The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – You might want to download TikTok now

You might want to download TikTok now:

Via The Hill’s Chris Mills Rodrigo, unless something changes, Nov. 12 is the last date you can download TikTok in the U.S. https://bit.ly/35UD9iO

What happens if you already have TikTok on your phone? “Users that already have TikTok downloaded on their phones will not be directly affected unless the second round of restrictions take effect,” Mills Rodrigo reports.

But why? President Trump says TikTok (and WeChat, which is also banned) collect data from American users that could be used by the Chinese government.

Who cares? TikTok hit 2 billion downloads worldwide earlier this year amid a surge during the coronavirus lockdowns, with the U.S. in the top three countries downloading.

Wait though: If TikTok is acquired by Oracle (or another American company) before Nov. 12, it may survive the ban. More info: https://cnn.it/33GiUCN

Happy Friday! I'm Alicia Cohn, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Trump vs. Biden town halls:

President Trump and former Vice President Biden both held town halls this week, showcasing direct interaction with voters. How’d they do?

Trump fact check: https://bit.ly/3mACzgn

Biden fact check: https://wapo.st/33EDRhJ

The Hill’s Joe Concha told Fox News that Trump’s town hall was “obviously hostile” while Biden’s was “hospitable.” https://fxn.ws/3mAZBn2

Via The Washington Post’s Amber Phillips, how these town halls could preview the second presidential debate (Oct. 15), which will be a town hall: https://wapo.st/3c9qRV7

READY TO RUMBLE?

Some Democrats fear Joe Biden is not ready to face off with President Trump in the debates, writes The Hill’s Amie Parnes: https://bit.ly/3iW8UMt

Meet me at noon:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, President Trump and Biden are holding dueling campaign stops in Minnesota today. https://bit.ly/3caVt8u

OK, it’s not exactly a show-down. Biden will be in Duluth, while Trump will be about 150 miles away in Bemidji.

ANOTHER COLD WAR:

How did Minnesota become a battleground state in 2020? https://bit.ly/3cbfpIn

2020 is out to get us:

Via The Hill’s Rachel Frazin and Jessie Hellmann, not only is the coronavirus in the air, so are wildfires (for much of the country) and one could be making the other worse: https://bit.ly/2ZPjU6w

THIS IS FINE:

Despite the wildfires and hurricanes battering the U.S. this summer, climate change is still a low priority for voters: https://bit.ly/32H4uD7

I hardly knew her:

Former Trump officials, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos‘s former chief of staff and Vice President Pence’s former homeland security aide Olivia Troye, joined a new anti-Trump group called Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR) on Thursday.

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, Pence dismissed Troye as a “disgruntled employee”: https://bit.ly/3mCrYSa

Link https://twitter.com/RVAT2020/status/1306685541220524046

The most litigated election cycle in U.S. history:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, significant voting rights cases in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere could shape the results of the presidential race: https://bit.ly/3mAmp6n

PLEASE MR. POSTMAN:

A federal judge wants to stop your mail from being delayed with a temporary nationwide halt to postal service changes ahead of the election: https://bit.ly/3hIYuyj

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,678,382

U.S. death toll: 197,696

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Don’t rain on my campaign:

Potential first lady Jill Biden accepted an umbrella Thursday instead of ending a socially distanced interview in Philadelphia.

Watch: https://twitter.com/MichaelLaRosaDC/status/1306931893418569731

Unexpected visitor:

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump stopped by a New Hampshire fire station on an unusual (for her) unscheduled visit. She wanted to check on the station’s “Safe Station” program that takes in people overdosing on drugs.

Link https://twitter.com/KateBennett_DC/status/1306680969232080897

The House is in pro forma. The Senate is out. President Trump is headed to Minnesota. Vice President Pence is going to Phoenix.

10:45 a.m. EDT: Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference.

3:10 p.m. MST: Vice President Pence speaks at a Veterans for Trump event in Phoenix.

TBD: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee’s “Turn Up and Turn out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour.”

2 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a press conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/33Df9y4

6 p.m. CST: President Trump speaks at a Great American Comeback Event in Bemidji, Minn. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3mrMNzo

September 29: The first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Where: In Cleveland. Debate details: https://wapo.st/3c1xEA0

