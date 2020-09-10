The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Woodward book rattles Trump

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump slams Woodward book, asks why didn’t he immediately report COVID-19 quotes | Acknowledges downplaying COVID-19 | Woodward revelations deepen Trump’s worries | Trump unveils list of potential Supreme Court nominees | Jobless claims steady | 2024 hopefuls emerge in coronavirus relief negotiations | Capitol Lounge closes

TALK OF THE MORNING

Mr. Trump would like to have a word with Bob:

President Trump slammed Watergate journalist Bob Woodward for not reporting his quotes about the president sooner talking about coronavirus. https://bit.ly/3k13S1d

The Woodward quote Trump is referring to: Trump said in early February about COVID-19: “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.” Trump also added: “This is deadly stuff.” https://bit.ly/2GO17C5

Trump tweeted this morning: “Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!” https://bit.ly/2Zp4rd4

BOB WOODWARD REACTED TO TRUMP’S CRITICISM:

“He tells me this, and I’m thinking, ‘Wow, that’s interesting, but is it true?’ Trump says things that don’t check out, right?” Woodward said in an interview with The Associated Press’s Hillel Italie. “If I had done the story at that time about what he knew in February, that’s not telling us anything we didn’t know,” Woodward said. https://bit.ly/2GGZKoA

Woodward said his priority was publishing the book before the November election: “That was the demarcation line for me. Had I decided that my book was coming out on Christmas, the end of this year, that would have been unthinkable.”

ALSO FROM WOODWARD’S BOOK:

Trump admitted to downplaying the coronavirus: “I wanted to, I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump told Woodward. https://bit.ly/3m2o44u

HOW THE REVELATIONS IN BOB WOODWARD’S BOOK DEEPENS TRUMP’S WORRIES:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Trump’s response to the coronavirus is back in the center of the news agenda — and that spells bad news for a commander-in-chief trailing in his bid to win a second term.” https://bit.ly/33fc1Z8

Case in point: “The president’s handling of COVID-19 has drawn broad disapproval from the American public, according to polls.”

It’s Thursday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook supports updated internet regulations We support updated regulations to set clear rules and hold companies, including Facebook, accountable for: — Combating foreign election interference — Protecting people’s privacy — Enabling safe and easy data portability between platforms Read our call for updated internet regulation

NEWS THIS MORNING

Didn’t budge:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “In the week ending Sept. 5, the number of seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 884,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level of applications.” https://bit.ly/3bKbRN1

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Just announced — the Biden campaign is pulling campaign ads for Sept. 11:

Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is pulling its television ads tomorrow to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. https://bit.ly/2Fkhi9E

You like what you see? You wanna see more of it?:

Via The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim and Ann E. Marimow, President Trump released a list of 20 possible Supreme Court nominees, “reprising a tactic Trump used in 2016 to reassure conservatives, was an attempt to reintroduce the politics of the Supreme Court into the campaign.”

Tidbit on crafting the list: “Several of Justice Thomas’s former Supreme Court clerks — including Kate Comerford Todd, a deputy White House counsel who herself was included among the 20 — were directly involved in crafting the list, according to a person briefed on the process.”

The list of potential picks: https://wapo.st/2RqvWip

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Exclusive — hey, Congress:

A group of more than 100 national and state organizations signed a letter urging Congressional leadership to negotiate a coronavirus relief package. https://bit.ly/32hFQZS

A few of the groups who signed the letter: Amnesty International USA, Sierra Club, Human Rights Campaign, Council on American-Islamic relations (CAIR) and Citizen Action of New York.

Excerpt of the letter: “The pandemic has exposed long-standing inequities and vulnerabilities in our country. Millions face financial ruin, homelessness, and hunger if our government does not intervene immediately. We expect our elected leaders to rise to this moment and negotiate a package that meets the needs of people and families impacted by this unprecedented pandemic.”

Hmm. I wonder, what do these Senate Republicans have in common? What could it be…?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, in the weeks of internal negotiations over the coronavirus relief package, a few Republicans emerged as vocal players. https://bit.ly/33eWcSj

Who: Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Rand Paul (Ky.), Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.)

What they have in common: They’re most likely to *cough* run for president *cough* in 2024.

How this is playing out: https://bit.ly/33eWcSj

WHERE THE CORONAVIRUS DEAL STANDS — IT’S NOT LOOKING GOOD:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Lawmakers are growing increasingly pessimistic about the chances of passing another coronavirus relief package, warning they don’t believe there will be a deal in the final weeks before the election.” https://bit.ly/3mbgc0P

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,365,595

U.S. death toll: 190,909

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/32ecwTQ

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK It’s time for updated regulations to promote data portability We support updated internet regulations to ensure data is safe, portable, and used responsibly. It’s why we joined the Data Transfer Project to build a framework that enables people to move data securely between platforms. But there’s more to do. Read our call for updated internet regulation

NOTABLE TWEETS:

These images are startling:

Full-size photos: https://bit.ly/2Zq0C7F

Nooo!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2ZppD2Q

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C., today and is heading to Michigan for a campaign speech. Vice President Pence is in Lexington, Va., this afternoon.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Four roll call votes in the Senate. Details: https://bit.ly/2GGKg3W

11:35 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for Lexington, Va.

3:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

5 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Freeland, Mich.

6:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

10:05 p.m. EDT: President Trump returns to the White House.

Tuesday: The Hill is hosting an event, “Understanding the Venture Economy: America’s Hidden Resilience Factor.” Featured speaker: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D). Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/32hsnBm

September 17: CNN is hosting a town hall in Scranton, Pa., with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. https://bit.ly/2ZqltHR

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: House Small Business subcommittee holds a hearing on the economic impact of the coronavirus on rural economies. Livestream: https://cs.pn/35pDlqm

2:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence addresses the VMI Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2ZpGq61

3 p.m. EDT: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) holds a roundtable with Black leaders in Miami. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2Znf3Ju

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks in Freeland, Mich. Livestream: https://cs.pn/35ovhGn

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National TV Dinner Day.

And because you made it this far, here’s a cat who plays the piano when it’s hungry: https://bit.ly/32gSw39