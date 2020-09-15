The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Latest with the COVID-19 relief bill negotiations

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pelosi says House will stay in session until COVID-19 deal is reached | Won’t budge on bill demands | Why that’s risky | Settlement in Breonna Taylor suit | Florida makes or breaks Trump’s reelection | Scientific American endorses Biden | Hurricane Sally slowly headed for Gulf Coast | Reese’s rumored to launch potato chip-stuffed cups

IN CONGRESS

Everyone want to leave DC? Well, here’s how:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced this morning that the House will stay in session until a coronavirus relief package is passed. https://bit.ly/2H6VKy9

Specifics: “In a conference call with the House Democratic Caucus — the first since the chamber returned from a long summer recess — Pelosi indicated she isn’t willing to accept a ‘skinny’ legislative package and told her troops the chamber’s calendar will be extended until an agreement is sealed, according to sources on the call.”

NEW THIS A.M. — A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF 50 LAWMAKERS HAVE AN IDEA:

“The Problem Solvers Caucus, comprised of centrist Democrats and Republicans, will propose a $1.5 trillion package that provides another round of stimulus checks, boosted unemployment insurance and much-needed aid for cities and states.” Details from The Hill’s Scott Wong: https://bit.ly/3mrsouf

Pelosi isn’t budging — and it’s a bit risky:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, “Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is standing firm on Democrats’ demands for broad COVID-19 relief, shrugging off mounting pressure from Senate Republicans and a small but vocal group of moderate lawmakers in her caucus to pass a slimmer bill.” https://bit.ly/35FuMb4

Why that’s a risky strategy: “Her strategy carries risks, just weeks before Election Day, if voters deem House Democrats to be the main obstacle to another round of coronavirus aid, particularly after Senate Republicans mustered 52 votes in favor of their pared-down measure last week.”

What moderate Democrats (and ones with tough reelection battles) are suggesting: “With that in mind, a growing number of moderate Democrats … have pressed Pelosi and Democratic leadership to stage a pre-election vote on some version of emergency assistance for states, households and small businesses struggling through the pandemic, even if the package doesn’t check every box on Pelosi’s wish list.”

On Capitol Hill today:

It’s Tuesday — we are already halfway through September! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

If one were to put all his or her eggs in one basket, that basket would be Florida:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Tuesday. Michael Bloomberg has committed to spending $100 million to help the Democrat win the state. And President Trump is in the middle of a $32 million Florida ad spend, with more sure to come.” https://bit.ly/3hzsi0b

I.e.: “It all underlines one thing: The 2020 election could all come down to Florida — again.”

The gist of why Florida matters so much: “If Trump loses the Sunshine State’s 29 Electoral College votes, it becomes difficult to see his pathway to a second term. If he wins, he could be well on his way.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3hzsi0b

WHERE IN FLORIDA JOE BIDEN IS VISTING TODAY:

Tampa at 1:30 p.m. EDT, followed by Kissimmee at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Details from WPTV: https://bit.ly/2ZCUUzk

An unusual endorsement today:

Scientific American tweeted, “Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in our 175-year history—until now. The 2020 election is literally a matter of life and death. We urge you to vote for health, science and Joe Biden for President.” https://bit.ly/3mpYx5C

The post continues: “The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his willfully ignorant response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives.” The full tweets: https://bit.ly/2ZCYolo

Oh heyyy, Jill:

If I had a nickel:

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,557,802

U.S. death toll: 194,674

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

It is mid-September and we are already at ‘S’ in the storm alphabet??:

Hurricane Sally is slowly headed towards the Gulf Coast this week. https://bit.ly/2ZFqKLO

Where the storm is headed: “Life-threatening storm surge is expected, particularly in parts of southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.”

Models of Sally’s path, via The Weather Channel: https://bit.ly/2ZFqKLO

Louisville offers settlement to Breonna Taylor’s family:

Via CNN, “The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT killed by police six months ago. A source told CNN on Tuesday the agreement was a multimillion dollar settlement. Taylor family attorney Sam Aguilar also confirmed to CNN there is a settlement in the case.” https://cnn.it/3mn1T9m

Back story: “Taylor’s family sued the city after Louisville Metro Police officers broke down the door to Taylor’s apartment and fatally shot her while executing a late-night, ‘no-knock’ warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.”

Details: https://cnn.it/3mn1T9m

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Wow. WOW.:

Watch — I promise you won’t be disappointed: https://bit.ly/2ZEBI46

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump is at the White House and is heading to Philadelphia later today.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Trump met with Bahrain’s minister of foreign affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani.

10:30 a.m. EDT: The Senate votes on a nomination.

10:55 a.m. EDT: President Trump met with the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

11:20 a.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu.

11:30 a.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2ZHN6wq

12:30 p.m. EDT: Senators meet for weekly caucus luncheons.

12:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a working lunch with the officials from Israel, the United Arab Emirate and Bahrain.

2:15 p.m. EDT: The Senate holds nomination votes. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3koiRT7

3 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

3:25 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Philadelphia.

3:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

5:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence meets with “the First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.”

6:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

8:05 p.m. EDT: President Trump returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in an Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3mq82S3

1 p.m. EDT: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Understanding the Venture Economy: America’s Hidden Resilience Factor.” Featuring: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D). Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Fq1YZs

1:30 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden meets with veterans in Tampa, Fla. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3mmRYRa

2:30 p.m. EDT: A Senate Judiciary subcommittee holds a hearing on Google searches and competition. Livestream: https://cs.pn/33wAokZ

5:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in an ABC News Town Hall event in Philadelphia.

