The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Washington reacts to scathing Trump military story

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Atlantic publishes scathing report on Trump disparaging military members | Alleges Trump called fallen Americans in war ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ | Trump reacts: ‘What animal would say such a thing?’ | U.S. adds 1.4M jobs in August | Live-action Mulan released on Disney+ | Mnuchin, Pelosi reach informal government funding deal | Taco Bell discontinues Mexican Pizza

TALK OF THE MORNING

To say this story ruffled some feathers would be an understatement:

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg published a scathing story yesterday evening about President Trump repeatedly disrespected members of the military.

The full story: It’s worth reading because you will definitely be hearing about this for a while: https://bit.ly/353GvQb

A FEW OF THE BOMBSHELLS FROM THE STORY:

In France: “In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.’ In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as ‘suckers’ for getting killed.”

On McCain’s funeral: “When McCain died, in August 2018, Trump told his senior staff, according to three sources with direct knowledge of this event, ‘We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,’ and he became furious, according to witnesses, when he saw flags lowered to half-staff. ‘What the f*** are we doing that for? Guy was a f***ing loser,’ the president told aides.”

When Trump visited John Kelly’s sons grave: “Trump was meant, on this visit, to join John Kelly in paying respects at his son’s grave, and to comfort the families of other fallen service members. But according to sources with knowledge of this visit, Trump, while standing by Robert Kelly’s grave, turned directly to his father and said, ‘I don’t get it. What was in it for them?’ ”

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Z1VhTV

REACTIONS:

President Trump said last night after returning from a campaign rally in Pennsylvania: “What animal would say such a thing? And especially since I’ve done more, I think more than almost anybody, to help our military to get the budgets, to get the pay raises for our military. So I just think it’s a horrible thing that they are allowed to write that. We can refute it. We have other people that will refute it.” Trump’s full comments: https://nbcnews.to/32Wt4Pr He then followed up with several tweets: https://bit.ly/2Z7GDub

From CNN’s Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr: “This article has been published for several hours. Complete silence from the four star generals and admirals. No words of support for the commander in chief. Or any other words for wounded and families of fallen who have read this.” https://bit.ly/3lSkQkb

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows posted several tweets in support of Trump: Here’s an excerpt: “I’ve seen firsthand the level of respect and admiration [President Trump] has for those who have stepped up to serve our country. The anonymous allegations … are offensive, false, and utterly devoid of merit.” Read Meadows’s full response: https://bit.ly/2EYYw7B

From The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman — this tweet has been everywhere: “If only John Kelly could say on the record what happened.” https://bit.ly/2Z6jbxk

From Vice President Pence: Pence called the article an “anonymous smear job.”

Happy Friday! It's almost the holiday weekend!

NEWS THIS MORNING

Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, the U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, sliding the unemployment rate down from 10.2 percent to 8.4 percent. https://bit.ly/3lP3Zyp

I.e.: This is the first time the unemployment rate has dipped below 10 percent since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

For context: “August marks the fourth consecutive month of job gains and declining unemployment since the U.S. economy bottomed out in April. More than 20 million Americans lost their jobs that month, pushing the unemployment rate to a post-Great Depression high of 14.7 percent.”

I’ll make a Disney+ subscriber out of you!!:

Disney is releasing the new live-action Mulan movie today on Disney+.

How it works: Disney+ subscribers will have to pay an additional $30 fee to watch the film. https://cnet.co/2Z8B9zn

Why this is a big deal: “It’s an unprecedented move, unfathomable just six months ago, a major defection from the rigid rules that usually keep new movies in cinemas exclusively for 75 days or more.”

IN CONGRESS

You want a CR? No way, I want a CR! Well, then let’s do a CR!:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong, “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have informally agreed to pursue a clean, short-term stopgap measure to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month, sources in both parties confirmed Thursday.” https://bit.ly/3gZNZGv

What this means: “The continuing resolution (CR) needed to keep the government open past Sept. 30 would be free of controversial policy riders that have bogged down previous funding bills, significantly lowering the odds of a shutdown leading up to the crucial Nov. 3 elections.”

What that means for a coronavirus relief package: It means the negotiations for the coronavirus relief package will not be coupled with the government funding talks.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,153,735

U.S. death toll: 186,834

Breakdown of numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Three months ago today, 1,854,476 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 107,235 had died. https://bit.ly/37jy16C

If you squint your eyes, this ~almost~ feels like a normal campaign year video:

The ballots!:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

10:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence led a video teleconference with higher education leaders to discuss COVID-19.

11 a.m. EDT: President Trump met with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in the Oval Office.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:15 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks from Wilmington, Del., on the August jobs report. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3gZI8km

