officials endorse Biden | Trump makes play in Minnesota | Trump’s eviction ban faces legal challenges | George Floyd’s family visits Ben’s Chili Bowl

GETTING TRACTION

*Cue singing voice* Don’t commit felonies, clap, clap, clap, clap, clap:

Via The Washington Post’ Colby Itkowitz, President Trump urged voters yesterday to first vote by mail and then to vote again in-person on Election Day. https://wapo.st/3jMHZ5H

In Trump’s words: “Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote.”

How this came up: “The president, who has claimed the 2020 election will be rife with fraud and rigged against him because of greater mail-in voting during the pandemic, was asked Wednesday by a television reporter in North Carolina whether he had confidence in the system.”

Trump made similar comments again: “So send it in early and then go and vote. You can’t let them take your vote away; these people are playing dirty politics. So if you have an absentee ballot . . . you send it in, but I’d check it, follow it and go vote.”

Keep in mind: “Intentionally voting twice is illegal, and in many states, including North Carolina, it is a felony.”

LATE THIS MORNING — AHA! THE WHITE HOUSE CLARIFIES:

In an interview with Fox News, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that President Trump did not mean voters should “do anything unlawful.” https://bit.ly/353rBK0

In McEnany’s words: “The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful. What he said very clearly there is make sure your vote is tabulated and if it is not, then vote.”

It's Thursday. And as Twitter reminded me this morning, "it was the third of September." I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

HAPPENING TODAY

Both campaigns are doing it:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are visiting Kenosha, Wis., today after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. https://cbsn.ws/31W4BdM

Timing: President Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday, even after local officials asked him not to.

Keep in mind about Wisconsin: “The trip marks the presidential hopeful’s first to Wisconsin, a crucial battleground state, this year, as the coronavirus pandemic brought campaign travel to a halt.”

WILL THE BIDENS MEET WITH JACOB BLAKE’S FAMILY?:

Yes. https://bit.ly/32R3eMR

WATCH THE BIDENS BOARD THE PLANE TO WISCONSIN THIS MORNING:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3506Qi3

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

On the other side, checking out if the grass is greener:

Via Reuters’s Tim Reid, A group of nearly 100 former Republicans lawmakers and officials are endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in an effort to defeat President Trump in November. https://reut.rs/3bzRUJ3

The new group: ‘Republicans and Independents for Biden’

Who is leading the effort: Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R)

Trump is making it rain in Minnesota:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley, “Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is favored to carry Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes but President Trump’s campaign is mounting a serious challenge, plowing resources into a state that hasn’t gone for the GOP presidential nominee since 1972, the longest such streak in the nation.” https://bit.ly/2Do7YRc

How so: Trump campaign released a new ad as “part of $14 million in television reservations the Trump campaign has in Minnesota. Republicans are knocking on doors in the state and flooding mailboxes with literature. Vice President Pence visited last week to tout the support of rural mayors in the Iron Range, where mining and forestry are top occupations.”

Compared to 2016: “The flood of resources pouring into Minnesota ahead of the start of early voting on Sept. 18 is in stark contrast to last election, when neither campaign spent any money on the airwaves. Hillary Clinton narrowly edged Trump by 1.5 points there in 2016.”

INTERESTING READ

What’s going on with the evictions ban?:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “The Trump administration’s new eviction ban faces a slew of legal and political challenges that could undercut an ambitious and unorthodox attempt to save tens of millions Americans from homelessness.” https://bit.ly/2EKABsL

What to know about the ban: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued an order banning landlords from evicting tenants that can no longer afford to pay rent due to a pandemic-related expense or hardship through the end of 2020. That order, along with previously issued federal protections, could ensure all of the nation’s 40 million rental households keep their residences during the pandemic.”

The potential problem: “The eviction ban is a groundbreaking test of the CDC’s power that experts say will undoubtedly prompt several legal challenges. And advocates for both tenants and the real estate industry fear that the expiration of the protections at the end of the year could create a dangerous housing crisis at the start of 2021.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/2EKABsL

NEW STUDY — THE PANDEMIC COULD HOLD THE ECONOMY BACK FOR DECADES:

https://bit.ly/3h2vpxu

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,117,725

U.S. death toll: 185,782

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Three months ago today, 1,834,243 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 106,274 had died. https://bit.ly/2UvlPus

This a.m. — Trump lays into Andrew Cuomo:

President Trump criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for his handling of nursing homes in the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/3hWXyXI

Trump tweeted: “Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York has the worst record on death and China Virus. 11,000 people alone died in Nursing Homes because of his incompetence!” https://bit.ly/2F16c98

What sparked this reaction from Trump: Cuomo tweeted yesterday, “President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one. He let COVID ambush New York. He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover. He is not a king. He cannot ‘defund’ NYC. It’s an illegal stunt.” https://bit.ly/2QSWsAE

MEANWHILE IN THE 2020 RACE — BIDEN IS TRYING TO MAKE TRUMP PLAY DEFENSE ON THE CORONAVIRUS:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes: https://bit.ly/31SaVTw

NOTABLE TWEETS:

The replies to this tweet are pretty entertaining:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2F3swyQ

This should be a very good debate:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Z0MQYM

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C., but is heading to Pennsylvania this evening. Vice President Pence is in North Carolina.

9:25 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Raleigh, N.C.

11:15 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence toured Gateway Women’s Care in Raleigh.

11:25 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence met with mothers and anti-abortion leaders.

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Trump received an intelligence briefing.

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump has lunch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

2:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence receives “the Southern States Police Benevolent Association’s endorsement for Trump-Pence 2020.”

4:55 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence arrives in Washington, D.C.

5:25 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Latrobe, Pa.

10 p.m. EDT: President Trump returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence participates in a Susan B. Anthony List fireside chat at the Christ Baptist Church in Raleigh. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2QRb3fQ

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Z4dnEO

6 p.m. EDT: “The Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics hosts a virtual discussion with political reporters on the campaign strategies of the 2020 presidential election.” Livestream: https://cs.pn/3lNCkOo

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks from Latrobe, Pa. Livestream: https://cs.pn/34WhUwO

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Tidbit — and the best chili around:

Via Washingtonian’s Rosa Cartagena, “After coming to DC for the March on Washington 2020, George Floyd’s family visited Ben’s Chili Bowl on Tuesday and took a photo at the historic restaurant with owner Virginia Ali.” https://bit.ly/3gVpFpc

What they ate: “Ali says that Floyd’s brothers, Philonise and Terrence Floyd, heard they needed to go to Ben’s before leaving town, so they stopped by on the way to the airport. They ate half-smokes and had some cake, too.”

