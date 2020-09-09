The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Trump, Biden duel in final stretch | Vaccine trial on pause after recipient’s ‘potentially unexplained illness’ | Biden visits Michigan | Trump campaign has 18 events in 11 states planned in the next week

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Presented by Facebook

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Insert Rocky Balboa theme song — we are in the final stretch!:

–> https://bit.ly/3bIC0Mn 😉

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Jonathan Easley, “With less than two months until the 2020 election, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are dueling it out on the campaign trail, with each candidate targeting multiple battleground states this week even as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus from travel and in-person events persist.” https://bit.ly/2FnLcK8

Happening today: Biden is campaigning in Michigan, “a state Trump carried by fewer than 10,000 votes in 2016.” Here’s a video Biden tweeted about Michigan this morning: https://bit.ly/2ZlHKXf

Meanwhile in the Trump campaign: “The Trump campaign … has planned 18 appearances in 11 states over the next six days for the president, Vice President Pence and members of the Trump family. The president is pressing forward with an aggressive travel schedule for official and campaign appearances after visiting Florida and North Carolina on Tuesday.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/2FnLcK8

HOW SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CALIF.) IS MOVING FRONT AND CENTER IN THE CAMPAIGN:

https://bit.ly/2Fp2GWb

New poll — this is welcomed news for the Biden campaign: Biden is topping President Trump in six swing states, according to a new CNBC survey. https://bit.ly/3ienVsh

Which states: North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Keep in mind though: “The race is closer in some states, giving Trump hope that late-breaking undecided voters could tip the Electoral College in his favor, as they did in 2016.”

More from the poll: https://cnb.cx/3bES2qq

BUT DEMOCRATS ARE WORRIED THAT 2020 WILL BE A REPEAT OF 2016:

Interesting read from The Hill’s Reid Wilson: https://bit.ly/32dq2az

It’s Wednesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook supports updated internet regulations We support updated regulations to set clear rules and hold companies, including Facebook, accountable for: — Combating foreign election interference — Protecting people’s privacy — Enabling safe and easy data portability between platforms Read our call for updated internet regulation

NEWS THIS MORNING

The U.S. is pulling back in Iraq:

The United States is withdrawing roughly 2,000 troops from Iraq this month, bringing the troop total to around 3,000. https://bit.ly/32dfubi

IN CONGRESS

Mitch McConnell is channeling his inner ‘High School Musical’ rn

Together, together, together everyone

Together, together, come on lets have some fun:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Friction among Senate Republicans on the next round of coronavirus relief legislation and a suddenly shaky stock market has eroded President Trump’s leverage in the ongoing standoff with Democrats.” https://bit.ly/2GNTpIh

As of yesterday: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was still searching Tuesday afternoon for 51 Republican votes for a half-trillion-dollar economic relief package that he hopes will put pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to soften their demands.”

Meanwhile in the stock market: “The stock markets in the past week have suffered their worst one-day drops since the coronavirus first froze the U.S. economy in March. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 dropped 632 points and 95 points, respectively — more than 2 percent each — while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 465 points, or 4.11 percent.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

A vaccine trial is on pause:

Via Stat News’s Rebecca Robins, Adam Feuerstein and Helen Branswell, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have paused its coronavirus vaccine trial after a shot recipient got a “potentially unexplained illness.”

What we know: https://bit.ly/35jtdiC

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,330,316

U.S. death toll: 189,733

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y



A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK It’s time for updated regulations to improve privacy standards We support updated internet regulations to improve privacy standards. We continue to build privacy into our products and give people the tools to help manage their privacy like Privacy Checkup and Off-Facebook Activity. But there’s more to do. Read our call for updated internet regulation

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is a whole mood:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2R9NKxT

Imagine seeing this photo a year ago:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/33drTLv

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C. and Vice President Pence is in Pittsburgh this afternoon.

9:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for Pittsburgh.

11:15 a.m. EDT: Three roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2Ra06X2

Noon: President Trump is receiving an intelligence briefing.

Noon: Vice President Pence participates in a conversation at Cornerstone Ministries Church in Murrysville, Pa.

2:15 p.m. EDT: Three roll call votes in the Senate.

3 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence campaigns in Freedom, Pa.

6:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence arrives in Washington, D.C.

Thursday: The Hill Virtually Live is hosting, “The Future of Education Summit.” Featured speakers: Rep. Donna E. Shalala (D-Fla.), Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) and Salman Khan of Khan Academy. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/35a9sdv

1 p.m. EDT on September 15: Apple is holding a product announcement event. Hm, the event is titled, “Time Flies” — that sounds like a watch to me. What to expect: https://bit.ly/32e4tXq

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: “National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams testified on vaccines before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.” Livestream from C-SPAN: https://cs.pn/32aZeHS

10:30 a.m. EDT: Attorney General William Barr held a news conference. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3bFSgO9

Noon: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is holding a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2R7bwuj

12:45 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence participates in a “Susan B. Anthony List fireside chat” in Murrysville. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3iiVklO

1:15 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Warren, Mich. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3bOju5m

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Wiener Schnitzel Day.

Ever want to win the golden ticket??:

“The founder of Jelly Belly is hosting a series of cash prize treasure hunts around the country before his retirement. Anyone that participates will then be eligible to search for the ultimate treasure, which is a key to one of his candy factories.” Details: https://bit.ly/35j2G50

And to make you smile, here’s a dog hugging its favorite toy: https://bit.ly/3ifHAIq