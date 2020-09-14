The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump’s West Coast campaign swing

Presented by Facebook

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

The president loaded up the back of his plane and is on the trail:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson in PEORIA, Ariz., “President Trump will make a campaign stop here Monday as a rapidly changing population puts a state that has not voted for a Democratic candidate for president in a generation at the forefront of the battleground map.”

Why Arizona is a must-win for Trump: https://bit.ly/3iHUWO9

FIRST DAUGHTER IVANKA TRUMP IS CAMPAIGNING IN FOUR STATES THIS WEEK:

North Carolina, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Details: https://bit.ly/2RnFURh

Interesting read on the Biden campaign protecting Joe:

Via Politico’s Christopher Cadelago and Natasha Korecki, “Joe Biden’s chartered airplanes and SUVs are meticulously sprayed with disinfectant and scrubbed. The microphones, lecterns and folders he uses are wiped down in the moments before his arrival. News reporters covering the campaign have their temperature taken. People he meets are scanned in advance with thermometer wands and guests at his events are cordoned off in precise locations mapped out with a tape measure.” https://politi.co/3hvRioQ

Tidbit about drinking water: “The level of discipline is such that at times when someone stops to take a drink of water, that person will turn their head away from the others to reduce the chances of scattering droplets, according to campaign aides.”

The full story: https://politi.co/3hvRioQ

Why Trump’s Nevada rally was so controversial:

President Trump held an indoor campaign rally in Henderson, Nev., yesterday, prompting pushback from local officials.

How the Henderson rally played out: “Aides said that every attendee would have their temperature checked before entering and would be provided with a mask that they were encouraged to wear. They also had access to hand sanitizer. However, like the president’s recent rallies, most supporters were not wearing face coverings.” More from NBC’s Rebecca Shabad: https://nbcnews.to/35BnqVJ

Defense from the Trump campaign: Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told reporters, “If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States.” https://bit.ly/3khv244

A FAMILIAR CHANT:

People in the crowd at President Trump’s rally chanted, “lock him up,” in reference to former President Barack Obama.

NEWS THIS MORNING

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be virtual this year:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this morning that the annual parade will be held virtually this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/3bX28Db

How it will work: Details will be announced soon.

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Guess who’s back, back, back again:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke, “The House is returning this week for its final work period before the November election, with a government funding fight looming and uncertainty growing over whether Congress will pass a fifth coronavirus relief bill.” https://bit.ly/3bYYQPL

How long the House will be in D.C. before leaving (again) for the November elections?: 12 working days (!)

What to expect with government funding: Congress is expected to pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government funded after the Oct. 1 deadline. Democrats are internally debating whether to use a stopgap bill to fund the government through December or into early 2021. If Democrats take the Senate and the White House, they will obviously have more leverage. More on that debate: https://bit.ly/3kh7XOM

WHAT ABOUT COVID-19 LEGISLATION?:

Coronavirus relief package: Congress is gridlocked on the next coronavirus relief package.

A resolution on COVID-19: The House is expected to vote on a resolution aimed at stopping “all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19.”

Subpoena: “Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is holding a vote on Wednesday on authorizing additional subpoenas for his probes into the Obama administration and the Bidens.”

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK:

Anti-discrimination: “The House is slated to vote on legislation aimed at protecting pregnant women from discrimination in the workplace.”

Diversity: “The House is also slated to take up two bills aimed at helping promote diversity and prevent discrimination in education.”

And course, nominations.

Context and details for everything happening this week on Capitol Hill: https://bit.ly/3bYYQPL

MEANWHILE, REPUBLICANS SEE PRESSURE ON SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI (D-CALIF.) AS THE KEY TO A CORONAVIRUS BILL:

How so, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3iuYp2l

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,521,887

U.S. deal toll: 194,107

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Six months ago yesterday:

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Tidbit from DCA:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate meet this afternoon. President Trump just left Las Vegas and will be in California and Arizona today. Vice President Pence is in Wisconsin and Montana today.

9:25 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left Washington, D.C. for Janesville, Wis.

Noon: Vice President Pence is holding a campaign rally in Janesville, Wis.

12:10 p.m. EDT: President Trump left Las Vegas en route to McClellan Park, Calif.

2 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a briefing in McClellan Park on wildfires.

2 p.m. EDT: The House meets.

2:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves Janesville and flies to Belgrade, Mont.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

3:40 p.m. EDT: President Trump heads for Phoenix.

5:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate holds a cloture vote. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2RkicW0

6 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable in Phoenix.

6:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence speaks at a Montana GOP rally in Belgrade.

6:30 ­– 7:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/32qqNwX

11:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

11:35 a.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Del., on climate change and the wildfires. Livestream: https://cs.pn/33qgWGO

3:05 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks and participates in a ceremony for the California National Guard. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2GZV0uw

