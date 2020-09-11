The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Pence elbow bump at NYC Sept. 11 ceremony

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Remembering Sept. 11 victims | Biden, Pence elbow bump at NYC Sept. 11 ceremony | Trump visits 9/11 Shanksville, Pa. | Pelosi holds moment of silence at the Capitol | Dems seize on new whistleblower complaint | Senate GOP scramble to contain Woodward bombshell | Peter Strzok on ‘Meet the Press’

HAPPENING TODAY

Remembering those who died 19 years ago today:

On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, remembrance ceremonies were held this morning to honor the victims.

THIS MORNING:

If you read one thing today: Journalist Garrett M. Graff has been live-tweeting an oral history of the events on September 11, 2001. As always, this is a powerful, important read. The thread of tweets:

President Trump said during his remarks in Shanksville, Pa., “The heroes of Flight 93 are an everlasting reminder that no matter the danger, no matter the threat, no matter the odds, America will always rise up, stand tall and fight back.” https://bit.ly/3ilNdEZ

Trump also added: “More than 7,000 military heroes have laid down their lives since 9/11 to preserve our freedom. No words can express the summit of their glory or the infinite depth of our gratitude.” https://bit.ly/3ikw26Y

Former President George W. Bush tweeted: “Laura & I honor the thousands of lives stolen by terrorists 19 years ago. We remember the shock of evil & the pain of loss. And we remember the courage of Americans in the moments & days following 9/11. As we honor the fallen, may we also recall the strength of our great nation.” Photo of the Bushes this morning: https://bit.ly/2Zsiizw

WATCH TODAY’S REMEMBRANCE CEREMONIES:

Livestream of the service in New York City: https://cs.pn/3inYh4x

Livestream of the service at the Pentagon: https://cs.pn/32pjcil

Livestream of the service in Shanksville, Pa.: https://cs.pn/3inYFQx

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held a moment of silence at the U.S. Capitol: Here is video: https://cs.pn/3ilgCiB

Here is a list of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks: https://bit.ly/35rOXJt

It's Friday, Sept. 11.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS FROM THE CEREMONIES:

This is quite the photo:

The names of the Flight 93 victims were read during the Shanksville, Pa., ceremony with President Trump: Here’s a video: https://bit.ly/2GOfOVD

Photo of Joe Biden and Jill Biden in New York City: https://bit.ly/3hkrjAI

And here is a photo of the Bidens with Chuck Schumer, Andrew Cuomo and Michael Bloomberg: https://bit.ly/2FweBl2

From left to right: The Bidens, Michael Bloomberg, the Pences: Photo: https://bit.ly/3ioZ7hE

VP to VP:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2Fo5Fyr

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump is taking flak for downplaying COVID-19:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “President Trump has an explanation for the new revelations that he purposely downplayed the risks of coronavirus: He says he didn’t want to cause panic.” https://bit.ly/3m9B48t

Do public health experts agree that was the right move?: “Public health experts say there was a middle ground between inaccurately downplaying the virus and causing panic, that Trump could have taken: accurately presenting information on the risks of the virus, while telling people what the government is doing to fight the threat and what people can do themselves.”

More on Trump’s decision: https://bit.ly/3m9B48t

HOW SENATE REPUBLICANS ARE SCRAMBLING TO CONTAIN THE FALLOUT FROM THE WOODWARD RELEVATIONS:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/32hXVXF

Getting traction — now THAT’S a lot of cable news!:

Watch: https://bit.ly/33n65xh

IN CONGRESS

A new whistleblower:

Via The Hill’s Olivia Beavers, “House Democrats are moving quickly to investigate a new whistleblower complaint that alleges top leaders at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) repeatedly sought to politicize intelligence to appease President Trump.” https://bit.ly/2ZqAgCE

Details: “Brian Murphy, a career public servant and former acting under secretary of the agency’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, said in a whistleblower reprisal complaint made public Wednesday that political appointees sought to modify or suppress vetted intelligence to match or support Trump’s public remarks on various issues.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/2ZqAgCE

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,399,978

U.S. death toll: 191,811

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Four months ago today, 1,332,411 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 79,606 had died. https://bit.ly/31zVaza

In the Rose Garden:

