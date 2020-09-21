To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Suggested long headline for the email subject line: The Hill’s 12:30 Report: War over the Supreme Court | Who’s on the nomination short list | These are the likely deciding votes | How Ginsburg’s death affects the campaigns | CDC walks back guidance on airborne coronavirus

IN SUPREME COURT NEWS

Near-October surprise:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, President Trump plans to announce his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court this Friday or Saturday: https://bit.ly/32PJcDr

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, he also urged the Senate to vote on the nominee before Election Day: https://bit.ly/3ckZTK0

The war over Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will define the month before the election.

Op-ed from Alan Dershowitz: https://bit.ly/3kzhJMs

SHH IT’S SUPPOSED TO BE A SECRET:

President Trump plans to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court. Here are the top names under consideration for the nomination: https://bit.ly/3mGUKB2

It’s Monday — welcome back! I’m Alicia Cohn, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to acohn@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @aliciacohn.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

IN THE SENATE

How to make things worse 101:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, the GOP announcement that the Senate would try to hold a vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before Election Day was as predictable as the Democratic howls of hypocrisy that followed. https://bit.ly/2FMfOFy

What makes this fight different: Heading into an acrimonious election, “neither side seemingly has the incentive or the ability to de-escalate,” Wilson reports.

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, the three Republican senators who could decide whether a vote happens are Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa): https://bit.ly/3iSqhxr

Op-ed offers another possible wrinkle: https://bit.ly/3cfUNPq

MORE THAN JUST A SUPREME COURT SEAT:

Among other things, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg remained at the top of her Harvard Law class while also helping her sick husband with his law school homework and caring for a toddler: https://bit.ly/2RHCZTU

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/33LAYvw

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Rash of cash:

Via The Hill’s Justine Coleman, former Vice President Joe Biden has a lot more cash on hand six weeks out from the election than President Trump: https://bit.ly/33PilXl

President Trump brushed off the fundraising gap Monday morning: https://bit.ly/2FOq2oL

THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED:

President Trump’s campaign has started using Biden’s position on the raid that killed Osama bin Laden as an attack line: https://bit.ly/2ZYg0bw

THE OTHER BIDEN CONTROVERSY:

A Republican committee is likely dropping a report on Hunter Biden this week: https://bit.ly/2FU2DSD

Plus there’s still this virus thing:

Via The New York Times’s Shane Goldmacher, Katie Glueck and Thomas Kaplan, Democratic presidential candidate Biden plans to keep the coronavirus pandemic front and center in the campaign despite the upheaval of the new fight over a Supreme Court nomination: https://nyti.ms/3iTAUA7

IN BREATHING NEWS

I live outside now:

Via The Washington Post’s Tim Elfrink, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly updated their guidance on airborne coronavirus over the weekend: https://wapo.st/33Qdx4f

The new guidance found that COVID-19 spreads mainly by aerosol droplets in the air that “can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet.”

However, on Monday the CDC walked back that change, saying it was draft guidance that was posted in error. The CDC maintains that coronavirus is spread through large drops transferred between people in close range — within six feet.

The World Health Organization recognized aerosol spread back in July: https://bit.ly/3ciOfiP It is not clear when or if the CDC might make a change.

WINTER IS GOING TO BE ROUGH:

Anthony Fauci is warning that baseline COVID-19 infections in the U.S. need to be a lot lower than they are right now in order “to maintain control of this outbreak” through winter: https://bit.ly/2RL8oor

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,814,696

U.S. death toll: 199,531

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I too dressed like a celebrity for last night’s Emmy’s:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2FTyl2o

This seems genuine:

Twitter’s reaction to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday night:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in session. President Trump is headed to Ohio. Vice President Pence is in Washington.

9 a.m. EDT: The United Nations General Assembly met to mark its 75th anniversary.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: The Hill Virtually Live presents “Ecommerce and the American Small Business” with members of the House Small Business Committee. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kvWdIg

3:15 p.m. EDT: Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Manitowoc, Wis. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2RMtmmU

5 p.m. EDT: President Trump speaks on Fighting for the American Worker in Dayton, Ohio.

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump speaks at a Great American Comeback Event in Swanton, Ohio.

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Pecan Cookie Day.

Leave no trace unless you want to be traced:

If you litter in this Thai national park, your trash may be mailed to you at home: https://nyti.ms/3cixKDo

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3iRwk5k

And to brighten your Monday afternoon, here’s a dog delivering mail: https://bit.ly/3hrZ8Qw