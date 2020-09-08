The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump floats $100M+ in personal spending for reelection bid

Presented by Facebook

And I’ll make that check out to … me!:

Via Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, Mario Parker and Bill Allison, President Trump is considering spending up to $100 million of his own wealth to fund his reelection bid. https://bloom.bg/2R5LuI2

For context: “Though Trump personally contributed $66 million to his 2016 campaign, it would be unprecedented for an incumbent president to put his own money toward winning a second term.”

SOME PERSPECTIVE FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES’S MAGGIE HABERMAN:

“The president, who hated writing checks to his own campaign and did so reluctantly in 2016, is supposedly considering a huge investment of $100 million of his own money for the final 8 weeks … The chance this is likely to happen is quite slim. But the chance the president is saying it in hopes it loosens wallets of donors who have been holding back is high.” https://bit.ly/3haG8G2

IN CONGRESS

Potentially happening this week:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that he will force a vote on a GOP coronavirus relief package after weeks of closed-door talks between Republican senators and the White House.” https://bit.ly/3bDWfe1

McConnell said in a statement: “Today, the Senate Republican majority is introducing a new targeted proposal, focused on some of the very most urgent healthcare, education, and economic issues. … I will be moving immediately today to set up a floor vote as soon as this week.”

What to expect in the bill: “The Republican bill is expected to include a federal unemployment benefit, another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, and more money for coronavirus testing and schools, as well as liability protections from lawsuits related to the virus.”

This morning — diving a little deeper into Louis DeJoy:

House Democrats are investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after allegations that he pressured his employees to make campaign contributions that he later reimbursed. https://bit.ly/3i9QFTj

Read The Washington Post report with the allegations: https://wapo.st/35cWlIk

REACTION FROM THE WHITE HOUSE:

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said DeJoy will cooperate with the investigation. https://bit.ly/2FdtVTQ

In Meadows’s words: “Never underestimate Congress’s ability to ratchet up an investigation 60 days out from a presidential election … The political rhetoric gets heated and accusations get thrown away, and then many times right after the presidential election, voilà, they go away.” Meadows said: He believes DeJoy will “cooperate completely.”

SMH, already arguing over the wish list:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Democrats emboldened by their electoral prospects are quietly haggling over what the agenda for next year should be if they gain control of Congress and the White House in 2021.” https://bit.ly/2GHvaeD

Priority No. 1 — coronavirus: “The top priority of Democrats is to pour federal resources into combating the coronavirus and the economic devastation it has caused, lawmakers say.”

Also under discussion: “Private discussions are also taking place over whether to eliminate or reform the legislative filibuster, which sets up a 60-vote threshold to pass most major legislation through the Senate.”

Where the disagreements are: “Beyond that, there’s little agreement over whether to move next to immigration reform, gun control, legislation to address climate change or health care reform. Other Democratic priorities on the table include tax reform, housing reform, voting rights legislation and campaign finance reform.”

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump slams the Pittsburgh Black Lives Matter protesters:

After a video of a group of Black Lives Matter protesters confronting diners in Pittsburgh went viral, President Trump slammed the group. https://bit.ly/3jPRiBQ

He tweeted: “BLM Protesters horribly harass elderly Pittsburgh diners, scaring them with loud taunts while taking their food right off their plate. These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say. Disgraceful. Never seen anything like it. Thugs!” Read Trump’s second tweet on the incident: https://bit.ly/3jYNTRi

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,304,402

U.S. death toll: 189,236

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

A rare joint pledge from pharmaceutical companies:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “Nine pharmaceutical companies on Tuesday issued a rare joint pledge seeking to reassure the public about the safety and efficacy of their potential vaccines for coronavirus.” https://bit.ly/3m3HmGz

The companies included in the joint pledge: Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, who are all working on coronavirus vaccines

The gist of the pledge: “The joint pledge states that the companies will not seek Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their vaccines until a rigorous phase 3 clinical trial shows that it is safe and that it works.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Oh, come on! Once was bad enough:

ON TAP:

The Senate meets this afternoon. The House is out. President Trump is in Florida and North Carolina today. Vice President Pence is in Washington, D.C.

11:20 a.m. EDT: President Trump left for Jupiter, Fla.

3 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate returns!

4:05 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Winston-Salem, N.C.

5:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate holds a cloture vote on a nomination. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/3bBpBtq

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivered marks in Winston-Salem, N.C.

10:10 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

3 p.m. EDT: President Trump gives remarks in Jupiter, Fla., on the environment. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2GzO07i

9 p.m. EDT: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow interviews President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

