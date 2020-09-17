The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Don’t expect a government check anytime soon

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill's 12:30 Report: Don't expect a government check anytime soon | Obama's new project | Mask vs. vaccine | Presidential debates are coming | Barr attacks lockdowns | Some good news on jobs | Hurricanes are outpacing their names

NEWS FROM CONGRESS

Don’t expect another government check anytime soon:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, Senate Republicans are looking to leave D.C. at the end of next week and “negotiations between the White House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are not likely to produce a COVID-19 deal before the election.”

Now what? “We’ll take it up again after November,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said. https://bit.ly/3c7CVGd

It’s Thursday! I’m Alicia Cohn, filling in for Cate for the next few days, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to acohn@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @aliciacohn.

IN POST-WHITE HOUSE NEWS

Obama’s dropping a new release:

Former President Obama revealed his new memoir “A Promised Land” is coming out Nov. 17, 2020. It may or may not be a controversial book, but the timing of its release means any drama won’t impact the election. https://bit.ly/32E5DLN

THANK YOU, NEXT:

Michelle Obama dropped the last episode of her podcast on Spotify on Wednesday, so the Obamas clearly coordinate their content calendars. It remains to be seen if Barack Obama‘s sales can beat Michelle’s blockbuster book – but it will be longer at 768 pages (“Becoming” was 448). https://spoti.fi/2RCwIsE

IN HEALTH NEWS

Perhaps you doth protest too much:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield reassured people he believes “in the importance of vaccines” Wednesday night after dropping a shocker earlier in the day at a hearing:

Earlier, Redfield said: “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”

Then he got in trouble with the president: “It’s not more effective by any means than a vaccine, and I called him about that,” President Trump said at a press conference.

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, experts weigh in on the mask vs. vaccine debate (spoiler: they’re not enemies!): https://bit.ly/3cfkFLm

BATTLE MANIA:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley, “the development of a coronavirus vaccine is fast becoming an issue in the presidential race.” https://bit.ly/3c9ZFoZ

ROUND THREE:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, Trump also disputed Redfield’s timeline on the vaccine https://bit.ly/33vR3oM

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Do you even debate, bro?

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, it seems President Trump is not doing any traditional prep work for his upcoming debates with former Vice President Joe Biden. https://bit.ly/3hzC0Q4

“He is preparing for debates by running the country as president,” according to campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. “I don’t know that any actual debate prep has occurred to this point, and I don’t know of what plans are to begin that.”

Reminder: There are three Trump-Biden debates. The first one is Sept. 29.

FROM THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

That was way harsh, Barr:

Attorney General William Barr raised some eyebrows on Wednesday night in his remarks to Hillsdale College in Michigan.

He compared coronavirus lockdown orders to slavery: “You know, putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history.”

He compared rank-and-file DOJ staffers to preschoolers: “Letting the most junior members set the agenda might be a good philosophy for a Montessori preschool, but it’s no way to run a federal agency.”

Via The AP’S Eric Tucker, Barr is under fire for the comments. https://bit.ly/35JRj6s

Full remarks: https://bit.ly/3c7lo0Z

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

Can’t say I’m *thrilled*:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis, jobless claims dipped to 860,000 this week. He reports: “While the numbers continued moving in a positive direction, they remain extraordinarily high by historical standards.” https://bit.ly/35LVcHV

DO YOU BELIEVE IN LIFE AFTER CORONAVIRUS:

The Hill’s contributor Liz Peek argues that the economic “recovery looks like a ‘V.’” Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2FQj8Pq

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,640,540

U.S. death toll: 197,091

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is so sad:

The full story: https://bit.ly/32ACJMD

It’s very you, 2020:

Fact check: True. https://wapo.st/2HbbEYb

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in session. President Trump is headed to Wisconsin for the afternoon but will be back in Washington tonight. Vice President Pence is in Washington, D.C.

10:30 am EDT: Sens. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced a draft resolution that would allow President Trump to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student debt for all borrowers.

10:45 a.m. EDT: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) held a press conference urging Republicans to negotiate on a coronavirus relief package.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:00 pm EDT: The Hill Virtually Live event on “Lessons from a Pandemic: Reliable Access to Affordable Medicines” with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Ct.) and others. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2FDigOz

2:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks at the White House Conference on American History at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2FGtRwn

7 p.m. EDT: The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2ZDGyPp

8 p.m. EDT: Former Vice President Biden participates in a CNN town hall from Scranton, Penn.

9 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks at a Great American Comeback Event in Mosinee, Wis. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2FMPaMe

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Monte Cristo Day. It’s also National Apple Dumpling Day.

‘Trevor never even skips leg day – but he skips voting day?’:

The dating app OKCupid is out with its own mock political ad today. It urges: “Register to vote and be a VILF” (I’ll let you figure that acronym out). The ad jokes it’s “approved by the Commission of Sexy Voters.” According to app data, users who say they are registered voters are 63 percent more likely to get a match. https://bit.ly/33wYV9K

And because you read this far, here are two dogs attempting to share an ice cream cone. The narration has me on the edge of my seat: https://bit.ly/3iADDy7